فاز الفيلم الوثائقي الدرامي السعودي «اختُطِفت مرتين» بجائزة الطاووس الذهبي لأفضل إنتاج وثائقي لعام 2025 ضمن فعاليات قمة ICON SUMMIT في المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، ليحقق حضوراً لافتاً كونه المرشح السعودي الوحيد في المسابقة وسط منافسة إقليمية لعدد من الأعمال الوثائقية العربية.

الفيلم، الذي يقدّم قصة الطيار طارق الطيب، يسلّط الضوء على واحدة من أكثر الحكايات إثارة في عالم الطيران بعد تعرضه للاختطاف مرتين في ظروف غامضة تحمل الكثير من التفاصيل المفاجئة، وتكشف حجم التحديات التي مرّ بها بطل القصة خلال الحادثتين وما تركتاه من أثر في حياته ومسيرته. ويشارك الطيب في الفيلم بشخصيته الحقيقية، مستعيناً بتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي لتجسيد التجربة بصرياً، بإشراف المخرج محمد الموجي، في معالجة تجمع بين الدراما والواقع وتشد المشاهد نحو تفاصيل دقيقة تستند إلى السرد والوقائع.

وأعربت المنتجة السعودية أمل الحجار عن سعادتها الغامرة بفوز الفيلم بهذه الجائزة المهمة في أولى مشاركاته بالمهرجانات، مشيرة إلى أن الانطلاق من الأردن يمثّل بداية مبشّرة لمسار عالمي تستحقه قصة الطيب الإنسانية بكل ما تحمله من جوانب اجتماعية ونفسية. وأكدت أمل الحجار أن العمل استغرق أكثر من عام في مراحل الإنتاج، متنقّلاً بين السعودية ومصر وأمريكا للوصول إلى قيمة فنية ومحتوى وثائقي متكامل.

