في استغاثة إنسانية، طالبت جانو فغالي، ابنة شقيقة الفنانة الراحلة صباح، الجهات المختصة في مصر بالتدخل لتسهيل إجراءات تجديد إقامتها، بعدما حالت الظروف الصحية لزوجها دون مرافقته لها إلى مصلحة الجوازات.

ظروف صحية حرجة

وأشارت، عبر منشور على حسابها بموقع «فيسبوك»، إلى أن زوجها يخضع حالياً للعلاج داخل المستشفى بعد إصابته بمرض السرطان، ما يمنعه من الحضور شخصياً إلى مصلحة الجوازات لاستكمال الإجراءات المطلوبة، وهو ما تسبب في تعقيد موقفها القانوني لتجديد الإقامة.

مستندات مكتملة

وأكدت فغالي أنها تملك جميع المستندات اللازمة، بما في ذلك عقد الزواج، إلى جانب تقرير طبي يثبت احتجاز زوجها بالمستشفى لتلقي العلاج، لافتة إلى أن اشتراط حضوره يمثل عقبة كبيرة في ظل حالته الصحية.

ارتباط بمصر

وأوضحت أنها تحمل الجنسية الإسبانية، لكنها ترتبط عاطفياً بمصر، التي أحبتها منذ سنوات بفضل خالتها الراحلة صباح، معربة عن ثقتها في تفهم الجهات المعنية لظروفها الاستثنائية ومساعدتها في إنهاء الإجراءات دون تعقيد.

دور سابق مع صباح

يشار إلى أن جانو فغالي لعبت دوراً بارزاً في إدارة أعمال خالتها خلال فترة إقامتها بالقاهرة، كما واصلت الاهتمام بإرثها وأرشيفها الفني عبر المنصات الرقمية عقب وفاتها.