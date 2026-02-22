في كل عام ومع إشراقة يوم التأسيس يتجدد في وجدان السعوديين معنى الانتماء وتتعمّق مشاعر الفخر بوطن ضارب في عمق التاريخ ممتد في أفق المستقبل. ثلاثة قرون ليست أرقاماً عابرة بل مسيرة دولة تأسست على الثبات ونمت على القيم وازدهرت بالإرادة. إنها حكاية وطن بدأ بخطوة واثقة وتحول إلى نموذج في الاستقرار والبناء.

عندما نستحضر التأسيس نستعيد لحظة تاريخية مفصلية انطلقت فيها الدولة السعودية الأولى عام 1727م واضعة الأساس لوحدة سياسية واجتماعية متماسكة قائمة على الأمن والاستقرار والتمسك بالدين. كانت البداية متواضعة في الإمكانات عظيمة في الأهداف ومنذ ذلك الحين تعاقبت المراحل وتبدلت الظروف وبقي الجوهر ثابتاً وهو وحدة الصف والعمل من أجل رفعة الوطن.

لم يكن التأسيس حدثاً عابراً بل مشروع دولة ممتد عبر الزمن حافظ على الهوية ورسخ مفهوم الدولة القائمة على العدل والمسؤولية. ومن ذلك التاريخ العميق انطلقت مسيرة تطور حديثة تستند إلى جذور قوية وتستشرف آفاقاً أوسع بثقة وثبات.

اليوم تعيش المملكة مرحلة تحول تاريخي تقوم على رؤية وطنية شاملة أعادت رسم ملامح الاقتصاد والمجتمع والثقافة. هذه الرؤية جاءت امتداداً طبيعياً لمسيرة طويلة من البناء واستثماراً لقيم التأسيس وترجمة لطموح وطن يؤمن بقدرات أبنائه ويعزز مكانته إقليمياً ودولياً.

فالتأسيس عنوان الثبات والرؤية عنوان التجدد وبينهما مسار وطن يعرف كيف يجمع بين أصالة الماضي وطموح الحاضر. مشاريع نوعية وتمكين للكفاءات الوطنية وتطوير للبنية التحتية وتنويع لمصادر الدخل تؤكد أن مسيرة التنمية تسير وفق خطة واضحة تتجه بثقة نحو المستقبل.

إن سر تميز التجربة السعودية يكمن في قدرتها على تحقيق التوازن بين المحافظة والتحديث فهي تحتفي بتراثها وهويتها العربية والإسلامية وتمضي نحو اقتصاد معرفي ومجتمع حيوي يواكب المتغيرات العالمية. الأمم التي تعرف تاريخها جيداً هي الأقدر على صناعة مستقبلها وصياغة غدها بثبات.

في يوم التأسيس لا نقف عند حدود الاحتفال، بل نجدد العهد على مواصلة المسيرة ونستحضر تضحيات الآباء والأجداد ونستشعر مسؤولية الحفاظ على المنجزات وتعزيزها. فالوطن مشروع مستمر تشارك فيه الأجيال وتتكامل فيه الجهود.

التأسيس والرؤية خط واحد ممتد عبر ثلاثة قرون عنوانه العزيمة ومضمونه الطموح وهدفه رفعة المملكة ومكانتها بين الأمم وستبقى هذه المسيرة متجددة ما دام في هذا الوطن شعب يؤمن بقيمه ويعمل بإخلاص من أجل غد أكثر إشراقاً.