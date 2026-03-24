في نهاية يوم الخميس، 30 من شهر رمضان المبارك لعام 1447هـ، حمدنا الله على تمام الشهر، وعلى توفيقه لنا بالصيام والقيام وإكماله، ونحن ننعم بالصحة والأمان والاستقرار.
وقد تذكّرتُ أناسًا كثيرين حُرموا لذّة هذا الشهر؛ فمنهم من فارق الدنيا وانتقل إلى الآخرة، ومنهم من أقعدتهم الأمراض فلم يستطيعوا الصيام والقيام، ومنهم من عصفت بهم الأهواء ومصائب الدنيا، فلم يسعدوا بمشاركة أهليهم وأسرهم، ومنهم من لم يُوفَّق فصدّ عن سبيل الله، وأغوته الشياطين.
فنسأل الله العافية والسلامة، والقبول والإخلاص فيما مضى من الأعمار والأعمال، وأن يجعل خير أعمارنا أواخرها، وخير أعمالنا خواتيمها، وخير أيامنا يوم نلقاه.
كما أن هناك إخوانًا لنا حلّت بهم الكوارث والنكبات، وعانوا ويلات الحروب والتشريد من أوطانهم، وتشتّت أسرهم، وضاع مستقبلهم، لا يعلمون أين المصير، ولا ما تخبّئ لهم الأيام والليالي، ولا ناصر لهم ولا معين إلا الله، العالِم بأحوالهم.
اللهم ارحم ضعفهم، واجبر كسرهم، واجمع شملهم، وبدّل خوفهم أمنًا، وارزقهم العودة إلى ديارهم، وآمِن مستقبلهم، وعوّضهم عمّا مضى بالاستقرار والعيش الهنيء، وانصرهم على من طغى عليهم وبغى.
اللهم أدم على بلاد الحرمين أمنها واستقرارها، ووفّق واحفظ ولاة أمرها الذين وحّدوا القلوب، وجمعوا الشمل، وبذلوا الغالي والنفيس في سبيل راحة كل مواطن ومقيم، وقدّموا أعظم الخدمات، وفي مقدمتها مشاريع الحرمين والمشاعر المقدسة، وسهّلوا السبل، وأمّنوا الطرق، وعمّروا المدن والقرى والبوادي.
حتى أصبحت هذه الدولة نموذجًا في التقدّم والرقي والرفاهية والعلوم والتقنية، وقبل ذلك في إقامة حدود الله، وتحقيق العدل والإنصاف، حتى أصبح المجتمع السعودي كالجسد الواحد، بلا نزاعات ولا نعرات ولا تحزّبات ولا طائفية.
فهل بعد ذلك إلا السمع والطاعة، والإخلاص والدعاء لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وسمو ولي عهده الأمير محمد بن سلمان، ولرجالهم المخلصين، بأن يدحر الله كل فاسد، وكل حاقد، وكل منافق، وكل من في قلبه مرض أو غرور أو جحود أو أفكار دخيلة.
فيا أخي، ويا كل مواطن، حكّم ضميرك، واعرف قدر ومكانة دولتك الحانية العادلة، وما قدّمته وتقدّمه لك ولغيرك، بل للعالم أجمع، واحمد الله واشكره، واسأله المزيد من الأمن والاستقرار في ظل هذه الدولة المباركة.. والله ولي التوفيق.
At the end of Thursday, the 30th of Ramadan, 1447 AH, we thanked Allah for the completion of the month, for His guidance in fasting and praying, and for our health, safety, and stability.
I remembered many people who were deprived of the blessings of this month; some of them have departed this world and moved to the hereafter, some were incapacitated by illness and could not fast or pray, some were swept away by desires and worldly calamities, and could not enjoy sharing with their families and loved ones, and some were not guided and turned away from the path of Allah, led astray by the devils.
We ask Allah for well-being and safety, for acceptance and sincerity in what has passed of our lives and deeds, and that He makes the best of our lives the last of them, the best of our deeds their conclusions, and the best of our days the day we meet Him.
There are also our brothers who have faced disasters and calamities, suffering the horrors of wars and displacement from their homelands, their families scattered, and their futures lost, not knowing where their fate lies, nor what the days and nights hold for them, with no helper or supporter except Allah, who knows their conditions.
O Allah, have mercy on their weakness, mend their brokenness, unite them, replace their fear with safety, grant them return to their homes, secure their future, and compensate them for what they have lost with stability and a good life, and grant them victory over those who have wronged and oppressed them.
O Allah, maintain the security and stability of the Two Holy Sanctuaries, and grant success and protection to their leaders who have united hearts, gathered the community, and sacrificed dearly for the comfort of every citizen and resident, providing the greatest services, foremost among them the projects of the Two Holy Mosques and the sacred sites, facilitating paths, securing roads, and developing cities, villages, and deserts.
Thus, this country has become a model of progress, advancement, prosperity, science, and technology, and before that, in establishing the limits of Allah, achieving justice and fairness, until the Saudi society has become like one body, without disputes, divisions, partisanship, or sectarianism.
Is there anything left after that except for listening and obeying, sincerity and prayer for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and for their loyal men, that Allah may defeat every corrupt person, every envious person, every hypocrite, and anyone with a disease in their heart, arrogance, denial, or foreign ideas.
O my brother, and every citizen, let your conscience guide you, and recognize the value and status of your compassionate and just state, what it has given and continues to give to you and others, indeed to the entire world, and thank Allah and praise Him, and ask Him for more security and stability under this blessed state.. and Allah is the Bestower of success.