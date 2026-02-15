The Saudi Cup event, held at King Abdulaziz Equestrian Field, witnessed a remarkable presence in terms of fashion, as the event transformed into a platform showcasing the convergence of elegance with cultural identity in a visual scene that reflects the evolution of Saudi taste and its openness to the world. The occasion is no longer just a global horse racing event; it has become an annual appointment where social and media elites display their looks that blend traditional elements with modern touches.

Modernly designed abayas made from luxurious fabrics with embroidery details inspired by local heritage stood out, while calm and earthy colors accompanied soft spring shades, harmonizing with the season's atmosphere. Some looks ventured into calculated boldness through the use of large hats and prominent accessories, mimicking the culture of global horse racing but with a clear Saudi spirit. Meanwhile, men maintained the elegance of the traditional thobe with meticulously coordinated shemagh or ghutrah, showing notable attention to the fine details in fabrics and colors.

The looks reflected an increasing awareness of the importance of visual imagery in major events, as the choices appeared deliberate and reflected the personality of the wearer, whether through local designs bearing the mark of Saudi designers or through global brands coordinated to suit the nature of the event. Overall, the fashion of the attendees at the Saudi Cup confirmed that fashion has become an integral part of the event's identity, conveying a cultural message that expresses the Kingdom's ambition to present a contemporary image that respects its roots and confidently addresses the world.