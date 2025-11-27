The Saudi dramatic documentary film "Kidnapped Twice" won the Golden Peacock Award for Best Documentary Production of 2025 during the ICON SUMMIT in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, achieving a remarkable presence as the only Saudi nominee in the competition amidst regional competition from several Arab documentary works.

The film, which presents the story of pilot Tarek Al-Tayeb, highlights one of the most thrilling tales in the aviation world after he was kidnapped twice under mysterious circumstances filled with many surprising details, revealing the extent of the challenges faced by the story's hero during the two incidents and the impact they left on his life and career. Al-Tayeb participates in the film as his real self, using artificial intelligence techniques to visually embody the experience, under the supervision of director Mohamed Al-Mouji, in a treatment that combines drama and reality, drawing the viewer towards precise details based on narrative and facts.

Saudi producer Amal Al-Hajjar expressed her overwhelming happiness with the film's win of this important award in its first participation in festivals, noting that starting from Jordan represents a promising beginning for a global path that the humanitarian story of Al-Tayeb deserves, with all its social and psychological aspects. Amal Al-Hajjar confirmed that the work took more than a year in production stages, moving between Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and America to achieve artistic value and comprehensive documentary content.

• Only Saudi nominee

• A full year of production

• An inspiring human story