يتأسّس الموقف السعودي من قضايا الاستقرار في الشرق الأوسط على رؤية شاملة تنطلق من مبدأ محوري مفاده أن الأمن لا يُصان بالقوة المجردة، ولا يُستدام بمنطق التصعيد؛ بل يُبنى بتوازن دقيق بين الردع السياسي، والانفتاح الدبلوماسي، وصناعة المصالح المشتركة التي تحمي الدول من الانزلاق إلى الفوضى، ومن هذا المنطلق، برزت المملكة العربية السعودية، في السنوات الأخيرة، بوصفها فاعلًا إقليميًا يعيد تعريف أدوار الدولة المؤثرة، لا باعتبارها طرفًا في صراعات مفتوحة، بل بوصفها قوة استقرار تسعى إلى إطفاء بؤر التوتر لا إلى إذكائها.
وفي سياق التصعيد المتكرر في المنطقة، ولا سيما ما يتصل بملف ضرب إيران أو الانجرار إلى مواجهة عسكرية شاملة معها، يتسم الموقف السعودي بالوضوح والحذر في آن واحد، فالمملكة بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمير محمد بن سلمان، تنظر إلى أي مواجهة عسكرية واسعة بوصفها تهديدًا مباشرًا لأمن المنطقة، وللاقتصاد العالمي، ولمصالح الشعوب قبل مصالح الأنظمة، ومن هنا جاء التأكيد السعودي المتكرر على ضرورة وقف منطق الضربات المتبادلة، وتجنيب المنطقة كلفة حرب لا رابح فيها، ولا منتصر حقيقي سوى الفوضى.
ولا يعني هذا الموقف تهاونًا مع مصادر التهديد، ولا قبولًا بسلوكيات تزعزع أمن الدول وسيادتها؛ بل يعكس انتقال المملكة من سياسة ردود الأفعال إلى استراتيجية إدارة المخاطر، فالرؤية السعودية تقوم على احتواء الأزمات عبر الحوار، وإعادة فتح قنوات التواصل، وبناء تفاهمات إقليمية تُخرج المنطقة من دوامة الصدام المستمر، وفي هذا الإطار، يُقرأ الموقف السعودي تجاه إيران بوصفه سعيًا لتقليص مساحات الاشتباك، وتوسيع دوائر التهدئة، دون التفريط بثوابت الأمن الوطني أو مصالح الحلفاء.
أما في المشهد الأوسع للشرق الأوسط، فإن رؤية المملكة تتجاوز الملفات الساخنة إلى إعادة تشكيل بيئة إقليمية أكثر استقرارًا، يكون فيها الاقتصاد، والتنمية، وربط المصالح، أدوات فاعلة للسلام، وقد عملت السعودية على الدفع بمشروعات التكامل الإقليمي، وتعزيز الاستقرار في دول الجوار، انطلاقًا من قناعة راسخة بأن الدولة المنهكة لا تنتج إلا أزمات عابرة للحدود، وأن دعم الاستقرار هو استثمار طويل الأمد في أمن الجميع.
ويمتد هذا التصور الاستراتيجي ليشمل القرن الإفريقي، الذي تنظر إليه المملكة بوصفه امتدادًا حيويًا لأمن البحر الأحمر، وشريكًا طبيعيًا في معادلة الاستقرار الإقليمي، فالموقف السعودي من قضايا القرن الإفريقي يقوم على دعم سيادة الدول، وتشجيع الحلول السياسية، والمساهمة في مشاريع التنمية، ومواجهة القرصنة والتطرف، بما يحفظ أمن الممرات البحرية، ويعزز الاستقرار الاقتصادي والسياسي في واحدة من أكثر مناطق العالم حساسية.
ويُحسب لولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان أنه قدّم نموذجًا جديدًا في إدارة الملفات الإقليمية، يقوم على الجمع بين الواقعية السياسية والطموح التنموي، وبين الحزم في حماية المصالح والانفتاح على التسويات العقلانية، فالمملكة في رؤيته، ليست دولة تكتفي بإدارة أزماتها؛ بل تسعى إلى المساهمة في صياغة نظام إقليمي أقل هشاشة، وأكثر قدرة على احتواء الخلافات دون الانزلاق إلى الحروب.
إن الموقف السعودي تجاه وقف ضرب إيران، وتعزيز الاستقرار في الشرق الأوسط والقرن الإفريقي، ليس موقفًا ظرفيًا أو تكتيكيًا؛ بل تعبير عن فلسفة سياسية ترى أن زمن الحروب المفتوحة قد استنفد أغراضه، وأن المستقبل تصنعه الدول القادرة على تحويل التوتر إلى تفاوض، والصراع إلى توازن، والتهديد إلى فرصة لإعادة ترتيب الأولويات، وبهذا المعنى، تمضي المملكة في ترسيخ دورها قوةً إقليميةً عاقلة، تعمل على حماية أمنها، وتثبيت استقرار محيطها، وفتح أفق جديد لمنطقة طال أمد اضطرابها.
The Saudi position on stability issues in the Middle East is based on a comprehensive vision that stems from a central principle: security is not maintained through sheer force, nor is it sustained by the logic of escalation; rather, it is built on a delicate balance between political deterrence, diplomatic openness, and the creation of common interests that protect states from slipping into chaos. From this perspective, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has emerged in recent years as a regional actor redefining the roles of influential states, not as a party in open conflicts, but as a stabilizing force seeking to extinguish hotspots of tension rather than to stoke them.
In the context of the repeated escalation in the region, particularly regarding the issue of striking Iran or being drawn into a comprehensive military confrontation with it, the Saudi position is characterized by clarity and caution at the same time. The Kingdom, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, views any large-scale military confrontation as a direct threat to regional security, the global economy, and the interests of peoples before those of regimes. Hence, the repeated Saudi emphasis on the necessity of halting the logic of reciprocal strikes and sparing the region the cost of a war with no winners, and no true victor other than chaos.
This position does not imply leniency towards sources of threat, nor acceptance of behaviors that undermine the security and sovereignty of states; rather, it reflects the Kingdom's transition from a policy of reactive responses to a strategy of risk management. The Saudi vision is based on containing crises through dialogue, reopening channels of communication, and building regional understandings that pull the region out of the cycle of continuous confrontation. In this context, the Saudi stance towards Iran is read as an effort to reduce areas of engagement and expand circles of de-escalation, without compromising the constants of national security or the interests of allies.
As for the broader scene in the Middle East, the Kingdom's vision goes beyond hot issues to reshape a more stable regional environment, where economy, development, and the linking of interests are effective tools for peace. Saudi Arabia has worked to promote regional integration projects and enhance stability in neighboring countries, based on a firm conviction that a weakened state produces only transnational crises, and that supporting stability is a long-term investment in everyone's security.
This strategic vision extends to the Horn of Africa, which the Kingdom views as a vital extension of Red Sea security and a natural partner in the equation of regional stability. The Saudi position on Horn of Africa issues is based on supporting the sovereignty of states, encouraging political solutions, contributing to development projects, and combating piracy and extremism, all while preserving the security of maritime passages and enhancing economic and political stability in one of the world's most sensitive regions.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is credited with presenting a new model in managing regional files, which combines political realism with developmental ambition, and firmness in protecting interests with openness to rational settlements. In his vision, the Kingdom is not a state that merely manages its crises; rather, it seeks to contribute to shaping a regional system that is less fragile and more capable of containing disputes without slipping into wars.
The Saudi position on halting strikes against Iran and enhancing stability in the Middle East and the Horn of Africa is not a temporary or tactical stance; rather, it is an expression of a political philosophy that sees the era of open wars as having exhausted its purposes, and that the future is shaped by states capable of transforming tension into negotiation, conflict into balance, and threat into an opportunity to reorder priorities. In this sense, the Kingdom continues to solidify its role as a rational regional power, working to protect its security, stabilize its surroundings, and open a new horizon for a region that has long been troubled.