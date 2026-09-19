خطفت الفنانة المصرية ياسمين عبدالعزيز الأنظار خلال حضورها حفل توزيع جوائز «دير جيست»، ليس فقط بتتويجها بجائزة «أفضل ممثلة كوميدية»، بل بموقف محرج رسمت فيه حدودها الشخصية مع أحد المعجبين عقب انتهاء الحفل.
وفي التفاصيل التي وثقها مقطع فيديو جرى تداوله بكثافة على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، ظهرت ياسمين عبدالعزيز أثناء مغادرتها القاعة وسط تجمهر عدد من المعجبين للتحية والتقاط الصور التذكارية. ورغم تجاوبها الودود، حرصت النجمة المصرية على التعامل بحذر وتحفظ واضحين.
وقبل استقلال سيارتها، اقترب أحد المعجبين لطلب صورة سريعة، ولم تمانع الفنانة المصرية تلبية طلبه، لكنها همست له بنبرة حازمة وبصوت منخفض طالبته فيها بإبعاد يده عنها أثناء التصوير، ليتدارك الموقف فوراً وتُلتقط الصورة خلال ثوانٍ معدودة قبل أن تنطلق سيارتها.
وحصد المقطع المصور تفاعلاً واسعاً بين رواد منصات التواصل الاجتماعي الذين أثنوا على تصرفها الحاسم والمهذب في حماية مساحتها الشخصية دون إحراج الجمهور، في ليلة احتفلت فيها بعودتها إلى السينما بعد غياب طويل.
The Egyptian artist Yasmin Abdel Aziz caught attention during her attendance at the "Dair Guest" awards ceremony, not only by winning the "Best Comedic Actress" award but also by an embarrassing moment where she set her personal boundaries with a fan after the event.
In the details captured by a video that circulated widely on social media platforms, Yasmin Abdel Aziz appeared while leaving the hall amidst a crowd of fans greeting her and taking commemorative photos. Despite her friendly response, the Egyptian star was keen to handle the situation with clear caution and reserve.
Before getting into her car, a fan approached to request a quick photo. The Egyptian artist did not mind fulfilling his request, but she whispered to him in a firm tone and a low voice asking him to keep his hand away from her during the photo, prompting him to adjust immediately and the picture was taken within seconds before her car drove off.
The video garnered widespread interaction among social media users who praised her decisive and polite behavior in protecting her personal space without embarrassing the audience, on a night where she celebrated her return to cinema after a long absence.