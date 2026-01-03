لم تمضِ سوى لحظات على استجابة رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد العليمي لطلب المكونات والشخصيات الجنوبية بعقد مؤتمر شامل للقضية الجنوبية العادلة، وتوجيهه طلبًا رسميًا إلى المملكة العربية السعودية لرعاية هذا المؤتمر واحتضانه، حتى أعلنت وزارة الخارجية السعودية قبول القيادة في المملكة هذا الطلب، مؤكدةً في الوقت ذاته ضرورة إيجاد حل عادل وشامل.


هكذا هي المملكة العربية السعودية كانت ولا تزال إلى جانب اليمن، تجمع شمل شعبه وقياداته، وتقدّم الغالي والنفيس في سبيل مساعدة أشقائها على تجاوز التحديات التي تواجههم، وتوحيد صفوفهم تحت مظلة وطنية جامعة.


إن الاستجابة السعودية السريعة تأتي في إطار مساعيها المستمرة، وبكل السبل، لدعم استقرار اليمن وأمنه، وجمع شمل أبنائه شمالًا وجنوبًا، بعكس دول أخرى انقلبت على تعهداتها والتزاماتها، واستغلت الثقة لتمرير أجندات ومخططات خارجية، هدفها تمزيق بلادنا وتفكيك المجتمع اليمني، وزعزعة الأمن والسكينة.


القضية الجنوبية العادلة ليست شعارًا عابرًا ولا ورقة للمزايدة السياسية، بل هي قضية شعب وتاريخ وهوية، وليست ملكًا لتنظيم أو كيان أو شخصية تحاول تحويلها إلى «دكان» على قارعة الطريق كمصدر للدخل الشخصي، بينما يُترك الشعب فريسة للجوع والمعاناة، ولا يُمنح سوى الشعارات الزائفة ، في مشهد لا يختلف كثيرًا عن ممارسات الحوثي والتنظيمات الإرهابية الأخرى، التي تنتهي دومًا بجعل الشعوب وقودًا لمشاريع خارجية، فيما ترتهن قرارات المتاجرين بالقضية إلى عواصم أخرى، كما فعل عيدروس الزبيدي الذي يحمل جنسية آخرى .


يعتقد الزبيدي أن قراراته تصب في مصلحة القضية الجنوبية، غير أنه يتجاهل جملة من الحقائق القانونية والسياسية؛ أولها أن وضعه القانوني غير سليم، إذ تحظر الدساتير والقوانين الدولية على من يحمل جنسية دولة أخرى تولي مناصب سيادية أو قيادية في بلده الأصلي. ثانيها أن هذه القرارات الانفرادية لم تستند إلى أي استفتاء أو تفويض شعبي حقيقي. وثالثها أن القوانين الدولية، وميثاق الأمم المتحدة، تشدد بوضوح على وحدة الدول وسلامتها وسيادتها، وأن أي محاولة لتمزيق الأوطان ستكون نهايتها الفشل، كما حدث مع كيانات متناحرة في الصومال وغيرها.


والمثير للسخرية أن إجراءات الزبيدي الأحادية تزامنت مع إعلان إسرائيل الاعتراف بما يُسمّى «أرض الصومال»، وهو اعتراف باطل وغير قانوني، إلا أنه يكشف تحركات مشبوهة ضمن السياق ذاته، ويشير بوضوح إلى أن الزبيدي يتحرك في إطار مخطط واحد، يشكّل خطرًا على اليمن والمنطقة، بل يضرب جوهر القضية الجنوبية في الصميم، ويبدد آمال أبنائها المشروعة.

ولعلكم، يا أبناء الجنوب، تابعتم وتتابعون الإعلام الغربي والإسرائيلي الذي تحدث عن عقد لقاءات بين رئيس المجلس الانتقالي عيدروس الزبيدي ومسؤولين في الاستخبارات الإسرائيلية، وهو ما يُعدّ في حد ذاته اغتيالًا للقضية الجنوبية في مهدها، واستغلالًا فجًّا لعواطفكم لتمرير مخططات بالغة الخطورة على اليمن والمنطقة.


إن القضية الجنوبية، بطبيعتها، لا يملك أحد حق تمثيلها ما لم يحظَ بتفويض صريح من جميع مكوناتها ومن الشعب ذاته، وهو ما لا يتوفر اليوم. فهناك العديد من مكونات الحراك الجنوبي التي ترفض الزبيدي، وتعارض نهجه، وتقف إلى جانب الشرعية، وتؤكد تمسكها بالحل السلمي. ولعل طلب أكثر من 10 مكونات، وأكثر من 50 شخصية جنوبية، من رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي أمس عقد مؤتمر شامل لحل عادل للقضية الجنوبية في العاصمة السعودية الرياض يُعد الدليل الأوضح على ذلك.


إن عدالة القضية الجنوبية ليست مطلبًا حصرًا على أبناء الجنوب، بل هي مصلحة وطنية تشمل شمال اليمن وجنوبه، وتحظى باهتمام الدول الإقليمية. غير أن السلوكيات الانتهازية التي تتاجر بهذه القضية، وتحاول اختزالها في مصالح ضيقة، تكشف بوضوح من يعمل على إنصافها، ومن يسعى إلى اغتيالها سياسيًا.


وخلاصة القول، إن أبناء المحافظات الجنوبية قد حددوا خياراتهم، ورسموا الخطوط العريضة لقضيتهم، كما رسموا الخطوط الحمراء أمام الانتهازيين، وفي مقدمتهم عيدروس الزبيدي ومن يدور في فلكه. وقد شددوا على رفض العنف، وعلى عودة القرار والإدارة إلى أبناء المحافظات، وفي طليعتها حضرموت التي تستعيد اليوم قرارها وإدارتها بأيدي أبنائها، وتطرد أدوات الفوضى والإرهاب، على أن تلحق بها قريبًا عدن ولحج وأبين والضالع، في ظل رعاية سعودية صادقة وحرص حقيقي على تحقيق المطالب المشروعة، وإعادة الحقوق إلى أصحابها، وفق مبدأ راسخ: لا ظالم ولا مظلوم.