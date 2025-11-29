The Ministry of Media today launched the Pakistan Culture activities as part of the "Global Harmony 2" initiative, organized in collaboration with the General Entertainment Authority and initiated by the Quality of Life Program; to enhance communication with residents and highlight the cultural diversity embraced by the Kingdom through a series of activities and events.

The Pakistan Culture activities will last for three days, during which cultural performances, interactive activities, and festive parades will be presented.

The event features heritage corners that reflect the characteristics of Pakistani culture, from traditional clothing and handicrafts to tasting experiences of the most prominent Pakistani dishes that express the richness and diversity of Pakistani cuisine.

The first day witnessed performances by folk groups and an introduction to the participating Pakistani cultures, along with an interactive presentation by students from one of the Pakistani schools in the Kingdom.

The ministry invited members of the Pakistani community and residents of various nationalities to visit the event site and enjoy the diverse programs offered, noting that the initiative contributes to enhancing cultural exchange between different cultures and affirms the Kingdom's position as a meeting point for communication between peoples and a center for global cultural creativity.

It is worth mentioning that the "Global Harmony 2" initiative aims to showcase (14) global cultures representing the resident cultures in the Kingdom, through daily performances and various cultural activities that highlight the lives of residents and aspects of integration and harmony with Saudi society.