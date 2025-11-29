تعد وسائل التواصل اليوم واحدة من أقوى المؤثرات في صياغة الأخلاق العامة، فهي لا تكتفي بنقل السلوك، بل تعيد تشكيله وفق ما يناسب سرعة المحتوى ورغبة الجمهور.


لم تعد الأخلاق والسلوك اليوم نتاج التربية الأسرية وحدها، ولا انعكاساً حصرياً للمجتمع القريب أو المدرسة أو البيئة الثقافية، بل أصبحت وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي مؤثراً رئيسياً يعيد تشكيل السلوك والوعي، ويحوّل ما كان ثابتاً إلى أمر قابل للتغيير في لحظة. فالفضاء الرقمي لم يعد نافذة نطل منها على الآخرين، بل أصبح مرآة ضخمة يعكسنا فيها العالم، ويراقب تفاصيلنا، ويحوّل كل تصرّف صغير إلى حدثٍ قابل للتداول.


أدت وسائل التواصل الى انهيار الخصوصية.. وبداية أخلاق تناسب العرض. ففي السابق، كان الإنسان يحمي صورته داخل إطار اجتماعي ضيّق، أمّا الآن فالمشهد مفتوح؛ كل شيء قابل للنشر، وكل لحظة مرشّحة للظهور.


هذا الانكشاف المستمر خلق نوعاً جديداً من الأخلاق:


وتغيّرت الأخلاق من قناعة داخلية إلى سلوك قابل للعرض.


فالأفعال لم تعد مجرد قيمة، بل أصبحت صورة، ولقطة، ومحتوى..


أصبح البعض يفعل الصواب لا لأنه صواب، بل لأنه يبدو جيداً على الشاشة. وصار الامتناع عن الخطأ خوفاً من الرأي العام، لا احتراماً للقيم.


ومما أنتجته وسائل التواصل استعجال الأحكام.. وانهيار التروّي..


فمن طبيعة الفضاء الرقمي أنه سريع، لذلك أصبحت الأحكام كذلك: سخرية بلا معرفة، دفاع بلا تفكير.


وتحوّلت الأخلاق من منظومة عقلية ثابتة إلى ردود فعل انفعالية لحظية.


فما يُدان اليوم يُصفّق له غداً، وما هو خطأ عند مجموعة يصبح بطولة عند أخرى.


وهكذا تتشكّل موجات الأخلاق من «الترند» لا من الضمير.


هذا النوع من السلوك خلق طبقة جديدة من الأخلاق الرقمية، حيث القسوة لا تحتاج شجاعة، والجرح لا يحتاج لقاء، والمسؤولية تتلاشى خلف اسم مستعار وصورة قد لا تشبه صاحبها.


في زمن سريع تحوّلت القيم إلى محتوى، والقيم التي كانت تُورّث أصبحت الآن تُستهلك.


صار الصدق «بوستاً»، والرحمة «مقطعاً مؤثراً»، والشجاعة «محتوى ينتشر»، والإحسان «لايكات».


بمرور الوقت، تتغير بوصلة الأخلاق من العمق إلى السطح، ومن الفعل الصامت إلى الفعل المرئي، ومن الهدف الأخلاقي إلى القبول الاجتماعي.


نحن اليوم أمام صراع المجتمع الرقمي مع المجتمع الواقعي..


مجتمع يعتمد على الخصوصية يجد نفسه أمام مجتمع يعتقد أن الحرية تعني كشف كل شي.


ومع هذا الصراع، تتولد أخلاقيات دخيلة:


نصفُها وراثي، ونصفها مُكتسب من العالم الافتراضي، ما يجعل الهوية الأخلاقية الجديدة غير مستقرة، قابلة للذوبان أو الانحراف بسهولة.


فهل وسائل التواصل تُفسد الأخلاق.. أم تكشف حقيقتها؟


الحقيقة أن وسائل التواصل لا تخلق الأخلاق من العدم، بل تكشف الموجود وتضخّمه.


تكشف الطيبة بقدر ما تكشف القسوة، وتُظهر الفضيلة بقدر ما تُظهر النقص.


لكن خطورتها أنها تمنح النموذج الأسوأ قدرة انتشار أسرع، وصوتاً أعلى، وتأثيراً أعمق، مما يجعل الخلل يبدو وكأنه القاعدة، بينما هو غالباً مجرد ضجيج.


لم يعد السؤال: كيف نحمي أنفسنا من وسائل التواصل؟


بل هل نحن نحو أخلاق رقمية جديدة؟


وكيف نصنع أخلاقاً تتناسب مع هذا العالم الجديد دون أن نخسر ما تبقى من قيم الأخلاق. الرقمية ليست رفاهية، بل ضرورة. قواعد تُحافظ على إنسانية الفرد في عالم تتحكم فيه السرعة والشهرة والظهور.


وبقدر قوة هذا العالم الجديد، تبقى القوة الحقيقية في الإنسان الذي يعرف كيف يستخدم التكنولوجيا دون أن يسمح لها بإعادة تشكيل أفعاله وأخلاقه بناء على «الترند» والرأي العام.