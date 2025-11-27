From the inspiring past to the bright future, he stands confidently with his published achievements and described skills, continuing the journey towards nourishing thought, anticipating the future, and addressing the mistakes of the past.

For him, neutrality is a starting point, flattery in his discourse is a betrayal, and sycophancy in his descriptions is a flaw; for those descriptions of his sober pen are tests of innocence. He stands atop the lighthouse, letting his pen flow to scatter his creativity, correcting thoughts, purifying doubts, or developing ideas, from which the audience draws inspiration that enlightens their vision and comforts their hearts; to be a support for them in spreading knowledge and understanding, and acquiring the solid values that benefit him, his community, and his nation, conveying noble messages in a joyful language, an engaging style, and a vigilant spirit.

That is the writer; honest in his descriptions, and his pen is a trust, for what he writes leaves a lasting impact, either to be received in his right hand or stumbled upon with his left; it is a talent that, in its depth, reveals his thoughts and lifts the veil on his values.

The directives of thought are the result of a long journey, starting from his childhood to writing his first lines, continuing to draw from the reservoir of his culture with every letter he writes, every piece of information he discovers, or every correction he embraces, showcasing the outcome of the struggle of his thoughts and what it has yielded in preference, directing his creativity with every stimulus that requires him to comment, or even clarify, and perhaps illuminate.

The constraints of ideas guide the compass of words towards perfection, some of which have a depth that is a correct law that cannot be bypassed, or even hinted at contrary to its intentions.

Among them are the values of an authentic society; their meanings have been circulated, their beauty extracted, and what tarnishes them purified, to become the bridle of a knight who spreads splendor and elevates the value of his community.

Among them are national values that pride themselves on belonging to life’s meanings, spreading prosperity and stability, scattering reassurance and safety, and solidifying loyalty with pride to the writer's homeland, and obedience to its leaders, in a unique duty towards those who contributed to his access to the vast realms of prose and poetry, and the extraction of the experiences of years of knowledge that his homeland facilitated and safeguarded, to repay the debt with whatever he can from the inspiration of his thoughts and what he weaves with the ink of his taste, allowing the reader to evaluate his revelations through what emerges from the ink of his pen.

For every pen owner; the judgment on the writer is contingent upon the critique of his writing.