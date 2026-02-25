أعاد مسلسل «القيصر.. لا مكان لا زمان» فتح واحد من أكثر الملفات حساسية في الذاكرة السورية، فاشتعل الجدل بين من رأى فيه توثيقاً لمرحلة دامية، ومن اعتبره نبشاً لجراح لم تندمل بعد.

وبين هذين الموقفين، برز اسم «قيصر» مجدداً إلى الواجهة؛ ليس بوصفه شخصية درامية فحسب، بل شاهداً حقيقياً سبق أن انفردت «عكاظ» بالكشف عن هويته، وأجرت أول حوار إعلامي معه، في خطوة وثّقت للرأي العام فصلاً مفصلياً من القصة قبل أن تتحول إلى عمل فني يثير الأسئلة والاعتراضات.

المخرج يرد: ما عُرض لا يتجاوز 1% من الحقيقة

ردّ المخرج السوري صفوان نعمو على الانتقادات الواسعة التي طالت العمل، مؤكداً أن ما ظهر على الشاشة «لا يمثل سوى 1% من القصة الحقيقية». وأوضح أن فريق المسلسل التقى عدداً كبيراً من عائلات معتقلين سابقين وشهود عيان، وأن القصص التي استمعوا إليها كانت «قاسية إلى حد يفوق الاحتمال»، غير أنها خضعت لمعالجة درامية توازن بين الحقيقة ومتطلبات البناء الفني.

وأشار إلى أنه تعرّض لتهديدات متكررة عبر الهاتف ورسائل واتصالات خارجية، واصفاً إياها بأنها «رسائل إجرامية» تجاوزت حدود النقد الفني، في إشارة إلى حجم الحساسية التي يثيرها العمل.

بين الاتهام بالتسويق وتصوير مسرح الجريمة

من بين أبرز الانتقادات التي وُجّهت للمسلسل، اتهامه باستثمار المأساة لجذب المشاهدات، وفتح جروح عائلات الضحايا من جديد؛ غير أن نعمو شدد على أن التصوير لم يتم في أي موقع حقيقي أو سجن أو فرع أمني، بل جرى بالكامل داخل استديوهات وديكورات صُممت خصيصاً لمحاكاة الأجواء، مؤكداً أن تلك المواقع الحقيقية «مسرح جريمة» لا يمكن التصوير فيه الآن أو مستقبلاً.

جدل الأسماء.. واختيارات الممثلين

وامتد الجدل إلى قائمة الممثلين المشاركين، إذ اعتبر بعض المتابعين أن عدداً منهم عُرفوا بمواقف موالية للنظام السابق. وأوضح نعمو أنه تواصل منذ البداية مع فنانين سوريين بارزين عُرفوا بمواقف معارضة، من بينهم فارس الحلو وسامر المصري ومكسيم خليل ومازن الناطور، إلا أن ارتباطاتهم الفنية حالت دون مشاركتهم.

في المقابل، شارك في العمل عدد من الفنانين، بينهم عبدالحكيم قطيفان ونوار بلبل وماهر مزوق وسامر كحلاوي، إضافة إلى أسماء أخرى.

«عكاظ» وسبق الكشف عن «قيصر»

وسط هذا السجال، يعود اسم «قيصر» إلى الواجهة بوصفه الشاهد الأبرز على ما جرى داخل المعتقلات. وكانت «عكاظ» أول وسيلة إعلامية تجري حواراً معه ومع شريكه «سامي»، في حوار كشف تفاصيل ما وُصف آنذاك بملف التعذيب والقتل داخل سجون النظام السوري.

كما انفردت «عكاظ» بالكشف عن هوية «قيصر» الحقيقية، وهو المساعد أول فريد ندى المذهان، المنحدر من مدينة الشيخ مسكين في ريف درعا، بعد أن أبقت اسمه الحقيقي طي الكتمان بطلب منه لمدة أربع سنوات، ليتم الكشف عنه لاحقاً؛بعد سقوط نظام الأسد.

ويحمل لقب «قيصر» بعداً سياسياً أيضاً، إذ ارتبط بـقانون قيصر الذي أقره الكونغرس الأمريكي ودخل حيّز التنفيذ في 17 يونيو 2020، فارضاً عقوبات على النظام السوري.

بين الدراما والذاكرة

اليوم، وبينما يتجدد الجدل حول العمل الفني، يبقى السؤال الأعمق: هل تستطيع الدراما أن تروي ما عجزت عنه الوثائق؟ أم أن الذاكرة المثقلة بالألم تظل أكبر من أي معالجة فنية؟