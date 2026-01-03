Only moments have passed since the response of the President of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, to the request of the southern components and personalities to hold a comprehensive conference for the just southern cause, and his official request to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to sponsor and host this conference, when the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the leadership's acceptance of this request, affirming at the same time the necessity of finding a just and comprehensive solution.



This is how the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been and continues to be alongside Yemen, uniting its people and leaders, and offering valuable resources to help its brothers overcome the challenges they face, and to unify their ranks under a comprehensive national umbrella.



The swift Saudi response comes as part of its ongoing efforts, by all means, to support the stability and security of Yemen, and to unite its people in the north and south, unlike other countries that have turned against their commitments and obligations, exploiting trust to pass foreign agendas and schemes aimed at tearing our country apart, dismantling Yemeni society, and destabilizing security and tranquility.



The just southern cause is not a fleeting slogan nor a paper for political bargaining; it is the cause of a people, a history, and an identity. It does not belong to an organization, entity, or individual trying to turn it into a "shop" on the roadside as a source of personal income, while leaving the people as prey to hunger and suffering, granted only false slogans, in a scene not much different from the practices of the Houthis and other terrorist organizations, which always end up making peoples fuel for external projects, while the decisions of those trading in the cause are beholden to other capitals, as was the case with Aidaroos Al-Zubaidi, who holds another nationality.



Al-Zubaidi believes that his decisions serve the interests of the southern cause, yet he ignores a number of legal and political facts; the first being that his legal status is not sound, as international constitutions and laws prohibit anyone holding the nationality of another state from assuming sovereign or leadership positions in their original country. The second is that these unilateral decisions are not based on any referendum or genuine popular mandate. The third is that international laws and the United Nations Charter clearly emphasize the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of states, and that any attempt to tear nations apart will ultimately fail, as happened with warring entities in Somalia and elsewhere.



Ironically, Al-Zubaidi's unilateral actions coincided with Israel's announcement of recognition of what is called "Somaliland," which is a null and illegal recognition; however, it reveals suspicious movements within the same context and clearly indicates that Al-Zubaidi is operating within a single scheme, posing a danger to Yemen and the region, striking at the very core of the southern cause, and dissipating the legitimate hopes of its people.

And perhaps, you, the sons of the south, have followed and continue to follow the Western and Israeli media that spoke about meetings between the President of the Transitional Council, Aidaroos Al-Zubaidi, and officials in Israeli intelligence, which in itself constitutes an assassination of the southern cause in its cradle, and a blatant exploitation of your emotions to pass extremely dangerous schemes for Yemen and the region.



The southern cause, by its nature, does not have a representative unless they have explicit authorization from all its components and from the people themselves, which is not available today. There are many components of the southern movement that reject Al-Zubaidi, oppose his approach, stand with legitimacy, and affirm their commitment to a peaceful solution. Perhaps the request from more than 10 components and over 50 southern personalities to the President of the Presidential Leadership Council yesterday to hold a comprehensive conference for a just solution to the southern cause in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, is the clearest evidence of that.



The justice of the southern cause is not a demand exclusive to the people of the south; it is a national interest that encompasses both northern and southern Yemen and receives attention from regional countries. However, the opportunistic behaviors that trade in this cause and attempt to reduce it to narrow interests clearly reveal who works to achieve justice for it and who seeks to politically assassinate it.



In conclusion, the people of the southern governorates have defined their options and outlined the main lines of their cause, as they have drawn red lines against opportunists, foremost among them Aidaroos Al-Zubaidi and those in his orbit. They have emphasized their rejection of violence and the return of decision-making and administration to the people of the governorates, led by Hadhramaut, which is today regaining its decision and administration in the hands of its people, expelling the tools of chaos and terrorism, with the expectation that Aden, Lahij, Abyan, and Al-Dhale will soon follow suit, under sincere Saudi sponsorship and a genuine commitment to achieving legitimate demands and restoring rights to their owners, according to a steadfast principle: no oppressor and no oppressed.