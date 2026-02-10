تعامُل المملكة مع سوريا الجديدة يؤكد نهجها بالانحياز إلى منطق بناء دولة المؤسسات والتنمية المستدامة كأساس للاستقرار السياسي والازدهار الاقتصادي، فمنذ قيام سوريا الجديدة والمملكة تدفع بكل ثقلها لمساعدة الدولة والشعب السوري على استعادة مقومات الحياة، وتأسيس البنية التحتية، بمنطق الشراكة الإستراتيجية من خلال أهم الشركات الاقتصادية والاستثمارية السعودية، بالإضافة إلى المؤسسات والهيئات الحكومية التي حضرت في سوريا منذ الأيام الأولى، عندما كانت في العناية الحرجة وتحتاج إلى كل وسائل الإنعاش.

خط الرياض دمشق مشغول باستمرار، وفود تلوَ وفود، كان آخرها الوفد الذي رأسه وزير الاستثمار وتم خلال الزيارة توقيع 80 اتفاقية ومذكرة تعاون بقيمة تتجاوز 40 مليار ريال، وتشمل: ‏إنشاء بنية تحتية ضخمة للاتصالات على مستوى العالم، تأسيس شركة طيران، إنشاء شركة تحلية مياه، إنشاء شركات تطوير عقاري، بناء مطار إقليمي، بالإضافة إلى عشرات البرامج التدريبية، علماً بأن هناك مشاريع حيوية قد بدأت في أوقات سابقة لإعادة تجهيز المشافي والطرق والكهرباء والمياه، وإزالة ركام الدمار الهائل وتطوير البيئة.

سوريا تنهض بسرعة لأن شعبها مؤمن بفكرة الوطن الموحّد الآمن المستقر، ولأن حكومتها تراهن على البناء والتنمية والمضي في طريق المستقبل وليس الانشغال بتفاصيل الماضي، وأيضاً لأن المملكة تقف معها وقفةً صادقةً في كل ما يتعلق بأمنها ووحدة أرضها وشعبها، واقتصادها واستعادة موقعها في المجتمع الدولي.

الحضور السعودي في سوريا يمثّل المبادئ الأصيلة في علاقاتها مع الدول الشقيقة، التي تقوم على تكريس البناء والتنمية والأمن والاستقرار، بعكس مشاريع التخريب وإطالة الأزمات وإثارة الفتن الداخلية والاشتغال على تأجيج الخلافات بين المكونات الوطنية، والتي أصبحت نموذجاً لسياسة بعض الدول التي يجب الحذر منها.