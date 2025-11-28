The Abha Cultural and Arts Association, in collaboration with the Asir Photography Club, launched the exhibition "Stories Without Colors" and the event "Photographers' Salon," held at a shopping mall, with a notable attendance from those interested in visual arts.

Photographic Works

The "Stories Without Colors" exhibition featured photographic works by photographers Amal Al-Amir and Hanaa Turkistani, who presented artistic visions based on the aesthetics of black and white, and expressions of light and shadow. The exhibition witnessed significant interaction from visitors, who expressed their admiration for the visual presentation of monochrome works, affirming that the exhibition represents a qualitative addition to the photographic scene in the region, due to its artistic depth and unique perspective in storytelling through images.

Meeting Lenses

At the Photographers' Salon, the lenses of photographers Amal Al-Amir and Hanaa Turkistani met, and they presented an interactive experience discussing photography techniques, equipment management, and the challenges of fieldwork, amidst great interest from participating photographers. The meeting saw extensive interaction from the attendees, who confirmed that the salon represents an important professional space that brings together creatives, allowing for discussions and knowledge exchange, contributing to the development of the photographic scene and enhancing the presence of photographers in the region.