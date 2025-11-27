فاز الفيلم الوثائقي الدرامي السعودي «اختُطِفت مرتين» بجائزة الطاووس الذهبي لأفضل إنتاج وثائقي لعام 2025 ضمن فعاليات قمة ICON SUMMIT في المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، ليحقق حضوراً لافتاً كونه المرشح السعودي الوحيد في المسابقة وسط منافسة إقليمية لعدد من الأعمال الوثائقية العربية.
الفيلم، الذي يقدّم قصة الطيار طارق الطيب، يسلّط الضوء على واحدة من أكثر الحكايات إثارة في عالم الطيران بعد تعرضه للاختطاف مرتين في ظروف غامضة تحمل الكثير من التفاصيل المفاجئة، وتكشف حجم التحديات التي مرّ بها بطل القصة خلال الحادثتين وما تركتاه من أثر في حياته ومسيرته. ويشارك الطيب في الفيلم بشخصيته الحقيقية، مستعيناً بتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي لتجسيد التجربة بصرياً، بإشراف المخرج محمد الموجي، في معالجة تجمع بين الدراما والواقع وتشد المشاهد نحو تفاصيل دقيقة تستند إلى السرد والوقائع.
وأعربت المنتجة السعودية أمل الحجار عن سعادتها الغامرة بفوز الفيلم بهذه الجائزة المهمة في أولى مشاركاته بالمهرجانات، مشيرة إلى أن الانطلاق من الأردن يمثّل بداية مبشّرة لمسار عالمي تستحقه قصة الطيب الإنسانية بكل ما تحمله من جوانب اجتماعية ونفسية. وأكدت أمل الحجار أن العمل استغرق أكثر من عام في مراحل الإنتاج، متنقّلاً بين السعودية ومصر وأمريكا للوصول إلى قيمة فنية ومحتوى وثائقي متكامل.
• مرشح سعودي وحيد
• إنتاج عامٍ كامل
• قصة إنسانية مُلهمة
The Saudi dramatic documentary film "Kidnapped Twice" won the Golden Peacock Award for Best Documentary Production of 2025 during the ICON SUMMIT in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, achieving a remarkable presence as the only Saudi nominee in the competition amidst regional competition from several Arab documentary works.
The film, which presents the story of pilot Tarek Al-Tayeb, highlights one of the most thrilling tales in the aviation world after he was kidnapped twice under mysterious circumstances filled with many surprising details, revealing the extent of the challenges faced by the story's hero during the two incidents and the impact they left on his life and career. Al-Tayeb participates in the film as his real self, using artificial intelligence techniques to visually embody the experience, under the supervision of director Mohamed Al-Mouji, in a treatment that combines drama and reality, drawing the viewer towards precise details based on narrative and facts.
Saudi producer Amal Al-Hajjar expressed her overwhelming happiness with the film's win of this important award in its first participation in festivals, noting that starting from Jordan represents a promising beginning for a global path that the humanitarian story of Al-Tayeb deserves, with all its social and psychological aspects. Amal Al-Hajjar confirmed that the work took more than a year in production stages, moving between Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and America to achieve artistic value and comprehensive documentary content.
• Only Saudi nominee
• A full year of production
• An inspiring human story