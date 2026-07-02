A recent international study revealed the extent of the health and economic burden posed by cancer diseases, indicating that the cost of treating certain types of cancer in Saudi Arabia reached approximately 3.98 billion riyals. This figure reflects the significant impact of these diseases on the healthcare system and the national economy, in addition to the human and social suffering they cause for patients and their families.

These numbers confirm that combating cancer is not limited to providing advanced treatments alone, but begins with prevention, early detection, and adopting healthy lifestyles. Many of the risk factors associated with cancer can be mitigated by refraining from smoking, engaging in regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, and ensuring a balanced diet rich in vegetables and fruits, alongside reducing processed foods and harmful fats.

Early detection also represents one of the most important weapons in the fight against the disease, as the chances of recovery significantly increase when cancer is discovered in its early stages, while treatment costs and complications decrease compared to advanced cases. Therefore, regular screening programs and health awareness deserve more support and expansion to reach various segments of society.

It is also important to enhance health culture among community members and encourage them not to ignore symptoms or delay visiting a doctor when any concerning signs appear. Early diagnosis not only protects the lives of patients but also alleviates the financial burdens associated with treatment and healthcare.

Investing in prevention, awareness, and early detection is considered one of the most worthwhile health investments, as it preserves human health first and contributes to reducing the economic and social costs associated with cancer in the long term, positively reflecting on the quality of life and sustainable development in the community.

Early diagnosis alleviates the financial burdens of treatment and care