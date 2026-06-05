Classical Arabic:

I am all beauty, and I encompass all eloquence, and I complete all artistry,

a sea without a shore, and without a bottom - vast and deep - within

my depths lies a precious treasure, and abundant pearls, which only a skilled

expert can seize, and a knowledgeable scholar, with a unique passion, and enduring patience.

I am the river in my sweetness, and flow, and clarity; only one with refined taste and delicate feelings can savor me.

I am the language of science and scholars, of literature and writers, of judges and justice, of fatwas and issuing them, of authorship and publishing, of poetry and prose; I encompass all the secrets of rhetoric, and all types of eloquence.

Those with high ambitions and noble aspirations have grasped me, while all those whose resolve is weak and whose aspirations have faltered have failed to reach me.

So whoever knows me, I have known him, and he loves me and I love him, until I became at his command, and an adornment for his tongue, so his speech became straight, his expression beautiful, and his interpretations and analyses elevated above illusion and error, guiding him to sound understanding, eloquence in speech, and beauty in poetry and prose, adorned with my beauty, articulating my eloquence, and wrapped in my artistry, captivating the ears of his listeners, and winning their hearts and minds.

And whoever is ignorant of me, or disregards me, I disregard him, and he becomes a commoner who stumbles over his tongue, barely able to articulate, so ears reject him, and tastes turn away from him, often.

Colloquial Arabic:

Both of us are united by Arabic, and you have dominated the tongue

in past eras, indeed you were the one of majesty,

until disobedience crept among your children, and they became lenient in taking

from you, and indeed laziness prevailed over them, and they preferred others over you,

and from here I began to gradually show my face, until

I became a strong partner, indeed I have often surpassed you, because I see myself as easy to grasp, with no constraints holding me back, nor rules governing me. Do you not listen to the evenings in private parties and public occasions? For I am the language of dialogue among poets, and understanding between the elite and the masses.

Competitions have been established for my sake, prizes have been allocated, and judging committees have been formed; indeed, speaking in me has become a trait of the people, and a measure of distinction among them in their poetry competitions. I have even gone further, as media channels and websites have been created for my sake, so I have become, thanks to the disobedience of your children, widely known, with a famous reputation, and a high status.

And even the few righteous among your children cannot escape my stumbling, nor my dominance, in their prose, poetry, or oratory.

For today, I am the one in power, not you, for you were and I have become.