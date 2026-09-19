خطفت الفنانة المصرية ياسمين عبدالعزيز الأنظار خلال حضورها حفل توزيع جوائز «دير جيست»، ليس فقط بتتويجها بجائزة «أفضل ممثلة كوميدية»، بل بموقف محرج رسمت فيه حدودها الشخصية مع أحد المعجبين عقب انتهاء الحفل.

وفي التفاصيل التي وثقها مقطع فيديو جرى تداوله بكثافة على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، ظهرت ياسمين عبدالعزيز أثناء مغادرتها القاعة وسط تجمهر عدد من المعجبين للتحية والتقاط الصور التذكارية. ورغم تجاوبها الودود، حرصت النجمة المصرية على التعامل بحذر وتحفظ واضحين.

وقبل استقلال سيارتها، اقترب أحد المعجبين لطلب صورة سريعة، ولم تمانع الفنانة المصرية تلبية طلبه، لكنها همست له بنبرة حازمة وبصوت منخفض طالبته فيها بإبعاد يده عنها أثناء التصوير، ليتدارك الموقف فوراً وتُلتقط الصورة خلال ثوانٍ معدودة قبل أن تنطلق سيارتها.

وحصد المقطع المصور تفاعلاً واسعاً بين رواد منصات التواصل الاجتماعي الذين أثنوا على تصرفها الحاسم والمهذب في حماية مساحتها الشخصية دون إحراج الجمهور، في ليلة احتفلت فيها بعودتها إلى السينما بعد غياب طويل.