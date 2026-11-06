The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority concluded the cultural program accompanying the Kingdom's participation as Guest of Honor at the 2026 Algiers International Book Fair with a seminar discussing the role of the Arab Translation Observatory in documenting the translation movement and building a knowledge base that supports researchers and translators and opens up prospects for the development of the sector.

Dr. Abdulhakim Al-Sanan presented the seminar titled "The Arab Translation Observatory: An Arab Platform for Documenting the Translation Movement and Building the Future," attended by academics, translators, and those interested in cultural affairs.

Al-Sanan reviewed the works of the observatory launched by the authority in partnership with the Arab Organization for Education, Culture, and Science (ALECSO) to monitor the translation movement from and to Arabic and provide data that helps in understanding its reality and trends and enhances cooperation among the institutions concerned with it.

He discussed the knowledge services provided by the observatory through its informational booth and digital platform, foremost among them the bibliography of translated books from and to Arabic in the Arab world, databases of publishing houses and translators, and their role in supporting specialized studies and research.

The seminar discussed the importance of participatory monitoring in documenting the translation movement and enriching its data, which helps identify development opportunities and build Arab and international partnerships based on a more accurate understanding of the sector and its needs.

The seminar came at the conclusion of the Saudi cultural program to highlight the documentation of translation as a foundation for its development and to enhance the presence of Arabic content in knowledge and cultural exchange.