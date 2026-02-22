Every year, with the dawn of Foundation Day, the meaning of belonging is renewed in the hearts of Saudis, and feelings of pride deepen for a nation rooted in history and extending into the horizon of the future. Three centuries are not just passing numbers but the journey of a state founded on steadfastness, nurtured by values, and flourished by will. It is the story of a homeland that began with a confident step and transformed into a model of stability and construction.

When we recall the foundation, we revive a pivotal historical moment when the first Saudi state was established in 1727, laying the groundwork for a cohesive political and social unity based on security, stability, and adherence to faith. The beginning was modest in resources but grand in objectives, and since then, stages have succeeded one another, circumstances have changed, but the essence has remained constant: unity of ranks and working for the elevation of the homeland.

The foundation was not a fleeting event but a state project extending through time that preserved identity and solidified the concept of a state based on justice and responsibility. From that profound history, a modern development journey has emerged, rooted in strong foundations and confidently looking towards broader horizons.

Today, the Kingdom is experiencing a historic transformation based on a comprehensive national vision that has redrawn the features of the economy, society, and culture. This vision is a natural extension of a long journey of construction, an investment in the values of the foundation, and a translation of the aspirations of a nation that believes in the capabilities of its people and enhances its regional and international standing.

Thus, the foundation is a symbol of steadfastness, and the vision is a symbol of renewal, and between them lies the path of a nation that knows how to combine the authenticity of the past with the ambitions of the present. Quality projects, empowerment of national competencies, infrastructure development, and diversification of income sources confirm that the development journey is progressing according to a clear plan, confidently heading towards the future.

The secret of the Saudi experience's distinction lies in its ability to achieve a balance between preservation and modernization; it celebrates its heritage and Arab and Islamic identity while moving towards a knowledge-based economy and a vibrant society that keeps pace with global changes. Nations that know their history well are the most capable of shaping their future and crafting their tomorrow with steadfastness.

On Foundation Day, we do not stop at the limits of celebration, but we renew our pledge to continue the journey, recalling the sacrifices of our fathers and grandfathers, and feeling the responsibility to preserve and enhance our achievements. The homeland is an ongoing project in which generations participate and efforts integrate.

The foundation and the vision are a single line extending over three centuries, characterized by determination, embodying ambition, and aiming for the elevation of the Kingdom and its standing among nations. This journey will remain renewed as long as there is a people in this homeland who believe in its values and work sincerely for a brighter tomorrow.