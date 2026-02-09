جاء سؤال (ماذا يحتاج الإعلام العربي ليكون عالمياً) كعنوان لإحدى جلسات المنتدى السعودي للإعلام الذي استضافته الرياض مؤخراً، حيث كان ضيف الجلسة الصحافي الشاهق جميل الذيابي، الذي تطرق للحديث حول السؤال تاركاً كعادته المهنية عشرات الأسئلة والاستفهامات، حيث ذكر في ثنايا حديثه عدداً من النقاط التي يمكن القول إنها أعاقت قدرة الإعلام العربي على أن يكون عالمياً، بدءاً بالعقلية، ومروراً بغياب السردية، وانتهاءً بالقدرة المهنية على تشكيل الرأي العام الداخلي الذي ختم به الذيابي القول، مشيراً إلى أنه الوسيلة التي ستمهّد الطريق للانطلاق نحو التأثير إلى خارج الحدود.


جميل الذيابي الصحافي المخضرم، والخبير الإعلامي الذي نشأ في أحضان الصحافة الدولية، وضع يده في هذا اللقاء الخاطف على الكثير من الإشكاليات التي يمكن القول إن لها تأثيراً كبيراً في إعاقة عالمية الإعلام العربي؛ لكن سؤال العالمية ظل يلوح في ذهني وأنا أقرأ مقتطفات من الجلسة، ليس لأنني أبحث له عن جواب شافٍ بقدر ما شعرت معه بالتناقض والتقاطع مع أدبيات الإعلام التي تعلمتها على مقاعد الدراسة الجامعية التي أوصلتني لقناعة تقول إن الإعلام جزء من منظومة «العالمية» التي أسّستها العولمة كنظام عالمي جديد، وبالتالي فعالمية إعلام دولة ما أو إعلام منطقة جغرافية ما لم تعد مستحيلة على الإطلاق، بل إنها متاحة على الصعيد الفني والتقني، لكن التحدي الأبرز في هذا السباق يتجلى في القدرة الفعلية على صناعة السردية الصحفية القابلة للتأثير الإقليمي والدولي بعيداً عن التركيز على مسألة الترجمة كما أشار أستاذنا القدير جميل الذيابي.


وبما أن توصية صناعة سردية إعلامية هي التوصية الأكثر نجاعة لبلوغ إعلامنا نحو العالمية نظراً لسهولة العمل ببقية التوصيات فالواقع يقول إن الحديث عن سردية عربية بالجمل سيكون مجازفة خطيرة لما سيشوبها -برأيي- من شتات وتباين بين ما يمكن ذكره أو تقديمة وبين ما يمكن السكوت عنه، فضلاً عن أن الأمر سيؤول لصالح السردية الأكثر تأثيراً في المشهد العربي إجمالاً، وهنا أعني قضية العرب الكبرى (القضية الفلسطينية) التي لا يمكن اجتيازها في أي محاولة لتقديم أي سردية إعلامية عربية، وهي السردية التي أشبعها الإعلام العربي طرحاً وتقديماً وتسويقاً وبكل الوسائل والوسائط والسبل، بل إن الإعلام العربي استنزف كل ما لديه تجاهها دون أن يبلغ معها العالمية المنشودة.


وبالتالي فإن ثمة أملاً شحيحاً في نجاح السرديات للبلوغ بإعلامنا للعالمية يتجلى في فردانية الخطاب؛ بمعنى أن يتبنى كل كيان عربي مشروعه الإعلامي المستقل، ويسعى بطرائقه التي يريد إلى بناء سردية إعلامية تخصه؛ خاصة أن لكل كيان عربي من الدول العربية إرثاً حضارياً وتطلعات مستقبلية تختلف عما سواها. ولعلنا نستشهد هنا بالخليج العربي الذي يعدّ كياناً مختلفاً عن باقي جيرانه من الدول العربية تماماً كما تختلف دول المغرب العربي في أفريقيا عن قريناتها العربية في آسيا، وكل ذلك لن يتحقق ما لم تكن هناك مساحات شاسعة لهوامش الحرية الإعلامية التي بها وبها فقط استطاع الإعلام الغربي أن يبلغ بسردياته الآفاق، حتى وإن كانت حرية موشومة ومطففة -تكيل بأكثر من مكيال- إلا أنها في نهاية المطاف حرية استطاعت أن تستوعب خلافاتها واختلافاتها، كما استطاعت أن تتخطى بمهنية إعلامها من مهمته كسلطة رابعة إلى استخدامه كقوة ثقافية ناعمة تجعل المتلقي يذوب في أرجاء ما يتلقاه ثقافياً وفنياً دونما أي إدراك لهذا الذوبان الذي جعل منه ممتناً لهذه الأمم المتقدمة أيما امتنان.


ليبقى سؤال الضرورة الذي أشرت إليه في عنوان المقال سؤالاً ملحاً لا يمكن اجتيازه؛ لأنه سيفضي إلى حقيقة جدّية أي مشروع إعلامي من عدمها. فبلوغ العالمية لأجل البلوغ وحسب لن يكون مجدياً ما لم يرافقه مشروع إستراتيجي واضح يدرك أهمية ما يحمله من رسائل، ويعلم ما يسعى إلى تحقيقه من أهداف.