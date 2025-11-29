دشّنت وزارة الإعلام اليوم فعاليات ثقافة باكستان ضمن مبادرة «انسجام عالمي 2»، التي تنظّمها بالتعاون مع الهيئة العامة للترفيه وبمبادرة من برنامج جودة الحياة؛ لتعزيز التواصل مع المقيمين وإبراز التنوع الثقافي الذي تحتضنه المملكة عبر سلسلة من الأنشطة والفعاليات.

وتستمر فعاليات ثقافة باكستان ثلاثة أيام، تقدّم خلالها عروضاً ثقافية وأنشطة تفاعلية ومواكب احتفالية.

وتضم الفعالية أركاناً تراثية تعكس ملامح الثقافة الباكستانية، من الأزياء التقليدية والحرف اليدوية، إلى جانب تجارب تذوّق لأبرز الأطباق الباكستانية التي تعبّر عن ثراء المطبخ الباكستاني وتنوعه.

وشهد اليوم الأول استعراض الفرق الشعبية والتعريف بالثقافات الباكستانية المشاركة، وتقديم عرض تفاعلي من طلاب إحدى المدارس الباكستانية بالمملكة.

ودعت الوزارة أبناء الجالية الباكستانية والمقيمين من مختلف الجنسيات إلى زيارة موقع الفعاليات والاستمتاع بما تقدّمه من برامج متنوعة، مشيرةً إلى أن المبادرة تسهم في تعزيز التبادل الثقافي بين مختلف الثقافات وتؤكد مكانة المملكة بوصفها ملتقى للتواصل بين الشعوب ومركزاً للإبداع الثقافي العالمي.

يُذكر أن مبادرة «انسجام عالمي 2» تستهدف استعراض (14) ثقافة عالمية تمثل الثقافات المقيمة في المملكة، عبر العروض اليومية والأنشطة الثقافية المتنوعة التي تُبرز حياة المقيمين وأوجه التكامل والانسجام مع المجتمع السعودي.