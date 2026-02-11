- The Ministry of Sports has established clear regulations and rules for the election of club presidents, requiring them to leave the club with a "zero" debt when their term ends or if they leave for any reason, whether due to poor administrative or financial conduct. However, we find a different reality; some resign, leaving behind overwhelming debts, leading new administrations into a difficult phase of draining resources to pay bills they did not incur. It is truly an unequal equation.



- Is it reasonable for an entire board of directors to leave behind debts exceeding 70 million riyals without any accountability?



- This situation plunges clubs into challenges that may be impossible to resolve, and the club "Ohod," which is one of the oldest clubs in Saudi Arabia, has found itself in this critical position. The new administration has faced a real "loss" and administrative chaos and disasters that have led the entity to dangerous pitfalls.



- Blaming the new administration for the mistakes of its predecessor is illogical. The club was supposed to be handed over free of debt as it was received, not for the ministry and the new administration to bear the consequences of decisions that harmed the club and brought it to this catastrophic stage: relegation to the second division, and now it is at the bottom of the standings awaiting an imminent official relegation to the third division, a fall from the first division after a history adorned with gold and championships.



- This mishandling of the history of one of the oldest clubs in the nation should not go unpunished, especially after the club has been drained of its stars and transformed into an easy "transit station" for competitors. I feel a deep sadness, shared by all the fans and supporters of the city of Medina, who have awaited a bright future for "Faris Taiba" after the implementation of governance and the inauguration of the new headquarters.



- I hope that the upcoming phase will be one of "learning" and correcting the course, so that "Jabal Ohodi" rises again, spreading joy throughout Taiba, regaining its sparkle and beautiful past.



Flash:



In this life, there is a strange equation with three components: money, health, and time.



We often exhaust "health" in pursuit of "money," and when we gather it, we bitterly discover that it cannot buy "health" nor restore the "time" that was stolen from us while we were at the peak of our giving. Glory be to God, how great is His planning.