حين يشتري أحدنا تذكرة سفر، ثم يصعد للطائرة ويجلس على مقعده لينشغل بمشاهدة السحب أو متابعة فيلم أو النوم فوق ارتفاع 35 ألف قدم، فإنه غالباً لا يخطر بباله كم ربحت شركة الطيران منه.


مؤتمر الاتحاد الدولي للنقل الجوي (إياتا) في ريو دي جانيرو هذا الأسبوع كشف جانباً من الأمر، فمتوسط الربح الصافي الذي تحققه شركات الطيران من كل مسافر حول العالم خلال عام 2026 لا يتجاوز أربعة دولارات ونصف الدولار.


4.5 دولار، رقم صغير ينفقه كثير من الناس على كوب قهوة في المطار قبل الرحلة، لكن خلف هذا الرقم الصغير تقف واحدة من أعقد الصناعات في العالم وأكثرها تكلفة.


صناعة تنقل أكثر من 5.1 مليار مسافر في العام، وتشغّل عشرات الآلاف من الطائرات، وتربط القارات والثقافات والاقتصادات، وإيراداتها المتوقعة تتجاوز 1.165 تريليون دولار، مع ذلك تبقى هوامش أرباحها من الأقل بين القطاعات الاقتصادية الكبرى.


في الماضي، كانت شركات الطيران تخشى قلة الركاب، كانت المسألة تتعلق بجذب المسافرين وإقناعهم بالسفر، أما اليوم فتبدو الصورة مختلفة لأن الطلب موجود والمقاعد تُباع والمطارات مزدحمة بالبشر، ومعدل إشغال المقاعد (حسب المؤتمر) مرشح للوصول إلى 84%، وهو من أعلى المعدلات في تاريخ الطيران.


رغم كل ذلك، لا تبدو شركات الطيران مرتاحة، والسبب أن المشكلة انتقلت من جانب الطلب إلى جانب القدرة على تلبية الطلب.


الناس تريد السفر أكثر، لكن الصناعة تواجه نقصاً في الطائرات وتأخراً في المحركات و ارتباكاً في سلاسل الإمداد، وكذلك ارتفاعاً في تكاليف الوقود، إضافة إلى تحديات جيوسياسية تجعل بعض المسارات الجوية أطول وأكثر تكلفة.


إن الطائرة التي يراها المسافر على البوابة قبل الإقلاع ليست وسيلة نقل فقط، إنها مشروع اقتصادي معقّد يحلّق في مدارات هوامش ربح منخفضة جداً.


ارتفاع بسيط في الوقود يحرق جزءاً من الأرباح، وتأخر ساعة في الصيانة ربما يعطّل شبكة تشغيل كاملة، وإغلاق مجال جوي في منطقة ما قد يضيف زمن طيران وتكاليف لم تكن في الحسبان.


لهذا السبب كانت أهم رسالة خرجت من مؤتمر إياتا هذا العام مختلفة عن السنوات الماضية، فالمجتمعون لم يبحثوا مسألة جذب المزيد من المسافرين، لكن تحدّثوا عن كيفية المحافظة على خدمتهم، فهذه الصناعة يعتمد نجاحها على توازن بالغ الحساسية بين مئات المتغيرات الصغيرة.


مع كل هذه التعقيدات، ما زال موظفو البوابات ينادون بأرقام الرحلات، وما زال الركاب يصطفون أمام الكاونترات، وما زالت الطائرات تسبح مع الرياح وكأن شيئاً من تلك المعارك الاقتصادية لا يحدث خلف الستار.


أربعة دولارات ونصف.. قد يبدو الرقم صغيراً جداً، لكنه يحكي سرَّ صناعة عملاقة ما زالت تحمل العالم فوق أجنحتها، وتواصل الطيران.