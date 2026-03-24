في نهاية يوم الخميس، 30 من شهر رمضان المبارك لعام 1447هـ، حمدنا الله على تمام الشهر، وعلى توفيقه لنا بالصيام والقيام وإكماله، ونحن ننعم بالصحة والأمان والاستقرار.


وقد تذكّرتُ أناسًا كثيرين حُرموا لذّة هذا الشهر؛ فمنهم من فارق الدنيا وانتقل إلى الآخرة، ومنهم من أقعدتهم الأمراض فلم يستطيعوا الصيام والقيام، ومنهم من عصفت بهم الأهواء ومصائب الدنيا، فلم يسعدوا بمشاركة أهليهم وأسرهم، ومنهم من لم يُوفَّق فصدّ عن سبيل الله، وأغوته الشياطين.


فنسأل الله العافية والسلامة، والقبول والإخلاص فيما مضى من الأعمار والأعمال، وأن يجعل خير أعمارنا أواخرها، وخير أعمالنا خواتيمها، وخير أيامنا يوم نلقاه.


كما أن هناك إخوانًا لنا حلّت بهم الكوارث والنكبات، وعانوا ويلات الحروب والتشريد من أوطانهم، وتشتّت أسرهم، وضاع مستقبلهم، لا يعلمون أين المصير، ولا ما تخبّئ لهم الأيام والليالي، ولا ناصر لهم ولا معين إلا الله، العالِم بأحوالهم.


اللهم ارحم ضعفهم، واجبر كسرهم، واجمع شملهم، وبدّل خوفهم أمنًا، وارزقهم العودة إلى ديارهم، وآمِن مستقبلهم، وعوّضهم عمّا مضى بالاستقرار والعيش الهنيء، وانصرهم على من طغى عليهم وبغى.


اللهم أدم على بلاد الحرمين أمنها واستقرارها، ووفّق واحفظ ولاة أمرها الذين وحّدوا القلوب، وجمعوا الشمل، وبذلوا الغالي والنفيس في سبيل راحة كل مواطن ومقيم، وقدّموا أعظم الخدمات، وفي مقدمتها مشاريع الحرمين والمشاعر المقدسة، وسهّلوا السبل، وأمّنوا الطرق، وعمّروا المدن والقرى والبوادي.


حتى أصبحت هذه الدولة نموذجًا في التقدّم والرقي والرفاهية والعلوم والتقنية، وقبل ذلك في إقامة حدود الله، وتحقيق العدل والإنصاف، حتى أصبح المجتمع السعودي كالجسد الواحد، بلا نزاعات ولا نعرات ولا تحزّبات ولا طائفية.


فهل بعد ذلك إلا السمع والطاعة، والإخلاص والدعاء لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وسمو ولي عهده الأمير محمد بن سلمان، ولرجالهم المخلصين، بأن يدحر الله كل فاسد، وكل حاقد، وكل منافق، وكل من في قلبه مرض أو غرور أو جحود أو أفكار دخيلة.


فيا أخي، ويا كل مواطن، حكّم ضميرك، واعرف قدر ومكانة دولتك الحانية العادلة، وما قدّمته وتقدّمه لك ولغيرك، بل للعالم أجمع، واحمد الله واشكره، واسأله المزيد من الأمن والاستقرار في ظل هذه الدولة المباركة.. والله ولي التوفيق.