The series "Al-Qaisar... No Place No Time" reopened one of the most sensitive files in Syrian memory, igniting a debate between those who see it as a documentation of a bloody phase and those who consider it a digging up of wounds that have not yet healed.

Between these two positions, the name "Qaisar" emerged once again; not merely as a dramatic character, but as a real witness whose identity was exclusively revealed by "Okaz," which conducted the first media interview with him, documenting a pivotal chapter of the story before it transformed into an artistic work that raises questions and objections.

The Director Responds: What Was Shown Is Only 1% of the Truth

The Syrian director Safwan Naimo responded to the widespread criticisms directed at the work, affirming that what appeared on screen "represents only 1% of the true story." He explained that the series team met with a large number of families of former detainees and eyewitnesses, and that the stories they heard were "harsh beyond imagination," but they underwent a dramatic treatment that balances between truth and the requirements of artistic construction.

He noted that he had received repeated threats via phone calls and external messages, describing them as "criminal messages" that exceeded the limits of artistic criticism, indicating the level of sensitivity the work provokes.

Between Accusations of Exploitation and Depicting the Crime Scene

Among the most prominent criticisms directed at the series was the accusation of exploiting the tragedy to attract viewers and reopening the wounds of the victims' families; however, Naimo emphasized that the filming did not take place in any real location, prison, or security branch, but was entirely conducted within studios and sets designed specifically to simulate the atmosphere, asserting that those real locations are "crime scenes" where filming cannot occur now or in the future.

The Controversy of Names... and Actor Selections

The debate extended to the list of participating actors, as some observers considered that several of them were known for their pro-regime stances. Naimo clarified that he initially reached out to prominent Syrian artists known for their opposing views, including Fares Helou, Samer Ismail, Maxim Khalil, and Mazen Nattour, but their artistic commitments prevented their participation.

In contrast, several artists participated in the work, including Abdulhakim Qatifan, Nawar Bulbul, Maher Mazouk, and Samer Kahlawi, in addition to other names.

"Okaz" and the Previous Revelation of "Qaisar"

Amid this debate, the name "Qaisar" returns to the forefront as the most prominent witness to what happened inside the detention centers. "Okaz" was the first media outlet to conduct an interview with him and his partner "Sami," revealing details of what was then described as the file of torture and killing inside the Syrian regime's prisons.

Moreover, "Okaz" exclusively revealed the true identity of "Qaisar," who is the first lieutenant Farid Nida Al-Madhhan, originally from the town of Sheikh Maskin in the Daraa countryside, after keeping his real name confidential at his request for four years, to be revealed later after the fall of the Assad regime.

The title "Qaisar" also carries a political dimension, as it is linked to the Caesar Act, which was approved by the U.S. Congress and came into effect on June 17, 2020, imposing sanctions on the Syrian regime.

Between Drama and Memory

Today, as the debate around the artistic work renews, the deeper question remains: Can drama narrate what documents have failed to convey? Or does the memory burdened with pain remain greater than any artistic treatment?