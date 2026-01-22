يتأسّس الموقف السعودي من قضايا الاستقرار في الشرق الأوسط على رؤية شاملة تنطلق من مبدأ محوري مفاده أن الأمن لا يُصان بالقوة المجردة، ولا يُستدام بمنطق التصعيد؛ بل يُبنى بتوازن دقيق بين الردع السياسي، والانفتاح الدبلوماسي، وصناعة المصالح المشتركة التي تحمي الدول من الانزلاق إلى الفوضى، ومن هذا المنطلق، برزت المملكة العربية السعودية، في السنوات الأخيرة، بوصفها فاعلًا إقليميًا يعيد تعريف أدوار الدولة المؤثرة، لا باعتبارها طرفًا في صراعات مفتوحة، بل بوصفها قوة استقرار تسعى إلى إطفاء بؤر التوتر لا إلى إذكائها.


وفي سياق التصعيد المتكرر في المنطقة، ولا سيما ما يتصل بملف ضرب إيران أو الانجرار إلى مواجهة عسكرية شاملة معها، يتسم الموقف السعودي بالوضوح والحذر في آن واحد، فالمملكة بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمير محمد بن سلمان، تنظر إلى أي مواجهة عسكرية واسعة بوصفها تهديدًا مباشرًا لأمن المنطقة، وللاقتصاد العالمي، ولمصالح الشعوب قبل مصالح الأنظمة، ومن هنا جاء التأكيد السعودي المتكرر على ضرورة وقف منطق الضربات المتبادلة، وتجنيب المنطقة كلفة حرب لا رابح فيها، ولا منتصر حقيقي سوى الفوضى.


ولا يعني هذا الموقف تهاونًا مع مصادر التهديد، ولا قبولًا بسلوكيات تزعزع أمن الدول وسيادتها؛ بل يعكس انتقال المملكة من سياسة ردود الأفعال إلى استراتيجية إدارة المخاطر، فالرؤية السعودية تقوم على احتواء الأزمات عبر الحوار، وإعادة فتح قنوات التواصل، وبناء تفاهمات إقليمية تُخرج المنطقة من دوامة الصدام المستمر، وفي هذا الإطار، يُقرأ الموقف السعودي تجاه إيران بوصفه سعيًا لتقليص مساحات الاشتباك، وتوسيع دوائر التهدئة، دون التفريط بثوابت الأمن الوطني أو مصالح الحلفاء.


أما في المشهد الأوسع للشرق الأوسط، فإن رؤية المملكة تتجاوز الملفات الساخنة إلى إعادة تشكيل بيئة إقليمية أكثر استقرارًا، يكون فيها الاقتصاد، والتنمية، وربط المصالح، أدوات فاعلة للسلام، وقد عملت السعودية على الدفع بمشروعات التكامل الإقليمي، وتعزيز الاستقرار في دول الجوار، انطلاقًا من قناعة راسخة بأن الدولة المنهكة لا تنتج إلا أزمات عابرة للحدود، وأن دعم الاستقرار هو استثمار طويل الأمد في أمن الجميع.


ويمتد هذا التصور الاستراتيجي ليشمل القرن الإفريقي، الذي تنظر إليه المملكة بوصفه امتدادًا حيويًا لأمن البحر الأحمر، وشريكًا طبيعيًا في معادلة الاستقرار الإقليمي، فالموقف السعودي من قضايا القرن الإفريقي يقوم على دعم سيادة الدول، وتشجيع الحلول السياسية، والمساهمة في مشاريع التنمية، ومواجهة القرصنة والتطرف، بما يحفظ أمن الممرات البحرية، ويعزز الاستقرار الاقتصادي والسياسي في واحدة من أكثر مناطق العالم حساسية.


ويُحسب لولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان أنه قدّم نموذجًا جديدًا في إدارة الملفات الإقليمية، يقوم على الجمع بين الواقعية السياسية والطموح التنموي، وبين الحزم في حماية المصالح والانفتاح على التسويات العقلانية، فالمملكة في رؤيته، ليست دولة تكتفي بإدارة أزماتها؛ بل تسعى إلى المساهمة في صياغة نظام إقليمي أقل هشاشة، وأكثر قدرة على احتواء الخلافات دون الانزلاق إلى الحروب.


إن الموقف السعودي تجاه وقف ضرب إيران، وتعزيز الاستقرار في الشرق الأوسط والقرن الإفريقي، ليس موقفًا ظرفيًا أو تكتيكيًا؛ بل تعبير عن فلسفة سياسية ترى أن زمن الحروب المفتوحة قد استنفد أغراضه، وأن المستقبل تصنعه الدول القادرة على تحويل التوتر إلى تفاوض، والصراع إلى توازن، والتهديد إلى فرصة لإعادة ترتيب الأولويات، وبهذا المعنى، تمضي المملكة في ترسيخ دورها قوةً إقليميةً عاقلة، تعمل على حماية أمنها، وتثبيت استقرار محيطها، وفتح أفق جديد لمنطقة طال أمد اضطرابها.