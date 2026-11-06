اختتمت هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة البرنامج الثقافي المصاحب لمشاركة المملكة ضيف شرف معرض الجزائر الدولي للكتاب 2026 بندوة تناولت دور المرصد العربي للترجمة في توثيق حركة الترجمة وبناء قاعدة معرفية تدعم الباحثين والمترجمين وتفتح آفاق تطوير القطاع.
وقدم الدكتور عبدالحكيم السنان الندوة التي حملت عنوان «المرصد العربي للترجمة: منصة عربية لتوثيق حركة الترجمة وبناء المستقبل» بحضور أكاديميين ومترجمين ومهتمين بالشأن الثقافي.
واستعرض السنان أعمال المرصد الذي أطلقته الهيئة بالشراكة مع المنظمة العربية للتربية والثقافة والعلوم «الألكسو» لرصد حركة الترجمة من العربية وإليها وإتاحة بيانات تساعد على قراءة واقعها واتجاهاتها وتعزيز التعاون بين المؤسسات المعنية بها.
وتناول الخدمات المعرفية التي يتيحها المرصد عبر جناحه التعريفي ومنصته الرقمية وفي مقدمتها ببليوغرافيا الكتب المترجمة من العربية وإليها في العالم العربي وقواعد بيانات دور النشر والمترجمين ودورها في دعم الدراسات والبحوث المتخصصة.
وناقشت الندوة أهمية الرصد التشاركي في توثيق حركة الترجمة وإثراء بياناتها بما يساعد على تحديد فرص التطوير وبناء شراكات عربية ودولية تستند إلى معرفة أدق بالقطاع واحتياجاته.
وجاءت الندوة في ختام البرنامج الثقافي السعودي لتسلط الضوء على توثيق الترجمة بوصفه أساسا لتطويرها وتعزيز حضور المحتوى العربي في التبادل المعرفي والثقافي.