- وضعت وزارة الرياضة لوائح وأنظمة واضحة لترشح رؤساء الأندية، تُلزمهم بترك النادي بمديونية «صفرية» عند انتهاء فترتهم أو رحيلهم لأي سبب كان، سواء بسبب سوء تصرف إداري أو مالي. ومع ذلك، نجد واقعاً مغايراً؛ حيث يستقيل البعض مخلفين وراءهم ديوناً غارقة، لتبدأ الإدارات الجديدة مرحلة استنزاف صعبة لسداد فواتير لم تكن هي من وقعتها. إنها حقاً معادلة غير متكافئة.


- هل يعقل أن يغادر مجلس إدارة كامل ويترك خلفه ديوناً تتجاوز 70 مليون ريال دون أدنى مسؤولية؟


- هذا الوضع يغرق الأندية في تحديات قد يستحيل حلها، ونادي «أحد» الذي يعد من أعرق الأندية السعودية وضع في هذا الموقف الحرج، لقد وجدت الإدارة الجديدة نفسها أمام «ضياع» حقيقي وتخبطات وكوارث إدارية أدت بالكيان إلى منزلقات خطيرة.


- تحميل الإدارة الجديدة أخطاء سابقتها أمر يتنافى مع المنطق. كان من المفترض تسليم النادي خالياً من الديون كما تم استلامه، لا أن تُحمّل الوزارة والإدارة الجديدة تبعات قرارات أضرت بالنادي وأوصلته لهذه المرحلة الكارثية: هبوط للدرجة الثانية، والآن تذيل للترتيب بانتظار هبوط رسمي وشيك للدرجة الثالثة، هبوط إلى الدرجة الأولى بعد تاريخ مرصع بالذهب والبطولات.


- هذا العبث بتاريخ أحد أعرق أندية الوطن لا يجب أن يمر دون محاسبة، خاصة بعد إفراغ النادي من نجومه وتحوله إلى «محطة عبور» سهلة للمنافسين. أشعر بحزن عميق، ويشاركني في هذا الحزن كل محب وجماهير المدينة المنورة، الذين انتظروا مستقبلاً مشرقاً لـ«فارس طيبة» بعد تطبيق الحوكمة وتدشين المقر الجديد.


- أتمنى أن تكون المرحلة القادمة هي مرحلة «الاتعاظ» وتصحيح المسار، ليعود «الجبل الأحدي» شامخاً من جديد، وينشر الفرح في أرجاء طيبة الطيبة، مستعيداً بريقه وماضيه الجميل.


ومضة:


في هذه الحياة معادلة عجيبة أطرافها: المال، الصحة، والوقت.


كثيراً ما نستنزف «الصحة» بحثاً عن «المال»، وحين نجمعه، نكتشف بمرارة أنه لا يشتري «الصحة» ولا يعيد «الوقت» الذي سرقنا ونحن في أوج عطائنا. فسبحان الله ما أعظم تدبيره.