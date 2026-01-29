فتحت منصات السوشيال ميديا ساحات لا حدود لها للتعبير عن وجهات النظر والآراء حيال أي موضوع وأي قضية وأي أمر، وهي كذلك بطبيعتها، ولهذا الغرض تم تصميمها، فعندما يكون مسمّاها «تواصل اجتماعي» فإنه لا تصنيف محدّداً لنوع التواصل، وفي أساسها هي قنوات للفضفضة والتعارف والتواصل وكسر رتابة الحياة وجديتها، لكنها تحوّلت مع الوقت إلى ساحات مكتظة بالجدل حول القضايا والخلافات السياسية، والشحن المتبادل، والتأزيم، والاحتقانات، والهبوط بلغة الحوار الى مستوىً متدنٍّ لا يليق أن يستخدمه أحد.

هذه الظاهرة تتجلى بشكل خاص في منصات التواصل العربية، فما إن تستجد أزمة سياسية هنا أو هناك، أو يحدث خلاف بين دولة وأخرى، حتى يختلط الحابل بالنابل في المنصات، ويستعر الهجوم باستخدام لغة غير منضبطة فيها الكثير من الإسفاف والابتذال، وبتعميم لا يصح إطلاقه على شعوب بأكملها، خصوصاً عندما يستخدمه من يُظن به الوعي والمعرفة بالملابسات التي تحدث في مثل هذه الظروف.

وفي جانب آخر فإن البعض، وبشكل خاطئ، يعتبر هذا النمط غير الموضوعي من التعبير في وسائل التواصل يعبر عن رأي عام واسع يمثّل المجتمع، أي مجتمع، بينما هذا غير صحيح؛ لأن هناك معايير وضوابط لقياس الرأي العام. ومرةً أخرى نحن نقصد بذلك لغة السباب والشتائم والحطّ من قدر الشعوب بأكملها، أما انتقاد السياسات وأخطائها، والمواقف وملابساتها، بلغة التفنيد والتحليل والاستشهاد بالمعلومات والحقائق فذلك مطلوب ومهم، وهو الدور المطلوب من النخب.

الخلافات بين الدول مهما تقاربت واردة، وقد تتصاعد الى مستوى الأزمات. والدفاع عن المواقف الوطنية والاصطفاف مع الوطن واجب حتمي على الكل، لكن اللغة والأسلوب يجب ألا يهبطا ويتدنيا في فورة الانفعال، مهما كانت حدة الاستفزاز.