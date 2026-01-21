What a media figure associated with federal media is doing towards Engineer Louay Nazer and Engineer Fahd Sandi can no longer be explained as a difference of opinion or project criticism; rather, it is a repeated hostile behavior driven by obvious personal motives, fed by old convictions that its owner has not succeeded in freeing himself from to this day.

- This rhetoric did not start today; it extends over years and carries, at its core, an openly negative stance towards social components in Jeddah, which he has previously expressed explicitly in a television interview and continued to build upon in his media discourse, reflecting an exclusionary mindset that is inconsistent with both professional ethics and public responsibility. Over time, this conviction has turned into what resembles a chronic complex driving this "racist" behavior, clearly affecting his balance and limiting his ability to separate between opinion and bias.

- With the start of the Union Club elections, this behavior shifted from insinuation to an organized campaign aimed at toppling Engineer Fahd Sandi and pushing for the appointment of a specific name, in a blatant disregard for the will of the general assembly, and an overt use of media as a pressure tool. However, the result was shocking for its owner; the campaign failed, the bet collapsed, and the impact of the loss remained present in every subsequent discourse.

- This loss was not accepted by the "soul that commands evil," which explains the continuation of the attack, taking any technical setback as an excuse to reopen the battle, in an unfair manner based on incitement and selection, and an attempt to fish in troubled waters. Despite his efforts to gain sympathy from an angry segment of Union fans, this very segment is no longer deceived by a discourse that has proven through experience to be a source of division and spreading its toxins for evasion rather than concern for the entity.

- Perhaps what he fears the most is another looming concern that troubles the owner of this sick discourse, which is the possibility of the Union achieving one of the two available championships this season, "King's Cup or AFC Champions League for the elite." The occurrence of this would mean an increase in Fahd Sandi's popularity among fans and the public, facilitating his continuation as president for a second season, a scenario that would lead to unprecedented escalation in attempts at defamation and boasting about hostile stances that he no longer hides even in his private gatherings.

- What is most surprising is the invocation of the name of a former president whom this same media figure had described as a "shame" for being in the club's presidency, publicly calling for his resignation and holding him responsible for historical failures, among which are eight defeats in one season against Al-Hilal, consecutive losses, and painful neglect of the club's youth. The question here is legitimate: What has changed? Or are positions altered according to enmity and personal interests rather than the interest of the Union?

- I am not here to defend Fahd Sandi; he has platforms capable of defending him. However, I disagree with him regarding his commitment to silence on matters that require him to openly communicate with Union fans about the missing truths he seeks to understand regarding clubs that receive support, while his club has continued to suffer from the plague of inequality, chasing him both on and off the field through refereeing errors, unfair scheduling, and financial support that may come but often arrives late. However, I see in his silence a conscious choice to avoid repeating past mistakes that have cost Union administrations dearly due to uncalculated statements, and perhaps what happened to Engineer Louay Nazer, when a single statement led to harassment that ended in his resignation, is an unforgettable witness.

- In summary, what is being presented today by this hateful individual is not criticism as much as it is a losing war, driven by malice rather than concern, targeting individuals even at the expense of the entity. This necessitates revealing the motives, which is what prompted me to "expose him" before public opinion, because when the media loses its compass, it transforms from a platform for opinion into a tool for destruction, which applies to this hateful demolisher. We ask God for guidance, for the return to the path of righteousness is still possible if there is courage and a "living" conscience to review oneself.