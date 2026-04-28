أظهرت مسوحات حديثة صادرة عن البنك المركزي الأوروبي، قفزة حادة في توقعات المستهلكين للتضخم، متزامنة مع قيام البنوك بتشديد معايير الإقراض بشكل صارم، في أعقاب الحرب الإيرانية.


وكشف مسح توقعات المستهلكين أن توقعات التضخم لعام واحد قفزت إلى 4% في شهر مارس الماضي مقارنة بـ2.5% في الشهر السابق، كما ارتفعت توقعات السنوات الثلاث القادمة إلى 3% من 2.5%، وكلاهما أعلى بكثير من مستهدف البنك المركزي الأوروبي البالغ 2%.


تحمل مخاطر


وفي الجانب الائتماني، أشار مسح إقراض البنوك الفصلي إلى أن المصارف شددت معايير الموافقة على القروض بأكثر من المتوقع خلال الربع المنتهي في مارس الماضي.


وأوضحت المصارف أنها تتوقع استمرار هذا النهج المتشدد خلال الربع الحالي، مدفوعة بانخفاض القدرة على تحمل المخاطر والمخاوف المتعلقة بالآفاق الاقتصادية.


وتأتي هذه التطورات كأولى الإشارات الملموسة على التأثيرات الاقتصادية العميقة الناجمة عن ارتفاع تكاليف الطاقة عقب اندلاع الحرب الإيرانية، ومن المتوقع أن يُبقي صانعو السياسة النقدية في المركزي الأوروبي أسعار الفائدة دون تغيير خلال اجتماعهم الخميس القادم.