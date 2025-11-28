إياد بن أمين مدني لم يكن يوماً رجلاً تُعرّفه المناصب، بل رجلاً تتّسع به التجربة حتى يغدو أكبر من أي تعريف وظيفيّ. أينما حلّ، وفي أيّ موقع شغله، كان يترك أثراً يدلّ عليه قبل أن يدلّ على منصبه، أثراً يشبه بصيرة المثقف، ودقّة الإداري، وهدوء الدبلوماسي، وذكاء الكاتب الذي يرى ما وراء الضوء. منذ بداياته الأولى حمل سؤالاً واحداً معه: كيف يمكن للإنسان أن يبقى إنساناً في مواجهة العمل العام؟ هذا السؤال ظلّ هادئاً في داخله، لكنه كان البوصلة التي تقوده في كل انحناءات الطريق.

في «عكاظ»، حين تولّى منصب المدير العام، صنع الفرق دون ضجيج. لم يكن وجوده إدارياً شكلياً، بل حضوراً حقيقياً في طريقة إدارة المؤسسة وتحديثها. أعاد بناء المنظومة باحتراف مهني، جدّد لغة الإدارة، جعل المسؤولية واضحة، ورأى أن صحيفةً بهذا التاريخ تحتاج إلى قيادة تمارس (التفكير) لا (التسيير)، وإلى عقلٍ يقرأ السوق ومتغيّراته، ويؤمن بأن الصحافة مؤسسة حيّة تحتاج إلى التطوير بقدر ما تحتاج إلى الموهبة. وبإدارته الحديثة، أصبح العمل الصحافي أكثر تنظيماً ومهنية، وانفتحت الصحيفة على مسارات إعلامية جديدة، وأثبت أن الإدارة ليست مجرد أوامر، بل رؤية تصنع مناخاً ينتج الجودة والاستمرارية. تلك المرحلة من حياته لم تكن مجرد منصب، بل كانت التأسيس الحقيقي لعلاقته بالكتابة، وبالناس، وبفهم المجتمع من الداخل.

وحين انتقل إلى وزارة الحج، حمل معه ذلك النفس التنظيمي الذي يجمع بين الانضباط والإنسانية. نظر إلى الحج باعتباره أكبر حدث بشريّ منظّم في العالم، ورأى فيه مسؤولية تتجاوز الإجراءات إلى احترام «ضيف الرحمن» بوصفه جوهر العمل كله. في تلك السنوات، واجه تحديات تتعلق بالتوسّع الكبير في الأعداد، وبازدحام المواسم، وبالحاجة إلى تحسينات نوعية في التفويج والنقل والطوافة والخدمات الأساسية. لم يكن التغيير سهلاً، لكنه كان ممنهجاً: تطويرٌ في المسارات، رفعٌ لكفاءة التنسيق بين الجهات، تعزيزٌ للتحول التقني، وترسيخٌ لفلسفة ترى أن نجاح الحج يبدأ من الإنسان وينتهي إليه. كانت الوزارة معه أكثر قدرة على التنظيم، وأكثر حساسية للتفاصيل، وأكثر وعياً بأن الحج ليس موسماً فقط، بل مشروع دولة يتحرك بدقة مثل ساعة.

ثم جاء انتقاله إلى وزارة الثقافة والإعلام، وهي مرحلة دقيقة في تاريخ التحولات السعودية. أدرك مدني منذ لحظته الأولى أن الثقافة ليست قاعة تُقام فيها فعالية، وأن الإعلام ليس شاشة تصعد ليظهر عليها المذيع، بل كلاهما فضاء لصناعة الوعي الوطني وتشكيل المخيال الجمعي. فتح أبواب الوزارة أمام المثقفين بدل أن تبقى مغلقة، دعم معرض الرياض الدولي للكتاب ليصبح حدثاً وطنياً ضخماً ونافذة للتعدد الثقافي، وأعاد بناء علاقة الدولة مع المشهد الثقافي بطريقة أقل صداماً وأكثر فهماً لضرورات المرحلة. وحين واجه الإعلام الأسئلة الكبرى في بدايات القرن الجديد، تعامل معها بعقل منضبط: انفتاحٌ محسوب، تحديثٌ بنّاء، ضبطٌ للمحتوى دون (خنق) للصوت، وتطويرٌ للبنية المهنية داخل المؤسسات الإعلامية الرسمية. وقد كان الأكثر إدراكاً بأن الإعلام ليس يقيناً ثابتاً، بل مسؤولية متحركة تتطلب وعياً أكبر من مجرد البث.

وفي الفضاء الدولي، عندما أصبح أول سعودي يشغل منصب الأمين العام لمنظمة التعاون الإسلامي، واجه عالماً متعدد الأصوات، تتداخل فيه السياسة بالتاريخ، والهوية بالمصالح، والتوترات بالتحالفات. دخل المنظمة بعقلية المثقف قبل عقلية السياسي، وبهدوء الدبلوماسي قبل انفعال المتحدث، فعمل على تطوير آلياتها، تحديث خطابها، إعادة ترتيب أولوياتها، وبناء جسور بين أطراف متباعدة. كان يعرف أن قيادة منظمة بهذا الحجم ليست معركة بيانات، بل عمل شاق من الإصغاء والتهدئة وإدارة التوازنات. وبين الدول السبع والخمسين التي تختلف في كل شيء تقريباً، حافظ «مدني» على نبرة هادئة، ورؤية عقلانية، وصوت يحاول أن يجمع بدل أن يفرّق.

ورغم تنقله بين كلّ هذه المواقع، ظلّ يحافظ على مساحة شخصية لم يتخلَّ عنها أبداً: الكتابة. كأنها بيته الأول الذي يعود إليه مهما ابتعد عن المكاتب واللقاءات الرسمية. في كتابه «من بلاط صاحبة الجلالة» يقدّم شهادة ثمينة على مهنة الصحافة كما عاشها، لا كما يرويها الآخرون. يتحدث عن صناعة الخبر، عن مسؤولية الكلمة، عن العلاقة الحساسة بين المعلومة وقارئها، وعن تلك المنطقة الحرجة التي تفصل بين المهنية والرغبة في الإبهار. الكتاب ليس تنظيراً، بل خلاصة رجل خبر المهنة من مقاعدها الخلفية ومقدمتها معاً.

أما كتابه (سِنّ زرافة)، فهو الوجه الأكثر إنسانية في مسيرته. هناك يتحرر من الرسمية، ويقترب من دهشته الأولى. يكتب عن الحياة اليومية، عن العلاقات، عن المدن، عن التفاصيل الصغيرة التي تضيء الوعي دون أن تثير ضوضاء. كتاب يشي بأن الرجل الذي قاد مؤسسات كبرى ما زال يحتفظ بطفل في أعماقه، يرى العالم بشيء من الذكاء وشيء من الطرافة وشيء من المرونة.

ومع نضج تجربته، بدا أنّ لغته لا تريد أن تبقى محصورة في العربية فقط. ظهر كتابه الإنجليزي A Saudi Tale: Readings and Encounters in Search for Consciousness ليكشف جانباً آخر من شخصيته: المثقف الذي لا يكتب للعالم العربي وحده، بل للعالم كله. في هذا الكتاب يقدّم تأملات عميقة في تجربة الإنسان السعودي في علاقته مع الثقافة، والقراءة، والحياة، والتاريخ الشخصي. يجمع بين الرحلة الفكرية والذاتية، يكتب بوعي رجل يرى أن التجربة ليست حدثاً، بل طريقة في الفهم. إنه كتاب يذكّر القارئ بأن خلف المسؤول الهادئ هناك عقل مشغول بالسؤال، وروح تبحث عن المعنى، وأن الرجل، مهما تعددت مناصبه، بقي وفياً لذلك السؤال الأول: كيف يحافظ الإنسان على وعيه وسط كل هذا الضجيج؟

كل هذه المسارات، حين تتجاور، تصنع صورة واحدة لرجل واحد. رجلٌ لا يمكن أن يُقرأ بحسب تسلسل مناصبه، بل بحسب تأثيره. تأثيرُ مدير عام طوّر مؤسسة صحفية كبرى، ووزير حج رأى (الحاجّ) قبل الجدول التنظيمي، ووزير ثقافة وإعلام أعاد ترتيب العلاقة بين الدولة والمثقفين، ودبلوماسي قاد منظمة ضخمة بمنطق وعقلانية، وكاتب ظلّ يمسك بالقلم كأقرب أصدقائه. هكذا تبدو سيرة إياد أمين مدني: نهراً واحداً لا ينقطع، يتسع حين يحتاج، يهدأ حين (يجبّ)، لكنه لا يتوقف عن الجريان ولا عن البحث عن ضوء جديد.