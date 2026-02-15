شهدت فعالية كأس السعودية، المقامة في ميدان الملك عبدالعزيز للفروسية، حضوراً لافتاً على مستوى الأزياء، حيث تحوّل الحدث إلى منصة تستعرض تلاقي الأناقة بالهوية الثقافية في مشهد بصري يعكس تطور الذائقة السعودية وانفتاحها على العالم. لم تعد المناسبة مجرد سباق عالمي للخيل، بل باتت موعداً سنوياً تستعرض فيه النخب الاجتماعية والإعلامية إطلالاتها التي تمزج بين الطابع التراثي واللمسات العصرية.

برزت العباءات المصممة بقصّات حديثة وأقمشة فاخرة مع تفاصيل تطريز مستوحاة من الموروث المحلي، فيما حضرت الألوان الهادئة والترابية إلى جانب الدرجات الربيعية الناعمة، في انسجام مع أجواء الموسم. كما اتجهت بعض الإطلالات إلى الجرأة المدروسة من خلال استخدام القبعات الكبيرة والإكسسوارات البارزة، في محاكاة لثقافة سباقات الخيل العالمية ولكن بروح سعودية واضحة. أما الرجال فحافظوا على أناقة الثوب التقليدي مع تنسيقات متقنة للشماغ أو الغترة، مع اهتمام ملحوظ بالتفاصيل الدقيقة في الأقمشة والألوان.

الإطلالات عكست وعياً متزايداً بأهمية الصورة البصرية في الفعاليات الكبرى، حيث بدت الاختيارات مدروسة وتعكس شخصية مرتديها، سواء عبر تصاميم محلية تحمل بصمة مصممين سعوديين أو عبر علامات عالمية تم تنسيقها بما يتناسب مع طبيعة الحدث. في المجمل، أكدت أزياء الحضور في كأس السعودية أن الموضة أصبحت جزءاً أصيلاً من هوية المناسبة، ورسالة ثقافية تعبر عن طموح المملكة في تقديم صورة معاصرة تحترم جذورها وتخاطب العالم بثقة.