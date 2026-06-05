الفصحى:

أنا الجمال كله، والبيان أجمعه، والبديع أكمله،

بحر لا ساحل له، ولا قاع له -سعة وعمقا- بين

أحشائه كنزٌ ثمين، ودرٌّ وفير، لا يقتنصه إلا ماهر

خبير، وعالم نحرير، ذو شغف فريد، وصبر لا يبيد.

أنا النهر في عذوبته، وجريانه، وصفائه، لا يتذوقني إلا ذو ذوقٍ رفيع، وإحساسٍ رهيف.

أنا لغة العلم والعلماء، والأدب والأدباء، والقضاة والقضاء، والفتوى والإفتاء، والتأليف والنشر، والشعر والنثر، حويت أسرار البلاغة كلها، وأنواع الفصاحة أجمعها.

ظفر بي أصحاب الهمم العالية، والطموحات السامية، وعجز عني كل من ضعفت همته، وقعد به طموحه.

فمن عرفني عرفته، وأحبني وأحببته، حتى صرت طوع بنانه، وحلية لسانه، فاستقام كلامه، وحسن بيانه، وسمت تأويلاته، وتحليلاته عن الوهم والخطأ، ووفق إلى الرشد في الفهم، والفصاحة في القول، والجمال في الشعر والنثر، متحليا بجمالي، وناطقا ببياني، ومتدثرا ببديعي، فشَنَّف أسماع مستمعيه، وملك عليهم القلوب والألباب.

ومن جهلني، أو تجاهلني، تجاهلته فأصبح عاميا يلوك لسانه، ولا يكاد يبين، فتمجُّه الآذان، وتنفر منه الأذواق، في كثير من الأحيان.

العامية:

كلتانا تجمعنا العربية، وقد سيطرتِ على اللسان

في عصور قد مضت، بل كنتِ صاحبة الجلالة،

حتى دبَّ بين أبنائك العقوق، وتساهلوا في الأخذ

بك، بل ران عليهم الكسل، وآثروا عليك غيرك،

ومن هنا بَدأْتُ أطلُّ بوجهي رويدا رويدا، حتى

أصبحتُ شريكا قويا، بل تغلبتُ عليك في كثير من الأحيان، لأنني أرى نفسي سهلة المآخذ، لا قيود تمنعني، ولا قواعد تحكمني، ألَا تستمعين للأمسيات في الحفلات الخاصة، والمناسبات العامة؟ فأنا لغة الحوار بين الشعراء، والتفاهم بين الخاصة والعامة.

أُقيمت من أجلي المسابقات، ورصدت الجوائز، وأُلِّفت لجان التحكيم، بل أصبح التحدث بي سمة القوم، وميزان التفاضل بينهم في مسابقاتهم الشعرية، بل ذهبت إلى أبعد من ذلك، فأنشئت من أجلي القنوات الإعلامية، والمواقع في الشبكة العنكبوتية، فصرتُ بفضل عقوق أبنائك صاحبة شهرة عريضة، وسمعة شهيرة، ومكانة عالية.

وحتى القليل من أبنائك البررة، لا يسلم نثرهم، ولا شعرهم، ولا خطابتهم من وعثائي، وتسلطي.

فأنا اليوم صاحبة السيادة لا أنت، فقد كنت وبنت.