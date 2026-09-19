The Egyptian artist Yasmin Abdel Aziz caught attention during her attendance at the "Dair Guest" awards ceremony, not only by winning the "Best Comedic Actress" award but also by an embarrassing moment where she set her personal boundaries with a fan after the event.

In the details captured by a video that circulated widely on social media platforms, Yasmin Abdel Aziz appeared while leaving the hall amidst a crowd of fans greeting her and taking commemorative photos. Despite her friendly response, the Egyptian star was keen to handle the situation with clear caution and reserve.

Before getting into her car, a fan approached to request a quick photo. The Egyptian artist did not mind fulfilling his request, but she whispered to him in a firm tone and a low voice asking him to keep his hand away from her during the photo, prompting him to adjust immediately and the picture was taken within seconds before her car drove off.

The video garnered widespread interaction among social media users who praised her decisive and polite behavior in protecting her personal space without embarrassing the audience, on a night where she celebrated her return to cinema after a long absence.