«الإعلام في عالم يتشكل» هو الشعار الذي اختاره المنتدى السعودي للإعلام منذ انطلاقه قبل أعوام قريبة، ويُطلق اليوم نسخته الخامسة في مدينة الرياض التي تختلف بشكل كبير عن النسخ السابقة لعدة أسباب، أولها وأهمها أن هذه النسخة تُعقد برعاية كريمة من خادم الحرمين الشريفين، ما يعطيها زخماً وأهمية كبرى، ويؤكد دور الإعلام الجوهري في مواكبة التحولات الضخمة التي تشهدها المملكة والعالم، والتقدم الهائل في صناعة الإعلام، والتحديات التي يواجهها الإعلام في ظل المتغيرات في المفاهيم والوسائل والرسائل والأدوار. وحين يرعى خادم الحرمين هذا المنتدى فالجميع يعرف علاقته بالإعلام واهتمامه به ومعرفته بكل تفاصيله منذ بداية توليه مسؤولياته في الدولة إلى الآن.

يمكننا التأكيد أن هذا المنتدى أصبح الفريد من نوعه على الصعيد العالمي، إذ ليس ثمة منتدى يناقش كل جوانب الإعلام بمثل الحضور الذي يشهده المنتدى السعودي للإعلام، لا سيما خلال هذه الدورة التي تضم أكثر من 150 جلسة يشارك فيها أكثر من 300 متحدث من كل أنحاء العالم، ويصاحب البرنامج العلمي معرض ضخم «معرض مستقبل الإعلام» الذي تشارك فيه كبريات الشركات الإعلامية في العالم. المنتدى يمتد على مدى ثلاثة أيام ولا يترك صغيرة أو كبيرة إلا وهي موضع نقاش، إما في جلسة أو ورشة عمل أو حوار تفاعلي، يشارك فيه خبراء متخصصون في كل جانب.

ولقد اعتادت إدارة المنتدى التحضير المبكر له لتكون النسخة القادمة أكثر نضجاً وشمولية من سابقتها، لكن نسخة هذا العام تتميز بإعداد استثنائي يتضح في نوعية الفعاليات والمواضيع والمشاركة والحضور الذي يتدفّق من كل قارات العالم، ومشاركة منظمات وهيئات مهمة في الصناعة الإعلامية من خارج المملكة وداخلها.

هذا المنتدى أصبح واجهة بارزة للمملكة، وسوف تشهد أيامه الثلاثة حراكاً ثرياً وعصفاً ذهنياً كثيفاً ونقاشات عالية المستوى، وستكون الرياض قبلة الإعلام والإعلاميين في العالم.