لم تمضِ سوى لحظات على استجابة رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد العليمي لطلب المكونات والشخصيات الجنوبية بعقد مؤتمر شامل للقضية الجنوبية العادلة، وتوجيهه طلبًا رسميًا إلى المملكة العربية السعودية لرعاية هذا المؤتمر واحتضانه، حتى أعلنت وزارة الخارجية السعودية قبول القيادة في المملكة هذا الطلب، مؤكدةً في الوقت ذاته ضرورة إيجاد حل عادل وشامل.
هكذا هي المملكة العربية السعودية كانت ولا تزال إلى جانب اليمن، تجمع شمل شعبه وقياداته، وتقدّم الغالي والنفيس في سبيل مساعدة أشقائها على تجاوز التحديات التي تواجههم، وتوحيد صفوفهم تحت مظلة وطنية جامعة.
إن الاستجابة السعودية السريعة تأتي في إطار مساعيها المستمرة، وبكل السبل، لدعم استقرار اليمن وأمنه، وجمع شمل أبنائه شمالًا وجنوبًا، بعكس دول أخرى انقلبت على تعهداتها والتزاماتها، واستغلت الثقة لتمرير أجندات ومخططات خارجية، هدفها تمزيق بلادنا وتفكيك المجتمع اليمني، وزعزعة الأمن والسكينة.
القضية الجنوبية العادلة ليست شعارًا عابرًا ولا ورقة للمزايدة السياسية، بل هي قضية شعب وتاريخ وهوية، وليست ملكًا لتنظيم أو كيان أو شخصية تحاول تحويلها إلى «دكان» على قارعة الطريق كمصدر للدخل الشخصي، بينما يُترك الشعب فريسة للجوع والمعاناة، ولا يُمنح سوى الشعارات الزائفة ، في مشهد لا يختلف كثيرًا عن ممارسات الحوثي والتنظيمات الإرهابية الأخرى، التي تنتهي دومًا بجعل الشعوب وقودًا لمشاريع خارجية، فيما ترتهن قرارات المتاجرين بالقضية إلى عواصم أخرى، كما فعل عيدروس الزبيدي الذي يحمل جنسية آخرى .
يعتقد الزبيدي أن قراراته تصب في مصلحة القضية الجنوبية، غير أنه يتجاهل جملة من الحقائق القانونية والسياسية؛ أولها أن وضعه القانوني غير سليم، إذ تحظر الدساتير والقوانين الدولية على من يحمل جنسية دولة أخرى تولي مناصب سيادية أو قيادية في بلده الأصلي. ثانيها أن هذه القرارات الانفرادية لم تستند إلى أي استفتاء أو تفويض شعبي حقيقي. وثالثها أن القوانين الدولية، وميثاق الأمم المتحدة، تشدد بوضوح على وحدة الدول وسلامتها وسيادتها، وأن أي محاولة لتمزيق الأوطان ستكون نهايتها الفشل، كما حدث مع كيانات متناحرة في الصومال وغيرها.
والمثير للسخرية أن إجراءات الزبيدي الأحادية تزامنت مع إعلان إسرائيل الاعتراف بما يُسمّى «أرض الصومال»، وهو اعتراف باطل وغير قانوني، إلا أنه يكشف تحركات مشبوهة ضمن السياق ذاته، ويشير بوضوح إلى أن الزبيدي يتحرك في إطار مخطط واحد، يشكّل خطرًا على اليمن والمنطقة، بل يضرب جوهر القضية الجنوبية في الصميم، ويبدد آمال أبنائها المشروعة.
ولعلكم، يا أبناء الجنوب، تابعتم وتتابعون الإعلام الغربي والإسرائيلي الذي تحدث عن عقد لقاءات بين رئيس المجلس الانتقالي عيدروس الزبيدي ومسؤولين في الاستخبارات الإسرائيلية، وهو ما يُعدّ في حد ذاته اغتيالًا للقضية الجنوبية في مهدها، واستغلالًا فجًّا لعواطفكم لتمرير مخططات بالغة الخطورة على اليمن والمنطقة.
إن القضية الجنوبية، بطبيعتها، لا يملك أحد حق تمثيلها ما لم يحظَ بتفويض صريح من جميع مكوناتها ومن الشعب ذاته، وهو ما لا يتوفر اليوم. فهناك العديد من مكونات الحراك الجنوبي التي ترفض الزبيدي، وتعارض نهجه، وتقف إلى جانب الشرعية، وتؤكد تمسكها بالحل السلمي. ولعل طلب أكثر من 10 مكونات، وأكثر من 50 شخصية جنوبية، من رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي أمس عقد مؤتمر شامل لحل عادل للقضية الجنوبية في العاصمة السعودية الرياض يُعد الدليل الأوضح على ذلك.
إن عدالة القضية الجنوبية ليست مطلبًا حصرًا على أبناء الجنوب، بل هي مصلحة وطنية تشمل شمال اليمن وجنوبه، وتحظى باهتمام الدول الإقليمية. غير أن السلوكيات الانتهازية التي تتاجر بهذه القضية، وتحاول اختزالها في مصالح ضيقة، تكشف بوضوح من يعمل على إنصافها، ومن يسعى إلى اغتيالها سياسيًا.
وخلاصة القول، إن أبناء المحافظات الجنوبية قد حددوا خياراتهم، ورسموا الخطوط العريضة لقضيتهم، كما رسموا الخطوط الحمراء أمام الانتهازيين، وفي مقدمتهم عيدروس الزبيدي ومن يدور في فلكه. وقد شددوا على رفض العنف، وعلى عودة القرار والإدارة إلى أبناء المحافظات، وفي طليعتها حضرموت التي تستعيد اليوم قرارها وإدارتها بأيدي أبنائها، وتطرد أدوات الفوضى والإرهاب، على أن تلحق بها قريبًا عدن ولحج وأبين والضالع، في ظل رعاية سعودية صادقة وحرص حقيقي على تحقيق المطالب المشروعة، وإعادة الحقوق إلى أصحابها، وفق مبدأ راسخ: لا ظالم ولا مظلوم.
Only moments have passed since the response of the President of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, to the request of the southern components and personalities to hold a comprehensive conference for the just southern cause, and his official request to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to sponsor and host this conference, when the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the leadership's acceptance of this request, affirming at the same time the necessity of finding a just and comprehensive solution.
This is how the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been and continues to be alongside Yemen, uniting its people and leaders, and offering valuable resources to help its brothers overcome the challenges they face, and to unify their ranks under a comprehensive national umbrella.
The swift Saudi response comes as part of its ongoing efforts, by all means, to support the stability and security of Yemen, and to unite its people in the north and south, unlike other countries that have turned against their commitments and obligations, exploiting trust to pass foreign agendas and schemes aimed at tearing our country apart, dismantling Yemeni society, and destabilizing security and tranquility.
The just southern cause is not a fleeting slogan nor a paper for political bargaining; it is the cause of a people, a history, and an identity. It does not belong to an organization, entity, or individual trying to turn it into a "shop" on the roadside as a source of personal income, while leaving the people as prey to hunger and suffering, granted only false slogans, in a scene not much different from the practices of the Houthis and other terrorist organizations, which always end up making peoples fuel for external projects, while the decisions of those trading in the cause are beholden to other capitals, as was the case with Aidaroos Al-Zubaidi, who holds another nationality.
Al-Zubaidi believes that his decisions serve the interests of the southern cause, yet he ignores a number of legal and political facts; the first being that his legal status is not sound, as international constitutions and laws prohibit anyone holding the nationality of another state from assuming sovereign or leadership positions in their original country. The second is that these unilateral decisions are not based on any referendum or genuine popular mandate. The third is that international laws and the United Nations Charter clearly emphasize the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of states, and that any attempt to tear nations apart will ultimately fail, as happened with warring entities in Somalia and elsewhere.
Ironically, Al-Zubaidi's unilateral actions coincided with Israel's announcement of recognition of what is called "Somaliland," which is a null and illegal recognition; however, it reveals suspicious movements within the same context and clearly indicates that Al-Zubaidi is operating within a single scheme, posing a danger to Yemen and the region, striking at the very core of the southern cause, and dissipating the legitimate hopes of its people.
And perhaps, you, the sons of the south, have followed and continue to follow the Western and Israeli media that spoke about meetings between the President of the Transitional Council, Aidaroos Al-Zubaidi, and officials in Israeli intelligence, which in itself constitutes an assassination of the southern cause in its cradle, and a blatant exploitation of your emotions to pass extremely dangerous schemes for Yemen and the region.
The southern cause, by its nature, does not have a representative unless they have explicit authorization from all its components and from the people themselves, which is not available today. There are many components of the southern movement that reject Al-Zubaidi, oppose his approach, stand with legitimacy, and affirm their commitment to a peaceful solution. Perhaps the request from more than 10 components and over 50 southern personalities to the President of the Presidential Leadership Council yesterday to hold a comprehensive conference for a just solution to the southern cause in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, is the clearest evidence of that.
The justice of the southern cause is not a demand exclusive to the people of the south; it is a national interest that encompasses both northern and southern Yemen and receives attention from regional countries. However, the opportunistic behaviors that trade in this cause and attempt to reduce it to narrow interests clearly reveal who works to achieve justice for it and who seeks to politically assassinate it.
In conclusion, the people of the southern governorates have defined their options and outlined the main lines of their cause, as they have drawn red lines against opportunists, foremost among them Aidaroos Al-Zubaidi and those in his orbit. They have emphasized their rejection of violence and the return of decision-making and administration to the people of the governorates, led by Hadhramaut, which is today regaining its decision and administration in the hands of its people, expelling the tools of chaos and terrorism, with the expectation that Aden, Lahij, Abyan, and Al-Dhale will soon follow suit, under sincere Saudi sponsorship and a genuine commitment to achieving legitimate demands and restoring rights to their owners, according to a steadfast principle: no oppressor and no oppressed.