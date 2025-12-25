With the emergence of the liquid chemical complex project "Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether" (MTBE) as a global competitor, SABIC is completing one of its major projects to enhance its production of high-value chemicals, as the actual operation of the project began with a production capacity of about one thousand tons annually.

The project, which comes within the framework of the national direction to enhance the manufacturing industries with the support of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, started with global ambitions and standards in the city of Jubail Industrial, one of the largest industrial complexes.

This expansion is an important step in supporting our country's position as a global industrial hub, achieving integration among various production units, and confirming that the Kingdom is continuing on its path towards building a strong and sustainable petrochemical sector.

Additionally, the project is notable as the first technology licensed in Saudi Arabia, a candidate for the year-end awards among the nominated projects, and also a candidate for a patent in a unique environmental specialty, as it was designed according to modern specifications aimed at improving energy efficiency, reducing emissions, and complying with zero neutrality initiatives and the Green Middle East initiative.

The project, which is now considered a unique model in project management, began in 2018 and went through difficult phases that made it a qualitative example, leading to its completion, with actual operation starting last October at the required production level.

SABIC's success today sends a message that there is an important sector relied upon to drive the economy and development, whether in production or training. Simply put, SABIC has created a system and given the utmost priority to training Saudi personnel to be at the forefront of production and safety, especially in this project, as training phases involve being on-site and collaborating with companies that have foreign expertise through intensive experiences and involving Saudi experts, which contributed to its success.