ما يقوم به إعلامي محسوب على الإعلام الاتحادي تجاه المهندس لؤي ناظر والمهندس فهد سندي، لم يعد قابلاً للتفسير كاختلاف رأي أو نقد مشروع، بل هو سلوك عدائي متكرر تحركه دوافع شخصية مكشوفة، وتغذّيه قناعات قديمة لم ينجح صاحبها في التحرر منها حتى اليوم.
-هذا الخطاب لم يبدأ اليوم، بل يمتد لسنوات، ويحمل في جوهره موقفاً سلبياً معلناً تجاه مكونات اجتماعية في جدة، سبق أن عبّر عنه صراحة في حديث تلفزيوني، وواصل البناء عليه في طرحه الإعلامي، بما يعكس فكراً إقصائياً لا ينسجم لا مع أخلاقيات المهنة ولا مع المسؤولية العامة. ومع مرور الوقت، تحولت هذه القناعة إلى ما يشبه العقدة المزمنة الدافعة لهذا السلوك «العنصري»، أثّرت بوضوح على اتزانه، وحدّت من قدرته على الفصل بين الرأي والهوى.
-مع بداية انتخابات نادي الاتحاد، خرج هذا السلوك من طور التلميح إلى حملة مرتبة، هدفها الإطاحة بالمهندس فهد سندي، والدفع باتجاه تنصيب اسم بعينه، في تجاوز صريح لإرادة الجمعية العمومية، وتوظيف مكشوف للإعلام كأداة ضغط. إلا أن النتيجة جاءت صادمة لصاحبها؛ فشلت الحملة، وسقط الرهان، وبقي أثر الخسارة حاضراً في كل طرح لاحق.
-هذه الخسارة لم تتقبلها «النفس الأمارة بالسوء»، وهو ما يفسّر استمرار الهجوم، واتخاذ أي تعثر فني ذريعة لإعادة فتح المعركة، بأسلوب غير نزيه، يقوم على التحريض والانتقاء، ومحاولة الاصطياد في المياه العكرة، ورغم سعيه لكسب تعاطف شريحة غاضبة من جماهير الاتحاد، إلا أن هذه الشريحة ذاتها لم تعد تنخدع بخطاب ثبت بالتجربة أنه مصدر للفرقة وبث سمومه للتهريب لا الحرص على الكيان.
-ولعل أكثر ما يخاف منه، يلوح هاجس آخر يقلق صاحب هذا الخطاب المريض ويتمثل في احتمال تحقيق الاتحاد إحدى البطولتين المتاحتين هذا الموسم «كأس الملك أو دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة»، فحدوث ذلك يعني ارتفاع أسهم فهد سندي جماهيرياً وعمومياً، وتسهيل استمراره رئيساً لموسم ثانٍ، وهو سيناريو يدفع إلى تصعيد غير مسبوق في محاولات التشويه، والتباهي بمواقف عدائية لم يعد يخفيها حتى في مجالسه الخاصة.
-الأكثر إثارة للاستغراب، استدعاء اسم رئيس سابق كان هذا الإعلامي نفسه قد وصف وجوده في رئاسة النادي بـ«العار»، وطالب باستقالته علناً، وحمّله مسؤولية إخفاقات تاريخية لعل من أبرزها ثماني هزائم في موسم واحد من الهلال، وخسائر متتالية، وتفريط مؤلم في أبناء النادي. فالسؤال هنا مشروع: ما الذي تغيّر؟ أم أن المواقف تُبدّل وفق الخصومة والمصالح الشخصية لا وفق مصلحة الاتحاد؟
-لست هنا مدافعاً عن فهد سندي، فلديه من المنصات كفيلة بالدفاع عنه، على أنني اختلف معه حول التزامه الصمت في أمور تحتاج منه مصارحة جماهير الاتحاد بما يرغب معرفته من حقائق غائبة عنه يبحث لها عن تفسير تخص أندية تحظى بالدعم، إلا ناديه ظل وما زال يعاني من آفة عدم المساواة تطارده داخل وخارج الملعب عبر أخطاء تحكيمية وجدولة غير منصفة ودعم مادي قد يأتي وإن حضر جاء متأخراً، غير أنني أرى في صمته يبدو خياراً واعياً لتجنّب تكرار أخطاء سابقة دفعت إدارات اتحادية أثماناً باهظة بسبب تصريحات غير محسوبة، ولعل ما حدث للمهندس لؤي ناظر، حين قاده تصريح واحد إلى مضايقات انتهت باستقالته، شاهد لا يُنسى.
-خلاصة القول، إن ما يُطرح اليوم من هذا الحاقد ليس نقداً بقدر ما هو حرب خاسرة، تُدار بدافع الضغينة لا الحرص، وتستهدف الأشخاص ولو على حساب الكيان. وهذا يستوجب كشف الدوافع، وهذا ما دعاني إلى «تعريته» أمام الرأي العام، لأن الإعلام حين يفقد بوصلته، يتحول من منصة رأي إلى أداة هدم، وهو ما ينطبق على هذا الهادم الحاقد، نسأل الله الهداية، فالعودة إلى جادة الصواب لا تزال ممكنة، إن وُجدت الشجاعة والضمير«الحي» لمراجعة الذات.
What a media figure associated with federal media is doing towards Engineer Louay Nazer and Engineer Fahd Sandi can no longer be explained as a difference of opinion or project criticism; rather, it is a repeated hostile behavior driven by obvious personal motives, fed by old convictions that its owner has not succeeded in freeing himself from to this day.
- This rhetoric did not start today; it extends over years and carries, at its core, an openly negative stance towards social components in Jeddah, which he has previously expressed explicitly in a television interview and continued to build upon in his media discourse, reflecting an exclusionary mindset that is inconsistent with both professional ethics and public responsibility. Over time, this conviction has turned into what resembles a chronic complex driving this "racist" behavior, clearly affecting his balance and limiting his ability to separate between opinion and bias.
- With the start of the Union Club elections, this behavior shifted from insinuation to an organized campaign aimed at toppling Engineer Fahd Sandi and pushing for the appointment of a specific name, in a blatant disregard for the will of the general assembly, and an overt use of media as a pressure tool. However, the result was shocking for its owner; the campaign failed, the bet collapsed, and the impact of the loss remained present in every subsequent discourse.
- This loss was not accepted by the "soul that commands evil," which explains the continuation of the attack, taking any technical setback as an excuse to reopen the battle, in an unfair manner based on incitement and selection, and an attempt to fish in troubled waters. Despite his efforts to gain sympathy from an angry segment of Union fans, this very segment is no longer deceived by a discourse that has proven through experience to be a source of division and spreading its toxins for evasion rather than concern for the entity.
- Perhaps what he fears the most is another looming concern that troubles the owner of this sick discourse, which is the possibility of the Union achieving one of the two available championships this season, "King's Cup or AFC Champions League for the elite." The occurrence of this would mean an increase in Fahd Sandi's popularity among fans and the public, facilitating his continuation as president for a second season, a scenario that would lead to unprecedented escalation in attempts at defamation and boasting about hostile stances that he no longer hides even in his private gatherings.
- What is most surprising is the invocation of the name of a former president whom this same media figure had described as a "shame" for being in the club's presidency, publicly calling for his resignation and holding him responsible for historical failures, among which are eight defeats in one season against Al-Hilal, consecutive losses, and painful neglect of the club's youth. The question here is legitimate: What has changed? Or are positions altered according to enmity and personal interests rather than the interest of the Union?
- I am not here to defend Fahd Sandi; he has platforms capable of defending him. However, I disagree with him regarding his commitment to silence on matters that require him to openly communicate with Union fans about the missing truths he seeks to understand regarding clubs that receive support, while his club has continued to suffer from the plague of inequality, chasing him both on and off the field through refereeing errors, unfair scheduling, and financial support that may come but often arrives late. However, I see in his silence a conscious choice to avoid repeating past mistakes that have cost Union administrations dearly due to uncalculated statements, and perhaps what happened to Engineer Louay Nazer, when a single statement led to harassment that ended in his resignation, is an unforgettable witness.
- In summary, what is being presented today by this hateful individual is not criticism as much as it is a losing war, driven by malice rather than concern, targeting individuals even at the expense of the entity. This necessitates revealing the motives, which is what prompted me to "expose him" before public opinion, because when the media loses its compass, it transforms from a platform for opinion into a tool for destruction, which applies to this hateful demolisher. We ask God for guidance, for the return to the path of righteousness is still possible if there is courage and a "living" conscience to review oneself.