The Saudi position on stability issues in the Middle East is based on a comprehensive vision that stems from a central principle: security is not maintained through sheer force, nor is it sustained by the logic of escalation; rather, it is built on a delicate balance between political deterrence, diplomatic openness, and the creation of common interests that protect states from slipping into chaos. From this perspective, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has emerged in recent years as a regional actor redefining the roles of influential states, not as a party in open conflicts, but as a stabilizing force seeking to extinguish hotspots of tension rather than to stoke them.



In the context of the repeated escalation in the region, particularly regarding the issue of striking Iran or being drawn into a comprehensive military confrontation with it, the Saudi position is characterized by clarity and caution at the same time. The Kingdom, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, views any large-scale military confrontation as a direct threat to regional security, the global economy, and the interests of peoples before those of regimes. Hence, the repeated Saudi emphasis on the necessity of halting the logic of reciprocal strikes and sparing the region the cost of a war with no winners, and no true victor other than chaos.



This position does not imply leniency towards sources of threat, nor acceptance of behaviors that undermine the security and sovereignty of states; rather, it reflects the Kingdom's transition from a policy of reactive responses to a strategy of risk management. The Saudi vision is based on containing crises through dialogue, reopening channels of communication, and building regional understandings that pull the region out of the cycle of continuous confrontation. In this context, the Saudi stance towards Iran is read as an effort to reduce areas of engagement and expand circles of de-escalation, without compromising the constants of national security or the interests of allies.



As for the broader scene in the Middle East, the Kingdom's vision goes beyond hot issues to reshape a more stable regional environment, where economy, development, and the linking of interests are effective tools for peace. Saudi Arabia has worked to promote regional integration projects and enhance stability in neighboring countries, based on a firm conviction that a weakened state produces only transnational crises, and that supporting stability is a long-term investment in everyone's security.



This strategic vision extends to the Horn of Africa, which the Kingdom views as a vital extension of Red Sea security and a natural partner in the equation of regional stability. The Saudi position on Horn of Africa issues is based on supporting the sovereignty of states, encouraging political solutions, contributing to development projects, and combating piracy and extremism, all while preserving the security of maritime passages and enhancing economic and political stability in one of the world's most sensitive regions.



Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is credited with presenting a new model in managing regional files, which combines political realism with developmental ambition, and firmness in protecting interests with openness to rational settlements. In his vision, the Kingdom is not a state that merely manages its crises; rather, it seeks to contribute to shaping a regional system that is less fragile and more capable of containing disputes without slipping into wars.



The Saudi position on halting strikes against Iran and enhancing stability in the Middle East and the Horn of Africa is not a temporary or tactical stance; rather, it is an expression of a political philosophy that sees the era of open wars as having exhausted its purposes, and that the future is shaped by states capable of transforming tension into negotiation, conflict into balance, and threat into an opportunity to reorder priorities. In this sense, the Kingdom continues to solidify its role as a rational regional power, working to protect its security, stabilize its surroundings, and open a new horizon for a region that has long been troubled.