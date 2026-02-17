يعيش النجم السعودي سعود عبدالحميد أجمل أيامه مع الاحتراف الخارجي في نادي لانس الفرنسي، الذي يتصدر حالياً الدوري الفرنسي، هذا التفوق الذي يعيشه سعود جاء بعد إيمانه الصادق بإمكانياته وقدرته على تطوير مستواه الفني وإحساسه بالمسؤولية؛ لأنه يمثل دولة عظيمة تعيش حالة كبيرة من التقدم والتطور في كافة الميادين، سعود اليوم حين يتميز فهو يقدم رسالة لكثير من الأندية الخارجية والمهمة، بأن اللاعب السعودي يستطيع أن ينجح في الاحتراف الخارجي، وأن الاعتماد عليه ليس فيه أي مخاطرة، وبالتالي من الطبيعي أن يصبح اللاعب السعودي ضمن خيارات بعض الأندية في الدوريات الأوروبية، هذه الخطوة تأخرت كثيراً، وكان من المفترض أن نسعى للعمل عليها منذ سنوات، لكن أن تصل متأخراً خيرٌ من ألا تصل أبداً.

في دوري روشن نجوم يستحقون أن يكونوا ضمن مشروع تسويقي يساعدهم على الانتشار في العالم، لتصبح لديهم فرصة لخوض مثل هذه التجارب العالمية الكبيرة، لا يكفي أن يحضر نجوم العالم في دورينا، بل حتى تكتمل الصورة بالشكل الذي نريده نحتاج أن نشاهد أكثر من لاعب سعودي في الدوريات العالمية، وهذا الأمر ليس بالصعب، ويمكن تذليل كل المعوقات التي تعيق هذا الأمر، فإذا كانت العقود أقل في الاحتراف الخارجي، فيمكن وضع برنامج يعوض هؤلاء النجوم الفرق بين العقد الأجنبي والمحلي، وفي النهاية اتحاد الكرة يبحث عن مصلحة المنتخب السعودي، ماذا لو شارك المنتخب السعودي في كأس العالم 2030 بنجوم جلهم محترفون في الدوريات الأوروبية هذا أمر رائع، وستنعكس نتائجه على البطولة، ويصبح من المنطق أن تكون نتائج المنتخب السعودي في كأس العالم أفضل من سابقاتها. الأمثلة في العالم العربي كثيرة، فاتحاد الكرة في المغرب نجح في صنع منتخب مميز، ربما يصبح في النسخة القادمة لكأس العالم في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية ضمن المنتخبات المرشحة على أقل تقدير لدور الثمانية، وقد سبقهم في القارة الآسيوية المنتخبان الياباني والكوري. لذا فإن الإيمان بمشروع كهذا ودعمه وتوفير كل سبل النجاح له مع الوقت ستكون نتائجه رائعة.

رمضان كريم..