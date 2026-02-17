The Saudi star Saud Abdulhamid is living his best days with foreign professionalism at the French club Lens, which is currently leading the French league. This success that Saud is experiencing comes after his sincere belief in his abilities and his capacity to develop his technical level, as well as his sense of responsibility; because he represents a great nation that is experiencing significant progress and development in all fields. Today, when Saud excels, he sends a message to many important foreign clubs that the Saudi player can succeed in foreign professionalism, and that relying on him carries no risk. Thus, it is natural for the Saudi player to become one of the options for some clubs in European leagues. This step has been delayed for a long time, and we should have been working on it for years, but arriving late is better than not arriving at all.

In the Roshen League, there are stars who deserve to be part of a marketing project that helps them spread worldwide, giving them the opportunity to experience such significant global trials. It is not enough for world stars to participate in our league; to complete the picture as we desire, we need to see more than one Saudi player in global leagues. This is not difficult, and all obstacles that hinder this can be overcome. If contracts are lower in foreign professionalism, a program can be established to compensate these stars for the difference between foreign and local contracts. In the end, the Football Association is looking for the interest of the Saudi national team. What if the Saudi national team participated in the 2030 World Cup with stars mostly playing in European leagues? That would be wonderful, and its results would reflect positively on the tournament, making it logical for the Saudi national team’s results in the World Cup to be better than previous ones. There are many examples in the Arab world; the Football Association in Morocco has succeeded in creating a distinguished national team, which may become one of the contenders for at least the quarter-finals in the next World Cup in the United States. The Japanese and Korean teams have already set this precedent in the Asian continent. Therefore, believing in such a project, supporting it, and providing all means for its success over time will yield great results.

Ramadan Kareem..