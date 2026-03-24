At the end of Thursday, the 30th of Ramadan, 1447 AH, we thanked Allah for the completion of the month, for His guidance in fasting and praying, and for our health, safety, and stability.



I remembered many people who were deprived of the blessings of this month; some of them have departed this world and moved to the hereafter, some were incapacitated by illness and could not fast or pray, some were swept away by desires and worldly calamities, and could not enjoy sharing with their families and loved ones, and some were not guided and turned away from the path of Allah, led astray by the devils.



We ask Allah for well-being and safety, for acceptance and sincerity in what has passed of our lives and deeds, and that He makes the best of our lives the last of them, the best of our deeds their conclusions, and the best of our days the day we meet Him.



There are also our brothers who have faced disasters and calamities, suffering the horrors of wars and displacement from their homelands, their families scattered, and their futures lost, not knowing where their fate lies, nor what the days and nights hold for them, with no helper or supporter except Allah, who knows their conditions.



O Allah, have mercy on their weakness, mend their brokenness, unite them, replace their fear with safety, grant them return to their homes, secure their future, and compensate them for what they have lost with stability and a good life, and grant them victory over those who have wronged and oppressed them.



O Allah, maintain the security and stability of the Two Holy Sanctuaries, and grant success and protection to their leaders who have united hearts, gathered the community, and sacrificed dearly for the comfort of every citizen and resident, providing the greatest services, foremost among them the projects of the Two Holy Mosques and the sacred sites, facilitating paths, securing roads, and developing cities, villages, and deserts.



Thus, this country has become a model of progress, advancement, prosperity, science, and technology, and before that, in establishing the limits of Allah, achieving justice and fairness, until the Saudi society has become like one body, without disputes, divisions, partisanship, or sectarianism.



Is there anything left after that except for listening and obeying, sincerity and prayer for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and for their loyal men, that Allah may defeat every corrupt person, every envious person, every hypocrite, and anyone with a disease in their heart, arrogance, denial, or foreign ideas.



O my brother, and every citizen, let your conscience guide you, and recognize the value and status of your compassionate and just state, what it has given and continues to give to you and others, indeed to the entire world, and thank Allah and praise Him, and ask Him for more security and stability under this blessed state.. and Allah is the Bestower of success.