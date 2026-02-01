“Media in a Shaping World” is the slogan chosen by the Saudi Media Forum since its launch a few years ago, and today it launches its fifth edition in the city of Riyadh, which differs significantly from previous editions for several reasons. The first and most important reason is that this edition is held under the generous patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, which gives it great momentum and importance, and affirms the essential role of media in keeping up with the massive transformations taking place in the Kingdom and the world, the tremendous progress in the media industry, and the challenges faced by media in light of changes in concepts, means, messages, and roles. When the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques sponsors this forum, everyone knows his relationship with the media, his interest in it, and his knowledge of all its details since he assumed his responsibilities in the state until now.

We can confirm that this forum has become unique on a global scale, as there is no other forum that discusses all aspects of media with the level of attendance witnessed by the Saudi Media Forum, especially during this session, which includes more than 150 sessions with over 300 speakers from all over the world. Accompanying the scientific program is a massive exhibition, “The Future of Media,” which features major media companies from around the world. The forum spans three days and leaves no small or large topic untouched, whether in a session, a workshop, or an interactive dialogue, involving experts specialized in every aspect.

The forum's management has become accustomed to early preparations to ensure that the next edition is more mature and comprehensive than its predecessor, but this year's edition is distinguished by exceptional preparation evident in the quality of events, topics, participation, and attendance flowing in from all continents, along with the participation of important organizations and bodies in the media industry both inside and outside the Kingdom.

This forum has become a prominent showcase for the Kingdom, and its three days will witness rich activity, intense brainstorming, and high-level discussions, making Riyadh the focal point for media and journalists worldwide.