Recent surveys from the European Central Bank have shown a sharp increase in consumer inflation expectations, coinciding with banks tightening lending standards significantly following the Iranian war.



The consumer expectations survey revealed that one-year inflation expectations jumped to 4% in March compared to 2.5% in the previous month, while three-year expectations rose to 3% from 2.5%, both significantly above the European Central Bank's target of 2%.



Risk Factors



On the credit side, the quarterly bank lending survey indicated that banks tightened their loan approval standards more than expected during the quarter ending in March.



Banks indicated that they expect this stringent approach to continue in the current quarter, driven by decreased risk tolerance and concerns regarding economic outlook.



These developments are the first tangible signs of the profound economic impacts resulting from rising energy costs following the outbreak of the Iranian war, and it is expected that policymakers at the European Central Bank will keep interest rates unchanged during their meeting next Thursday.