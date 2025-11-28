أطلقت جمعية الثقافة والفنون بأبها، بالتعاون مع نادي عسير الفوتوغرافي، معرض «قصص بلا ألوان»، وفعالية «صالون المصورين»، وذلك بمجمع تجاري، وسط حضور لافت من المهتمين بالفنون البصرية.

أعمال فوتوغرافية

ضم معرض «قصص بلا ألوان» أعمالاً فوتوغرافية للمصورتين أمل الأمير، وهناء تركستاني، حيث قدمتا رؤى فنية تعتمد على جماليات الأبيض والأسود، وتعبيرات الضوء والظل. وقد شهد المعرض تفاعلاً ملحوظاً من الزوار، الذين أبدوا إعجابهم بالطرح البصري للأعمال الأحادية، مؤكدين أن المعرض يمثّل إضافة نوعية للمشهد الفوتوغرافي في المنطقة، لما يحمله من عمق فني ورؤية مختلفة في سرد الصورة.

عدسات تلتقي

في صالون المصورين، التقت عدسات المصورتين أمل الأمير وهناء تركستاني، وقدمتا تجربة حوارية حول أساليب التصوير، وإدارة المعدات، وتحديات العمل الميداني وسط اهتمام كبير من المصورين والمصورات المشاركين. وقد شهد اللقاء تفاعلاً واسعاً من الحضور الذين أكدوا أن الصالون يمثل مساحة مهنية مهمة تجمع المبدعين، وتتيح فرصاً للنقاش، وتبادل المعرفة، ما يسهم في تطوير المشهد الفوتوغرافي، وتعزيز حضور المصورين في المنطقة.