في الأندية الكبرى والجماهيرية، لا تكون السيرة الذاتية لرئيس النادي ضمانة للنجاح، ولا الخبرة الإدارية شهادة عبور. فهناك كراسي، حين يُجلس عليها، تفرض شروطها الخاصة، وتكشف سريعاً الفارق بين من يملك المؤهلات النظرية، ومن يملك القدرة على القيادة في الميدان.
حين جاء فهد سندي إلى رئاسة نادي الاتحاد، لم يأتِ محمولاً على صراع انتخابي مشتعل، ولا وسط تنافس برامج أو رؤى متباينة. بل جاء في ظرف استثنائي، بعد انسحاب المرشحين وبقائه وحيداً في مشهد المنافسة، وفي مرحلة كان الاتحاديون فيها يبحثون عن الاستقرار أكثر من بحثهم عن الأسماء. ورغم ذلك، أحاط الجمهور الرجل بتفاؤل صادق، وتفاعل إيجابي، لا لأنه ابن مدرج أو كونه رمزاً جماهيرياً، بل لأن سيرته الإدارية أوحت بأن النادي قد يجد أخيراً يداً منظمة في مرحلة مضطربة.
غير أن التجربة سرعان ما كشفت أن إدارة نادٍ عريق مثل الاتحاد لا تُختزل في الخبرة الإدارية وحدها، مهما بلغت من الاحتراف والانجازات الموسسية. فالأندية الجماهيرية لا تُدار بعقل الشركة، ولا تُقاس بمعايير المؤسسات التقليدية. بل هي منظومات معقّدة، تتداخل فيها الفكرة الرياضية، والقدرة المالية، والحضور الجماهيري، وفهم رمزية الكيان، قبل أي مهارة تنظيمية أو إدارية، وهي ما كانت بكل تاكيد تنقص الرئيس الحالي للنمور.
فمنذ البدايات الأولى للادارة الحالية، بدت الإشارات مقلقة. فالتجربة لم تنطلق برؤية رياضية واضحة، ولا بمشروع يُقنع الجماهير بأن ما هو قادم يستحق الصبر. ومع توالي التعثرات، انتقل المشهد من محاولة احتواء الغضب إلى الانغماس فيه، حين اختار الرئيس أن يكون حاضراً في كل نقاش، يرد على كل تغريدة، ويبرّر كل قرار، ويشرح كل تأخير، ظناً منه أن الشفافية تعني التفاعل الدائم، وأن امتصاص الغضب يكون بالحضور المستمر.
لكن كرة القدم لا تعترف بهذا المنطق. فالردود، حين لا تسندها نتائج، تتحوّل من شفافية إلى تبرير، ومن حضور إلى إنهاك للمنصب. وشيئاً فشيئاً، تآكلت هيبة الكرسي، وتحول موقع القرار إلى مساحة جدل يومي، في وقت كانت الجماهير تبحث عن أفعال لا تفسيرات، وعن صمت يُنتج قرارات، لا كلام يُضاعف القلق.
وعلى أرض الملعب، لم تكن الصورة أفضل حالاً. فبدءاً من تعاقدات باهته بلا أثر، مروراً بالتساهل والتفريط في عناصر مؤثرة في الفريق، وانتهاءً بغياب تام لأي ملامح تنبئ بنجاح مشروع رياضي. ومع كل جولة، كان الإحساس يتعمق بأن الاتحاد -هذا الكيان الذي اعتاد أن يفرض نفسه- بات أشبه بنادٍ بلا مخالب، لا لضعف لاعبيه وحدهم، بل لغياب الرؤية التي تحميهم وتستثمر فيهم.
وحين تتوالى الإشارات السلبية منذ البداية، فإن النهايات نادراً ما تكون مفاجئة. فكما يقول المثل العربي البليغ: «ليالي العيد تبان من عصاريها». وحين تكون «العصاري» مثقلة بالارتباك، ومتخمة بالتبرير، فإن انتظار العيد لا يحمل في الغالب بشائر، بل يطيل زمن الخيبة. لذلك لم يعد الصبر على التجربة فضيلة، بقدر ما أصبح مغامرة قد تنتهي بمفاجأة سلبية أشد ضرراً من الحسم المبكر.
وفي مثل هذه اللحظات، لا يكون الخروج من المشهد قسوة، بل ضرورة لحماية الكيان من مزيد من الاستنزاف.
وفي ذروة هذا المسار، جاء خبر انتقال كريم بنزيما إلى نادي الهلال، في واقعة شكّلت صدمة رمزية لجمهور يرى في الاتحاد أكثر من نادٍ، ويرى في نجومه جزءاً من هيبته وتاريخه. لم يكن الحدث في ذاته هو المشكلة، بقدر ما كان تتويجاً لمسار فقد فيه الاتحاد قدرته على فرض شروطه، وحماية رمزيته، وإدارة ثقله كما يليق به.
وبمنطق التقييم الهادئ، لا المنفعل، يمكن القول إن تجربة فهد سندي ستُدرج ضمن أكثر التجارب التي أساءت فهم طبيعة كرسي رئاسة الاتحاد. ليس لأنه الأسوأ نية، ولا لأنه الأقل كفاءة إدارية، بل لأنه أخطأ في قراءة الكيان الذي يديره. ففي تاريخ الاتحاد، مرّ رؤساء كُثر، بعضهم تعثّر مالياً، وبعضهم أخفق رياضياً، لكن القلّة فقط هم من أخطأوا في فهم العلاقة بين الرئيس والنادي نفسه؛ أن الاتحاد لا يُدار كملف، ولا يُحتوى بالتصريحات، ولا يُطمْأَن بالردود.
وهنا تتجاوز المسألة حدود الأشخاص. ففهد سندي، بكل إنصاف، ليس رجلاً سيئاً، ولم يأتِ بنيّة الإضرار بالاتحاد. لكن التجربة أثبتت أن حسن النية، حين لا يُرافقه فهم عميق لطبيعة القيادة الرياضية والجماهيرية، قد يتحول من نقطة قوة إلى عبء ثقيل. فإدارة نادٍ مثل الاتحاد تحتاج رئيساً يعرف متى يصمت، ومتى يقرّر، ومتى يترك النتائج تتحدث، ويدرك أن الكرسي ليس مساحة تواصل، بل موقع اختبار قاسٍ لا يرحم.
فالاتحاد ليس مجرد كيان إداري، بل حالة جماهيرية، وثقل رياضي، وتاريخ لا يمنح الفرص مرتين لمن لا يحسن التعامل معه. ومن يتصدّر لإدارته، يجب أن يمتلك أكثر من سيرة ذاتية جيدة، وأكثر من خبرة تنظيمية؛ يمتلك فهماً راسخاً لطبيعة النادي، وضغطه، ورمزيته، وحساسية جماهيره.
وتجربة فهد سندي، بكل ما حملته من آمال وخيبات، تقدّم درساً مؤسسياً بالغ الأهمية؛ أن الأندية الكبرى لا تُدار بعقل إدارة منظومة خدمية أو تجارية، ولا بعاطفة المدرج، بل بمزيج نادر يجمع بين الحزم، والرؤية، والقدرة على تحمّل الصمت حين يكون الصمت أبلغ من ألف تبرير.
