The question (What does Arab media need to be global?) came as the title of one of the sessions at the Saudi Media Forum recently hosted in Riyadh, where the guest of the session was the prominent journalist Jamil Al-Dhiabi, who addressed the question, leaving, as is his professional habit, dozens of questions and inquiries. He mentioned several points during his talk that can be said to have hindered the ability of Arab media to become global, starting with mentality, passing through the absence of narrative, and ending with the professional capacity to shape domestic public opinion, which Al-Dhiabi concluded with, indicating that it is the means that will pave the way for influencing beyond borders.



Jamil Al-Dhiabi, the seasoned journalist and media expert who grew up in the embrace of international journalism, touched upon many issues in this brief meeting that can be said to have a significant impact on hindering the globalization of Arab media; however, the question of globalization lingered in my mind as I read excerpts from the session, not because I was searching for a satisfactory answer, but rather because I felt a contradiction and intersection with the media literature I learned in university, which led me to the conviction that media is part of the "globalization" system established by globalization as a new world order. Thus, the globalization of the media of a particular country or a geographical region is no longer impossible at all; rather, it is available on the artistic and technical level. However, the most significant challenge in this race is manifested in the actual ability to create a journalistic narrative capable of regional and international influence, away from focusing on the issue of translation, as our esteemed professor Jamil Al-Dhiabi pointed out.



Since the recommendation to create a media narrative is the most effective recommendation for our media to reach global status, given the ease of working with the other recommendations, the reality is that discussing an Arab narrative in general terms would be a dangerous gamble due to the fragmentation and variation between what can be mentioned or presented and what can be left unsaid. Moreover, the matter would ultimately favor the narrative that has the most impact on the Arab scene as a whole, and here I mean the Arabs' major issue (the Palestinian cause), which cannot be bypassed in any attempt to present any Arab media narrative. This narrative has been saturated by Arab media in terms of presentation, marketing, and through all means and channels, to the extent that Arab media has exhausted everything it has regarding it without achieving the desired globalization.



Therefore, there is a slim hope for the success of narratives to bring our media to global status, which is manifested in the individuality of the discourse; meaning that each Arab entity should adopt its independent media project and strive in its own ways to build a media narrative that pertains to it, especially since each Arab entity has a civilizational heritage and future aspirations that differ from others. Perhaps we can cite the Arabian Gulf, which is considered a different entity from its neighboring Arab countries, just as the Maghreb countries in Africa differ from their Arab counterparts in Asia. All of this will not be achieved unless there are vast spaces for media freedom, which is the only way Western media has been able to reach horizons with its narratives, even if that freedom is limited and measured by different standards; yet, in the end, it is a freedom that has managed to accommodate its disagreements and differences, as it has been able to professionally transcend its role as the fourth estate to use it as a soft cultural power that makes the recipient dissolve in the cultural and artistic content they receive without any awareness of this dissolution, which has made them immensely grateful to these advanced nations.



Thus, the question of necessity that I referred to in the title of the article remains an urgent question that cannot be bypassed; because it will lead to a serious truth about any media project, whether it exists or not. Achieving globalization for the sake of achieving it alone will not be fruitful unless accompanied by a clear strategic project that understands the importance of the messages it carries and knows what goals it seeks to achieve.