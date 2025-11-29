دشّنت وزارة الإعلام اليوم فعاليات ثقافة باكستان ضمن مبادرة «انسجام عالمي 2»، التي تنظّمها بالتعاون مع الهيئة العامة للترفيه وبمبادرة من برنامج جودة الحياة؛ لتعزيز التواصل مع المقيمين وإبراز التنوع الثقافي الذي تحتضنه المملكة عبر سلسلة من الأنشطة والفعاليات.
وتستمر فعاليات ثقافة باكستان ثلاثة أيام، تقدّم خلالها عروضاً ثقافية وأنشطة تفاعلية ومواكب احتفالية.
وتضم الفعالية أركاناً تراثية تعكس ملامح الثقافة الباكستانية، من الأزياء التقليدية والحرف اليدوية، إلى جانب تجارب تذوّق لأبرز الأطباق الباكستانية التي تعبّر عن ثراء المطبخ الباكستاني وتنوعه.
وشهد اليوم الأول استعراض الفرق الشعبية والتعريف بالثقافات الباكستانية المشاركة، وتقديم عرض تفاعلي من طلاب إحدى المدارس الباكستانية بالمملكة.
ودعت الوزارة أبناء الجالية الباكستانية والمقيمين من مختلف الجنسيات إلى زيارة موقع الفعاليات والاستمتاع بما تقدّمه من برامج متنوعة، مشيرةً إلى أن المبادرة تسهم في تعزيز التبادل الثقافي بين مختلف الثقافات وتؤكد مكانة المملكة بوصفها ملتقى للتواصل بين الشعوب ومركزاً للإبداع الثقافي العالمي.
يُذكر أن مبادرة «انسجام عالمي 2» تستهدف استعراض (14) ثقافة عالمية تمثل الثقافات المقيمة في المملكة، عبر العروض اليومية والأنشطة الثقافية المتنوعة التي تُبرز حياة المقيمين وأوجه التكامل والانسجام مع المجتمع السعودي.
The Ministry of Media today launched the Pakistan Culture activities as part of the "Global Harmony 2" initiative, organized in collaboration with the General Entertainment Authority and initiated by the Quality of Life Program; to enhance communication with residents and highlight the cultural diversity embraced by the Kingdom through a series of activities and events.
The Pakistan Culture activities will last for three days, during which cultural performances, interactive activities, and festive parades will be presented.
The event features heritage corners that reflect the characteristics of Pakistani culture, from traditional clothing and handicrafts to tasting experiences of the most prominent Pakistani dishes that express the richness and diversity of Pakistani cuisine.
The first day witnessed performances by folk groups and an introduction to the participating Pakistani cultures, along with an interactive presentation by students from one of the Pakistani schools in the Kingdom.
The ministry invited members of the Pakistani community and residents of various nationalities to visit the event site and enjoy the diverse programs offered, noting that the initiative contributes to enhancing cultural exchange between different cultures and affirms the Kingdom's position as a meeting point for communication between peoples and a center for global cultural creativity.
It is worth mentioning that the "Global Harmony 2" initiative aims to showcase (14) global cultures representing the resident cultures in the Kingdom, through daily performances and various cultural activities that highlight the lives of residents and aspects of integration and harmony with Saudi society.