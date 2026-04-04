في استغاثة إنسانية، طالبت جانو فغالي، ابنة شقيقة الفنانة الراحلة صباح، الجهات المختصة في مصر بالتدخل لتسهيل إجراءات تجديد إقامتها، بعدما حالت الظروف الصحية لزوجها دون مرافقته لها إلى مصلحة الجوازات.
ظروف صحية حرجة
وأشارت، عبر منشور على حسابها بموقع «فيسبوك»، إلى أن زوجها يخضع حالياً للعلاج داخل المستشفى بعد إصابته بمرض السرطان، ما يمنعه من الحضور شخصياً إلى مصلحة الجوازات لاستكمال الإجراءات المطلوبة، وهو ما تسبب في تعقيد موقفها القانوني لتجديد الإقامة.
مستندات مكتملة
وأكدت فغالي أنها تملك جميع المستندات اللازمة، بما في ذلك عقد الزواج، إلى جانب تقرير طبي يثبت احتجاز زوجها بالمستشفى لتلقي العلاج، لافتة إلى أن اشتراط حضوره يمثل عقبة كبيرة في ظل حالته الصحية.
ارتباط بمصر
وأوضحت أنها تحمل الجنسية الإسبانية، لكنها ترتبط عاطفياً بمصر، التي أحبتها منذ سنوات بفضل خالتها الراحلة صباح، معربة عن ثقتها في تفهم الجهات المعنية لظروفها الاستثنائية ومساعدتها في إنهاء الإجراءات دون تعقيد.
دور سابق مع صباح
يشار إلى أن جانو فغالي لعبت دوراً بارزاً في إدارة أعمال خالتها خلال فترة إقامتها بالقاهرة، كما واصلت الاهتمام بإرثها وأرشيفها الفني عبر المنصات الرقمية عقب وفاتها.
In a humanitarian plea, Jano Fghali, the niece of the late artist Sabah, has called on the relevant authorities in Egypt to intervene to facilitate the renewal of her residency, after her husband's health conditions prevented him from accompanying her to the passport office.
Critical Health Conditions
She indicated, through a post on her Facebook account, that her husband is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital after being diagnosed with cancer, which prevents him from attending the passport office in person to complete the required procedures, complicating her legal situation for renewing her residency.
Complete Documents
Fghali confirmed that she possesses all the necessary documents, including the marriage certificate, along with a medical report proving her husband's hospitalization for treatment, noting that the requirement for his presence poses a significant obstacle given his health condition.
Connection to Egypt
She explained that she holds Spanish nationality, but she has an emotional connection to Egypt, which she has loved for years thanks to her late aunt Sabah, expressing her confidence that the concerned authorities will understand her exceptional circumstances and assist her in completing the procedures without complications.
Previous Role with Sabah
It is worth mentioning that Jano Fghali played a prominent role in managing her aunt's affairs during her time in Cairo, and she continued to take care of her legacy and artistic archive through digital platforms following her passing.