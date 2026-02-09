تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
جاء سؤال (ماذا يحتاج الإعلام العربي ليكون عالمياً) كعنوان لإحدى جلسات المنتدى السعودي للإعلام الذي استضافته الرياض مؤخراً، حيث كان ضيف الجلسة الصحافي الشاهق جميل الذيابي، الذي تطرق للحديث حول السؤال تاركاً كعادته المهنية عشرات الأسئلة والاستفهامات، حيث ذكر في ثنايا حديثه عدداً من النقاط التي يمكن القول إنها أعاقت قدرة الإعلام العربي على أن يكون عالمياً، بدءاً بالعقلية، ومروراً بغياب السردية، وانتهاءً بالقدرة المهنية على تشكيل الرأي العام الداخلي الذي ختم به الذيابي القول، مشيراً إلى أنه الوسيلة التي ستمهّد الطريق للانطلاق نحو التأثير إلى خارج الحدود.
جميل الذيابي الصحافي المخضرم، والخبير الإعلامي الذي نشأ في أحضان الصحافة الدولية، وضع يده في هذا اللقاء الخاطف على الكثير من الإشكاليات التي يمكن القول إن لها تأثيراً كبيراً في إعاقة عالمية الإعلام العربي؛ لكن سؤال العالمية ظل يلوح في ذهني وأنا أقرأ مقتطفات من الجلسة، ليس لأنني أبحث له عن جواب شافٍ بقدر ما شعرت معه بالتناقض والتقاطع مع أدبيات الإعلام التي تعلمتها على مقاعد الدراسة الجامعية التي أوصلتني لقناعة تقول إن الإعلام جزء من منظومة «العالمية» التي أسّستها العولمة كنظام عالمي جديد، وبالتالي فعالمية إعلام دولة ما أو إعلام منطقة جغرافية ما لم تعد مستحيلة على الإطلاق، بل إنها متاحة على الصعيد الفني والتقني، لكن التحدي الأبرز في هذا السباق يتجلى في القدرة الفعلية على صناعة السردية الصحفية القابلة للتأثير الإقليمي والدولي بعيداً عن التركيز على مسألة الترجمة كما أشار أستاذنا القدير جميل الذيابي.
وبما أن توصية صناعة سردية إعلامية هي التوصية الأكثر نجاعة لبلوغ إعلامنا نحو العالمية نظراً لسهولة العمل ببقية التوصيات فالواقع يقول إن الحديث عن سردية عربية بالجمل سيكون مجازفة خطيرة لما سيشوبها -برأيي- من شتات وتباين بين ما يمكن ذكره أو تقديمة وبين ما يمكن السكوت عنه، فضلاً عن أن الأمر سيؤول لصالح السردية الأكثر تأثيراً في المشهد العربي إجمالاً، وهنا أعني قضية العرب الكبرى (القضية الفلسطينية) التي لا يمكن اجتيازها في أي محاولة لتقديم أي سردية إعلامية عربية، وهي السردية التي أشبعها الإعلام العربي طرحاً وتقديماً وتسويقاً وبكل الوسائل والوسائط والسبل، بل إن الإعلام العربي استنزف كل ما لديه تجاهها دون أن يبلغ معها العالمية المنشودة.
وبالتالي فإن ثمة أملاً شحيحاً في نجاح السرديات للبلوغ بإعلامنا للعالمية يتجلى في فردانية الخطاب؛ بمعنى أن يتبنى كل كيان عربي مشروعه الإعلامي المستقل، ويسعى بطرائقه التي يريد إلى بناء سردية إعلامية تخصه؛ خاصة أن لكل كيان عربي من الدول العربية إرثاً حضارياً وتطلعات مستقبلية تختلف عما سواها. ولعلنا نستشهد هنا بالخليج العربي الذي يعدّ كياناً مختلفاً عن باقي جيرانه من الدول العربية تماماً كما تختلف دول المغرب العربي في أفريقيا عن قريناتها العربية في آسيا، وكل ذلك لن يتحقق ما لم تكن هناك مساحات شاسعة لهوامش الحرية الإعلامية التي بها وبها فقط استطاع الإعلام الغربي أن يبلغ بسردياته الآفاق، حتى وإن كانت حرية موشومة ومطففة -تكيل بأكثر من مكيال- إلا أنها في نهاية المطاف حرية استطاعت أن تستوعب خلافاتها واختلافاتها، كما استطاعت أن تتخطى بمهنية إعلامها من مهمته كسلطة رابعة إلى استخدامه كقوة ثقافية ناعمة تجعل المتلقي يذوب في أرجاء ما يتلقاه ثقافياً وفنياً دونما أي إدراك لهذا الذوبان الذي جعل منه ممتناً لهذه الأمم المتقدمة أيما امتنان.
ليبقى سؤال الضرورة الذي أشرت إليه في عنوان المقال سؤالاً ملحاً لا يمكن اجتيازه؛ لأنه سيفضي إلى حقيقة جدّية أي مشروع إعلامي من عدمها. فبلوغ العالمية لأجل البلوغ وحسب لن يكون مجدياً ما لم يرافقه مشروع إستراتيجي واضح يدرك أهمية ما يحمله من رسائل، ويعلم ما يسعى إلى تحقيقه من أهداف.
The question (What does Arab media need to be global?) came as the title of one of the sessions at the Saudi Media Forum recently hosted in Riyadh, where the guest of the session was the prominent journalist Jamil Al-Dhiabi, who addressed the question, leaving, as is his professional habit, dozens of questions and inquiries. He mentioned several points during his talk that can be said to have hindered the ability of Arab media to become global, starting with mentality, passing through the absence of narrative, and ending with the professional capacity to shape domestic public opinion, which Al-Dhiabi concluded with, indicating that it is the means that will pave the way for influencing beyond borders.
Jamil Al-Dhiabi, the seasoned journalist and media expert who grew up in the embrace of international journalism, touched upon many issues in this brief meeting that can be said to have a significant impact on hindering the globalization of Arab media; however, the question of globalization lingered in my mind as I read excerpts from the session, not because I was searching for a satisfactory answer, but rather because I felt a contradiction and intersection with the media literature I learned in university, which led me to the conviction that media is part of the "globalization" system established by globalization as a new world order. Thus, the globalization of the media of a particular country or a geographical region is no longer impossible at all; rather, it is available on the artistic and technical level. However, the most significant challenge in this race is manifested in the actual ability to create a journalistic narrative capable of regional and international influence, away from focusing on the issue of translation, as our esteemed professor Jamil Al-Dhiabi pointed out.
Since the recommendation to create a media narrative is the most effective recommendation for our media to reach global status, given the ease of working with the other recommendations, the reality is that discussing an Arab narrative in general terms would be a dangerous gamble due to the fragmentation and variation between what can be mentioned or presented and what can be left unsaid. Moreover, the matter would ultimately favor the narrative that has the most impact on the Arab scene as a whole, and here I mean the Arabs' major issue (the Palestinian cause), which cannot be bypassed in any attempt to present any Arab media narrative. This narrative has been saturated by Arab media in terms of presentation, marketing, and through all means and channels, to the extent that Arab media has exhausted everything it has regarding it without achieving the desired globalization.
Therefore, there is a slim hope for the success of narratives to bring our media to global status, which is manifested in the individuality of the discourse; meaning that each Arab entity should adopt its independent media project and strive in its own ways to build a media narrative that pertains to it, especially since each Arab entity has a civilizational heritage and future aspirations that differ from others. Perhaps we can cite the Arabian Gulf, which is considered a different entity from its neighboring Arab countries, just as the Maghreb countries in Africa differ from their Arab counterparts in Asia. All of this will not be achieved unless there are vast spaces for media freedom, which is the only way Western media has been able to reach horizons with its narratives, even if that freedom is limited and measured by different standards; yet, in the end, it is a freedom that has managed to accommodate its disagreements and differences, as it has been able to professionally transcend its role as the fourth estate to use it as a soft cultural power that makes the recipient dissolve in the cultural and artistic content they receive without any awareness of this dissolution, which has made them immensely grateful to these advanced nations.
Thus, the question of necessity that I referred to in the title of the article remains an urgent question that cannot be bypassed; because it will lead to a serious truth about any media project, whether it exists or not. Achieving globalization for the sake of achieving it alone will not be fruitful unless accompanied by a clear strategic project that understands the importance of the messages it carries and knows what goals it seeks to achieve.