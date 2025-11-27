من الماضي الملهم للمستقبل المشرق، يقف واثق الخطى بمكتسباته المنشورة، ومهاراته الموصوفة، ليكمل المسير نحو تغذية الفكر، مستشرفاً المستقبل، ومعالجاً أخطاء الماضي.

الحياد بالنسبة له منطلق، والمداهنة في طرحه وشاية، والتزلُّف في وصفه شائبة؛ فتلك الأوصاف لقلمه الرصين محكات براءة، فهو يقف أعلى المنارة سالاً قلمه لينثر إبداعه، تصحيحاً لفكر، أو تنقيةً لشبهة، أو تطويراً لفكرة، فيستلهم منه المتلقي ما ينير له بصره، ويريح فؤاده؛ ليكون عوناً له في نشر العلم والمعرفة، واكتساب القيم الرصينة التي تعود بالنفع له ولمجتمعه ووطنه، وتنقل الرسائل السامية بلغة مبهجة، وأسلوب شيق، ووجدان يَقِظ.

ذلك هو الكاتب؛ أمينٌ في وصفه، وقلمه أمانة، فما يخطه أثره الباقي، فإما تسلّمه بيمينه، أو تعثر بشماله، فهي موهبة في عمقها ميزان يكشف فكره، ويزيح الستار عن قِِيَمِه.

موجهات الفكر نتاج مسيرة طويلة، بدأت من طفولته حتى كتابة سطوره الأولى، ليستمر استلال مخزون ثقافته مع كل حرف يكتبه، وكل معلومة يستكشفها، أو يقتنع بتصحيحها، ليظهر نتاج عراك فكره، وما أسفر عنه من ترجيح، فيقوم بتوجيه قريحته مع كل مثير يستوجب منه التعليق، أو حتى الإيضاح، وربما الإضاءة.

مقيدات الأفكار توجه بوصلة الألفاظ نحو الكمال، فمنها ما يكون عمقه شريعة صحيحة لا يمكن تجاوزها، أو حتى التلميح بخلاف مقاصدها.

ومنها قيمُ مجتمع أصيل؛ تمت مداولة معانيها، واستخلاص جميلها، وتنقية ما يشوبها، لتكون لجام فارس ينشر البهاء، ويرفع من قيمة مجتمعه.

ومنها قيمٌ وطنية تفخر بانتماءٍ له مضامين حياتية، تنشر الرخاء والاستقرار، وتنثر الطمأنينة والأمان، وترسخ الولاء بفخرٍ لوطن الكاتب، والطاعة لولاة أمره، في واجب فريد نحو من ساهم في وصوله لفسيح النظم والنثر، واستخلاصه لتجارب السنين من العلم والمعرفة التي يسرها الوطن، وصانها أمانه، ليكون رد الدَّين بما استطاعة من وحي أفكاره، وما نسجه من حبر ذائقته، ليتاح التقييم لقارئ بوحه من خلال ما ظهر من حبر قلمه.

فلكل صاحب قلم؛ الحكم على الكاتب رهينُ بنقد كتابته.