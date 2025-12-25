مع ظهور مشروع المركب الكيميائي السائل «ميثيل ثالثي بوتيل الإيثر» (MTBE) منافساً عالمياً؛ تكمل «سابك» أحد مشاريعها الضخمة لتعزيز إنتاجها من المواد الكيمائية ذات القيمة، إذ بدأ التشغيل الفعلي للمشروع بطاقة إنتاجية تصل إلى نحو ألف طن سنوياً.

المشروع الذي يأتي في إطار التوجه الوطني لتعزيز الصناعات التحويلية بدعم من ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، بدأ بطموحات ومعايير عالمية في مدينة الجبيل الصناعية، أحد أكبر التجمعات الصناعية.

ويعد هذا التوسع خطوة مهمة في دعم مكانة بلادنا كمركز عالمي للصناعة، وتحقيق التكامل بين وحدات الإنتاج المختلفة، وللتأكيد أن المملكة مستمرة في مسارها نحو البناء في قطاع البتروكيماويات بنمط قوي ومستدام.

كما أن المشروع يحظى كأول تقنية مرخصة سعودياً، ومرشح لجائزة حفل نهاية السنة ضمن المشاريع المرشحة، وأيضاً مرشح لبراءة اختراع في تخصص فريد من الناحية البيئية، فقد صُمم وفق مواصفات حديثة ضمن تحسين كفاءة الطاقة وتقليل الانبعاثات والالتزام مع مبادرات الحياد الصفري ومبادرة الشرق الأخضر.

بدأ المشروع الذي يعتبر الآن أنموذجاً فريداً في إدارة المشاريع في 2018، وقد مرَّ بمراحل صعبة جعلت منه مثالاً نوعياً لتتلاحق المراحل إلى اكتماله، وتم التشغيل الفعلي في أكتوبر الماضي بدرجة الإنتاج المطلوبة.

إن نجاح «سابك» اليوم رسالة أن هناك قطاعاً مهماً يُعتمد عليه في دفع عجلة الاقتصاد والتنمية، سواء في الإنتاج أو التدريب. وببساطة؛ أوجدت «سابك» نظاماً، وأعطت أولوية قصوى لتدريب الكوادر السعودية ليكونوا على الخط الأول في الإنتاج ومجال السلامة، خصوصاً في هذا المشروع، إذ تمر مراحل التدريب في التواجد في الموقع والدخول مع شركات ذات خبرات أجنبية بتجارب مكثفة وإشراك الخبرات السعوديين، ما أسهم في إنجاحه.