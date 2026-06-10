When one of us buys a travel ticket, then boards the plane and sits in their seat to get busy watching the clouds, following a movie, or sleeping at an altitude of 35,000 feet, they often do not think about how much the airline has earned from them.



The International Air Transport Association (IATA) conference in Rio de Janeiro this week revealed part of the matter, as the average net profit that airlines make from each passenger around the world in 2026 does not exceed four and a half dollars.



4.5 dollars, a small amount that many people spend on a cup of coffee at the airport before the flight, but behind this small number stands one of the most complex and costly industries in the world.



An industry that transports more than 5.1 billion passengers a year, operates tens of thousands of aircraft, connects continents, cultures, and economies, with expected revenues exceeding 1.165 trillion dollars; nevertheless, its profit margins remain among the lowest in major economic sectors.



In the past, airlines feared a lack of passengers; the issue was about attracting travelers and convincing them to fly. Today, however, the picture seems different because demand exists, seats are being sold, and airports are crowded with people, with the seat occupancy rate (according to the conference) likely to reach 84%, one of the highest rates in the history of aviation.



Despite all this, airlines do not seem comfortable, as the problem has shifted from the demand side to the ability to meet that demand.



People want to travel more, but the industry faces a shortage of aircraft, delays in engines, disruptions in supply chains, as well as rising fuel costs, in addition to geopolitical challenges that make some flight routes longer and more expensive.



The plane that the traveler sees at the gate before takeoff is not just a means of transport; it is a complex economic project flying in orbits of very low profit margins.



A slight increase in fuel burns part of the profits, an hour's delay in maintenance could disrupt an entire operational network, and the closure of airspace in a certain area may add flight time and costs that were not anticipated.



For this reason, the most important message that emerged from this year's IATA conference was different from previous years; the attendees did not discuss the issue of attracting more travelers, but rather talked about how to maintain their service, as the success of this industry relies on a highly sensitive balance between hundreds of small variables.



With all these complexities, gate agents still call out flight numbers, passengers still line up at the counters, and planes continue to soar with the winds as if none of those economic battles are happening behind the curtain.



Four and a half dollars... it may seem like a very small number, but it tells the secret of a giant industry that still carries the world on its wings and continues to fly.