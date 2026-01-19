لم تكن المملكة العربية السعودية منذ نشأتها دولة تتخذ قراراتها بمبدأ ردّات الفعل، ولا تُدار سياساتها الإقليمية بمنطق الانفعال أو الاستجابة اللحظية. فمنذ تأسيسها على يد المؤسس المغفور له الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن، اعتمدت المملكة نهجًا ثابتًا في التعامل مع القضايا المعقّدة: حسن النوايا، وضبط النفس، وإتاحة المخارج للطرف الآخر قبل تثبيت المواقف. هذا النهج لم يكن يومًا تعبيرًا عن تردد، بل سلوك دولة تعرف وزنها، وتدرك أن إدارة الخلاف أحيانًا أكثر حكمة من تحويله إلى صدام مفتوح.


لهذا، ومن منطلق حكمة القيادة آثرت السعودية التحلي بصمت الكبار، وتجاوزت كثيرًا، وغضّت الطرف عن ممارسات لم تكن خافية عليها، لكنها آثرت اختبار النيّات بالفعل لا بالخطاب، ومنحت الوقت فرصةً لإعادة قراءة المصالح بمفهوم الدولة لا بمنطق الأدوات. غير أن حسن النوايا، حين يُساء تفسيره، يفقد معناه، وضبط النفس حين يُقابَل بالتمادي لا يعود فضيلة. ومن هنا، يصبح من المشروع ومن الواجب الانتقال إلى مرحلة تسمية الأمور بمسمياتها.


وفي هذا الإطار، لا بد بداية وضع لقاء القيادات والشخصيات الجنوبية الذي عُقد في الرياض مطلع الأسبوع الحالي في سياقه الصحيح. فهذا اللقاء لم يكن مؤتمرًا جامعًا، ولا تمثيلًا شاملًا للجنوب، بل اجتماع تشاوري لمكوّن واحد، يندرج ضمن مسار تمهيدي لحوار جنوبي شامل سوف ترعاه المملكة وتستضيفه بوصفه الإطار الوحيد القادر على التعبير عن الإرادة الجنوبية بكل أطيافها. تقديم الاجتماع بغير وصفه الدقيق لا يخدم القضية الجنوبية، بل يختزلها؛ وهنا تقتضي الأمانة السياسية تسمية الأمور بمسمياتها: خطوة تمهيدية لا تفويضًا سياسيًا.


فالقضية الجنوبية، في أصلها التاريخي، قضية عادلة ومشروعة، ولا خلاف على مركزيتها في أي حل دائم. لكن عدالة القضية لا تعني حصانتها من الاختطاف، ولا تبرّر اختزالها في شخص أو كيان. فالخلط بين المطالب الجنوبية المشروعة وبين ممارسات سياسية أضرّت بهذه المطالب وفي مقدمتها ممارسات عيدروس الزبيدي أفضى إلى تعميق الانقسام، وتوظيف الشارع لمكاسب شخصية، وإضعاف فرص الحل الجامع. حين نُجرّد الحدث من زخمه الإعلامي، يتضح أن الإشكال ليس في القضية، بل في من حاولوا توظيفها خارج مسار الحوار الشامل.


ومن الضروري هنا التأكيد على حقيقة واضحة، تتمثل في أحقية بقاء خيارات أبناء الجنوب بيدهم، وأن المملكة ليست في موقع الوصاية على أي خيار سياسي يرتضيه النسيج المجتمعي الجنوبي بما في ذلك خيار الانفصال متى ما جاء ثمرة حوار جنوبي–جنوبي صرف وشامل لا يفرضه شخص أو جهة ولا يحتكره مكوّن من خارج الإقليم. وهو ما حاولت المملكة رفضه من منطلق رفض فرض الأمر الواقع واحتكار التمثيل، وإقصاء أي فصيل من حق النقاش وتعدد الآراء. هذا الفارق ليس لغويًا، بل جوهري؛ وهو الفارق بين منطق الدولة ومنطق المغامرة.


ومن باب الإنصاف، عند قراءة الأزمة من زوايا المشهد الراهن، ألّا يتم التعامل مع الحوادث الأخيرة في منطقة الجنوب بوصفها حادثة معزولة عن سياقها الزمني. فالدور الذي لعبته أبوظبي في اليمن لم يبدأ بالأمس، ولا يمكن فصله عن مسار متراكم من التدخلات التي راكمت الوقائع على الأرض: من دعم تشكيلات مسلحة خارج إطار الدولة، إلى فرض مراكز نفوذ موازية، ثم الانتقال إلى توظيف هذا الواقع سياسيًا وإعلاميًا. هذا المسار الذي قوبل طويلًا بصبر سعودي محسوب، لم يكن خافيًا على الرياض، لكنه أُعطي من الوقت أكثر مما يستحق، على أمل أن تُعاد قراءة المصلحة المشتركة بمنطق الدولة لا بمنطق الأدوات. وهنا يصبح لزامًا تسمية الأمور بمسمياتها: إن ما قُدِّم دعمًا للاستقرار انتهى عمليًا إلى إطالة أمد الأزمة وتعقيد مسارات الحل.


وحين تتشابه النتائج في أكثر من ساحة في اليمن كما في السودان، وفي الصومال، وفي ليبيا، فإن الإشكال لا يعود مرتبطًا بخصوصية كل ملف، بل بنهج واحد في إدارة النفوذ. عند هذه النقطة، يصبح من غير الدقيق الاستمرار في توصيف هذه الممارسات بوصفها دعمًا للاستقرار، بينما هي عمليًا تعيد إنتاج الفوضى وتطيل أمد الأزمات. وهنا تقتضي المسؤولية السياسية تسمية الأمور بمسمياتها: المشكلة في ممارسات حكومة أبوظبي وأدواتها على الأرض، لا في النوايا المعلنة ولا في الخطاب المصاحب.


في المقابل، اختارت قيادة المملكة مسارًا مغايرًا. لم تتعامل مع الجنوب كورقة تفاوض، ولا مع القضية الجنوبية كأداة ضغط، بل كملف سياسي يستوجب الرعاية لا الاستثمار. اللقاءات التي استضافتها الرياض، والتواصل المؤسسي مع القيادات والشخصيات الجنوبية، أسهما في تعميق فهم أبعاد القضية ورفع مكانتها السياسية، وأنتجا نتائج ملموسة، من تسريع معالجة أزمة صرف المرتبات إلى إعلان دعم اقتصادي وتنموي بقيمة 1.9 مليار ريال. هذا الفارق لا يحتاج إلى تزيين إعلامي؛ لأنه فارق نهج لا خطاب.


أما الشارع في عدن، فلا يمكن اختزاله في شخص، ولا يُفهم بوصفه تفويضًا لزعامة فردية. المظاهرات تعبّر عن قضية عادلة، لا عن أجندة ضيقة. استغلال هذا الغضب المشروع لخدمة تدخلات خارجية وتحديدًا أجندة أبوظبي إساءة للقضية قبل أن تكون إساءة للجنوب. هنا أيضًا يجب وضع الوصف في مكانه الصحيح.


لذا، فإن أخطر ما يرافق هذه المرحلة ليس السلوك على الأرض فحسب، بل الشحن الإعلامي الذي يحاول إعادة تعريف الصبر السعودي بوصفه ترددًا، وتصوير الوضوح بوصفه تهديدًا. والحقيقة أن الصبر السعودي لم يكن يومًا ضعفًا، وأن الوضوح القادم ليس تصعيدًا. هو انتقال محسوب من مرحلة الاحتواء إلى مرحلة ضبط المعنى، بعدما تبيّن أن استمرار التدخل الخارجي —بقيادة أبوظبي— في الشأن اليمني، والتحريض وشق وحدة الصف في مواجهة الإرهاب، يعرقل بشكل مباشر فرص الأمن والاستقرار.


وختاماً، لا بد من تثبيت المعادلة الأوضح: تسمية الأمور بمسمياتها ليست قطيعة ولا خصومة، وليست تخليًا عن الحكمة التي ميّزت السياسة السعودية. إنها لغة الدولة الواثقة حين تنتهي مرحلة الصمت ويبدأ واجب الوضوح الذي يحمي القضية الجنوبية من الاختطاف، ويحمي اليمن من الفوضى، ويؤكد أن الاستقرار الإقليمي لا يُبنى بالأدوات، بل بالدول.