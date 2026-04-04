In a humanitarian plea, Jano Fghali, the niece of the late artist Sabah, has called on the relevant authorities in Egypt to intervene to facilitate the renewal of her residency, after her husband's health conditions prevented him from accompanying her to the passport office.

Critical Health Conditions

She indicated, through a post on her Facebook account, that her husband is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital after being diagnosed with cancer, which prevents him from attending the passport office in person to complete the required procedures, complicating her legal situation for renewing her residency.

Complete Documents

Fghali confirmed that she possesses all the necessary documents, including the marriage certificate, along with a medical report proving her husband's hospitalization for treatment, noting that the requirement for his presence poses a significant obstacle given his health condition.





Connection to Egypt

She explained that she holds Spanish nationality, but she has an emotional connection to Egypt, which she has loved for years thanks to her late aunt Sabah, expressing her confidence that the concerned authorities will understand her exceptional circumstances and assist her in completing the procedures without complications.

Previous Role with Sabah

It is worth mentioning that Jano Fghali played a prominent role in managing her aunt's affairs during her time in Cairo, and she continued to take care of her legacy and artistic archive through digital platforms following her passing.