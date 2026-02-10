The Kingdom's engagement with the new Syria confirms its approach of favoring the logic of building a state of institutions and sustainable development as a foundation for political stability and economic prosperity. Since the establishment of the new Syria, the Kingdom has been exerting all its efforts to assist the state and the Syrian people in restoring the essentials of life and establishing infrastructure, through a strategic partnership with the most important Saudi economic and investment companies, in addition to the governmental institutions and bodies that have been present in Syria since the early days when it was in critical condition and needed all means of revival.

The Riyadh-Damascus line is continuously busy, with delegations coming one after another, the latest being the delegation headed by the Minister of Investment, during which 80 agreements and memoranda of cooperation were signed, worth over 40 billion riyals. These include: the establishment of a massive global communications infrastructure, the founding of an airline, the creation of a water desalination company, the establishment of real estate development companies, the construction of a regional airport, in addition to dozens of training programs. It is worth noting that vital projects have already begun in previous times to re-equip hospitals, roads, electricity, and water, and to remove the rubble of the massive destruction and develop the environment.

Syria is rising quickly because its people believe in the idea of a unified, secure, and stable homeland, and because its government bets on construction and development and moving towards the future rather than getting caught up in the details of the past. Also, because the Kingdom stands with it sincerely in all matters related to its security, the unity of its land and people, its economy, and the restoration of its position in the international community.

The Saudi presence in Syria represents the original principles in its relations with brotherly countries, which are based on cementing construction, development, security, and stability, in contrast to projects of sabotage, prolonging crises, stirring internal strife, and working to inflame disputes among national components, which have become a model for the policies of some countries that should be approached with caution.