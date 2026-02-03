In major and popular clubs, the resume of the club president is not a guarantee of success, nor is administrative experience a certificate of passage. There are chairs that, when sat upon, impose their own conditions and quickly reveal the difference between those who possess theoretical qualifications and those who have the ability to lead in the field.



When Fahd Sindi came to the presidency of Al-Ittihad Club, he did not arrive amid a heated electoral struggle, nor in the midst of competing programs or divergent visions. Rather, he came in an exceptional circumstance, after the withdrawal of candidates, leaving him alone in the competitive scene, at a time when the Ittihad fans were seeking stability more than they were looking for names. Despite this, the public surrounded the man with sincere optimism and positive interaction, not because he was a fan or a popular symbol, but because his administrative history suggested that the club might finally find an organized hand in a turbulent phase.



However, the experience quickly revealed that managing a prestigious club like Al-Ittihad cannot be reduced to administrative experience alone, no matter how professional and accomplished it may be. Popular clubs are not managed with a corporate mindset, nor are they measured by traditional institutional standards. They are complex systems where the sports idea, financial capability, fan presence, and understanding of the entity's symbolism intertwine, before any organizational or administrative skill, which was certainly lacking in the current president of the Tigers.



From the very beginning of the current administration, the signs were concerning. The experience did not start with a clear sports vision, nor with a project that would convince the fans that what is to come is worth the wait. With the continued setbacks, the scene shifted from attempting to contain anger to immersing in it, as the president chose to be present in every discussion, responding to every tweet, justifying every decision, and explaining every delay, believing that transparency meant constant interaction and that absorbing anger could be achieved through continuous presence.



But football does not recognize this logic. Responses, when not supported by results, turn from transparency into justification, from presence into exhaustion of the position. Little by little, the prestige of the chair eroded, and the decision-making site transformed into a space of daily debate, at a time when the fans were looking for actions, not explanations, and for silence that produces decisions, not words that multiply anxiety.



On the field, the picture was no better. Starting with lackluster contracts with no impact, through leniency and neglect of influential elements in the team, to a complete absence of any signs indicating the success of a sports project. With each round, the feeling deepened that Al-Ittihad—this entity that was accustomed to imposing itself—had become akin to a club without claws, not only due to the weakness of its players but also due to the absence of a vision that protects and invests in them.



When negative signals accumulate from the beginning, the endings are rarely surprising. As the eloquent Arabic proverb says: "The nights of Eid are evident from their evenings." When the "evenings" are burdened with confusion and filled with justification, waiting for Eid usually does not bring good tidings but prolongs the time of disappointment. Therefore, patience with the experience is no longer a virtue, but rather an adventure that may end with a negative surprise more damaging than early resolution.



In such moments, exiting the scene is not cruelty but a necessity to protect the entity from further depletion.



At the height of this trajectory, the news of Karim Benzema's transfer to Al-Hilal Club came as a symbolic shock to a fanbase that sees in Al-Ittihad more than just a club, viewing its stars as part of its prestige and history. The event itself was not the problem, but rather a culmination of a path in which Al-Ittihad lost its ability to impose its conditions, protect its symbolism, and manage its weight as it deserves.



With a calm evaluation, not an emotional one, it can be said that Fahd Sindi's experience will be listed among the most misunderstood experiences regarding the nature of the presidency of Al-Ittihad. Not because he had the worst intentions, nor because he was the least administratively competent, but because he misread the entity he was managing. In Al-Ittihad's history, many presidents have passed, some of whom stumbled financially, and some failed athletically, but only a few have misunderstood the relationship between the president and the club itself; that Al-Ittihad is not managed like a file, nor contained by statements, nor reassured by responses.



Here, the issue transcends individual personalities. Fahd Sindi, fairly speaking, is not a bad man and did not come with the intention of harming Al-Ittihad. But the experience proved that good intentions, when not accompanied by a deep understanding of the nature of sports and popular leadership, can turn from a point of strength into a heavy burden. Managing a club like Al-Ittihad requires a president who knows when to be silent, when to decide, when to let the results speak, and understands that the chair is not a space for communication but a site of a harsh test that shows no mercy.



Al-Ittihad is not just an administrative entity, but a popular phenomenon, a sports weight, and a history that does not grant opportunities twice to those who do not know how to deal with it. Those who take charge of its management must possess more than just a good resume and more than organizational experience; they must have a deep understanding of the nature of the club, its pressures, its symbolism, and the sensitivity of its fans.



Fahd Sindi's experience, with all its hopes and disappointments, offers a profoundly important institutional lesson: that major clubs are not managed with the mindset of a service or commercial system, nor with the emotions of the stands, but with a rare mix that combines firmness, vision, and the ability to endure silence when silence speaks louder than a thousand justifications.