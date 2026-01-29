Social media platforms have opened limitless arenas for expressing opinions and viewpoints on any topic, issue, or matter, and this is their nature; they were designed for this purpose. When they are called "social communication," there is no specific classification for the type of communication. At their core, they are channels for venting, getting to know each other, connecting, and breaking the monotony and seriousness of life. However, over time, they have transformed into crowded arenas filled with debates about political issues and disagreements, mutual tensions, crises, and a degradation of the language of dialogue to a low level that is unworthy of anyone's use.

This phenomenon is particularly evident on Arab social media platforms. As soon as a political crisis arises here or there, or a disagreement occurs between one country and another, chaos ensues on the platforms, and attacks escalate using an unrestrained language filled with vulgarity and triviality. This is generalized in a way that is not fair to entire populations, especially when it is used by those presumed to have awareness and knowledge of the circumstances occurring in such situations.

On another note, some mistakenly consider this non-objective style of expression on social media to represent a broad public opinion that reflects society—any society—while this is not accurate; there are standards and criteria for measuring public opinion. Once again, we refer to the language of insults and derogatory remarks against entire nations. However, criticizing policies and their mistakes, positions and their contexts, using language of refutation, analysis, and citing information and facts is necessary and important; this is the role expected of the elite.

Disagreements between countries, no matter how close they may be, are possible and may escalate to the level of crises. Defending national positions and standing with the homeland is an imperative duty for all, but the language and style should not degrade or diminish in the heat of emotion, no matter how intense the provocation.