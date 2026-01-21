ما يقوم به إعلامي محسوب على الإعلام الاتحادي تجاه المهندس لؤي ناظر والمهندس فهد سندي، لم يعد قابلاً للتفسير كاختلاف رأي أو نقد مشروع، بل هو سلوك عدائي متكرر تحركه دوافع شخصية مكشوفة، وتغذّيه قناعات قديمة لم ينجح صاحبها في التحرر منها حتى اليوم.

-هذا الخطاب لم يبدأ اليوم، بل يمتد لسنوات، ويحمل في جوهره موقفاً سلبياً معلناً تجاه مكونات اجتماعية في جدة، سبق أن عبّر عنه صراحة في حديث تلفزيوني، وواصل البناء عليه في طرحه الإعلامي، بما يعكس فكراً إقصائياً لا ينسجم لا مع أخلاقيات المهنة ولا مع المسؤولية العامة. ومع مرور الوقت، تحولت هذه القناعة إلى ما يشبه العقدة المزمنة الدافعة لهذا السلوك «العنصري»، أثّرت بوضوح على اتزانه، وحدّت من قدرته على الفصل بين الرأي والهوى.

-مع بداية انتخابات نادي الاتحاد، خرج هذا السلوك من طور التلميح إلى حملة مرتبة، هدفها الإطاحة بالمهندس فهد سندي، والدفع باتجاه تنصيب اسم بعينه، في تجاوز صريح لإرادة الجمعية العمومية، وتوظيف مكشوف للإعلام كأداة ضغط. إلا أن النتيجة جاءت صادمة لصاحبها؛ فشلت الحملة، وسقط الرهان، وبقي أثر الخسارة حاضراً في كل طرح لاحق.

-هذه الخسارة لم تتقبلها «النفس الأمارة بالسوء»، وهو ما يفسّر استمرار الهجوم، واتخاذ أي تعثر فني ذريعة لإعادة فتح المعركة، بأسلوب غير نزيه، يقوم على التحريض والانتقاء، ومحاولة الاصطياد في المياه العكرة، ورغم سعيه لكسب تعاطف شريحة غاضبة من جماهير الاتحاد، إلا أن هذه الشريحة ذاتها لم تعد تنخدع بخطاب ثبت بالتجربة أنه مصدر للفرقة وبث سمومه للتهريب لا الحرص على الكيان.

-ولعل أكثر ما يخاف منه، يلوح هاجس آخر يقلق صاحب هذا الخطاب المريض ويتمثل في احتمال تحقيق الاتحاد إحدى البطولتين المتاحتين هذا الموسم «كأس الملك أو دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة»، فحدوث ذلك يعني ارتفاع أسهم فهد سندي جماهيرياً وعمومياً، وتسهيل استمراره رئيساً لموسم ثانٍ، وهو سيناريو يدفع إلى تصعيد غير مسبوق في محاولات التشويه، والتباهي بمواقف عدائية لم يعد يخفيها حتى في مجالسه الخاصة.

-الأكثر إثارة للاستغراب، استدعاء اسم رئيس سابق كان هذا الإعلامي نفسه قد وصف وجوده في رئاسة النادي بـ«العار»، وطالب باستقالته علناً، وحمّله مسؤولية إخفاقات تاريخية لعل من أبرزها ثماني هزائم في موسم واحد من الهلال، وخسائر متتالية، وتفريط مؤلم في أبناء النادي. فالسؤال هنا مشروع: ما الذي تغيّر؟ أم أن المواقف تُبدّل وفق الخصومة والمصالح الشخصية لا وفق مصلحة الاتحاد؟

-لست هنا مدافعاً عن فهد سندي، فلديه من المنصات كفيلة بالدفاع عنه، على أنني اختلف معه حول التزامه الصمت في أمور تحتاج منه مصارحة جماهير الاتحاد بما يرغب معرفته من حقائق غائبة عنه يبحث لها عن تفسير تخص أندية تحظى بالدعم، إلا ناديه ظل وما زال يعاني من آفة عدم المساواة تطارده داخل وخارج الملعب عبر أخطاء تحكيمية وجدولة غير منصفة ودعم مادي قد يأتي وإن حضر جاء متأخراً، غير أنني أرى في صمته يبدو خياراً واعياً لتجنّب تكرار أخطاء سابقة دفعت إدارات اتحادية أثماناً باهظة بسبب تصريحات غير محسوبة، ولعل ما حدث للمهندس لؤي ناظر، حين قاده تصريح واحد إلى مضايقات انتهت باستقالته، شاهد لا يُنسى.

-خلاصة القول، إن ما يُطرح اليوم من هذا الحاقد ليس نقداً بقدر ما هو حرب خاسرة، تُدار بدافع الضغينة لا الحرص، وتستهدف الأشخاص ولو على حساب الكيان. وهذا يستوجب كشف الدوافع، وهذا ما دعاني إلى «تعريته» أمام الرأي العام، لأن الإعلام حين يفقد بوصلته، يتحول من منصة رأي إلى أداة هدم، وهو ما ينطبق على هذا الهادم الحاقد، نسأل الله الهداية، فالعودة إلى جادة الصواب لا تزال ممكنة، إن وُجدت الشجاعة والضمير«الحي» لمراجعة الذات.