Since its inception, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has not been a state that makes decisions based on the principle of reaction, nor does it manage its regional policies with a logic of emotional response or immediate reaction. Since its establishment by the late founder King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman, the Kingdom has adopted a consistent approach in dealing with complex issues: good intentions, self-restraint, and providing exits for the other party before solidifying positions. This approach has never been an expression of hesitation, but rather the behavior of a state that knows its weight and understands that managing disagreements is sometimes wiser than turning them into open conflict.



Therefore, from the standpoint of wise leadership, Saudi Arabia has preferred to embody the silence of the great, overlooking many things and turning a blind eye to practices that were not hidden from it. However, it chose to test intentions through actions rather than rhetoric, allowing time for a re-evaluation of interests in the context of the state rather than through the lens of tools. Yet, good intentions, when misinterpreted, lose their meaning, and self-restraint, when met with escalation, ceases to be a virtue. Hence, it becomes legitimate and necessary to move to a phase of naming things by their names.



In this context, it is essential to place the meeting of southern leaders and figures that took place in Riyadh earlier this week in its correct context. This meeting was not a comprehensive conference, nor a complete representation of the south, but rather a consultative gathering of one component, falling within a preliminary path for a comprehensive southern dialogue that the Kingdom will sponsor and host as the only framework capable of expressing the southern will in all its spectrums. Presenting the meeting without its accurate description does not serve the southern cause but rather reduces it; and here, political honesty requires naming things by their names: a preliminary step, not a political mandate.



The southern cause, in its historical essence, is a just and legitimate issue, and there is no disagreement about its centrality in any lasting solution. However, the justice of the cause does not mean its immunity from being hijacked, nor does it justify reducing it to a person or entity. The confusion between legitimate southern demands and political practices that have harmed these demands, foremost among them the practices of Aidarus al-Zubaidi, has led to deepening division, exploiting the street for personal gains, and weakening the chances for a comprehensive solution. When we strip the event of its media momentum, it becomes clear that the problem lies not in the cause but in those who tried to exploit it outside the path of comprehensive dialogue.



It is also crucial to emphasize a clear fact: the right to keep the options of the southern people in their hands, and that the Kingdom is not in a position of guardianship over any political option accepted by the southern societal fabric, including the option of separation whenever it arises as a result of a purely southern-southern dialogue that is not imposed by any person or entity from outside the region. This is what the Kingdom has tried to reject based on its refusal to impose the status quo and monopolize representation, excluding any faction from the right to discussion and the plurality of opinions. This difference is not merely linguistic but substantive; it is the difference between the logic of the state and the logic of adventure.



In the interest of fairness, when reading the crisis from the angles of the current scene, it should not be treated as an isolated incident from its temporal context. The role played by Abu Dhabi in Yemen did not begin yesterday, nor can it be separated from a cumulative path of interventions that have accumulated facts on the ground: from supporting armed formations outside the framework of the state to imposing parallel centers of influence, and then moving to politically and media-wise exploit this reality. This path, which has long been met with calculated Saudi patience, was not hidden from Riyadh, but it was given more time than it deserved, in the hope that the common interest would be re-evaluated through the logic of the state rather than the logic of tools. Here, it becomes necessary to name things by their names: what was presented as support for stability has practically ended up prolonging the crisis and complicating the paths to a solution.



When the results are similar in multiple arenas in Yemen, as in Sudan, Somalia, and Libya, the problem is not related to the specificity of each file but to a single approach in managing influence. At this point, it is inaccurate to continue describing these practices as support for stability, while they are practically reproducing chaos and prolonging crises. Here, political responsibility requires naming things by their names: the problem lies in the practices of the Abu Dhabi government and its tools on the ground, not in the declared intentions or the accompanying rhetoric.



In contrast, the leadership of the Kingdom has chosen a different path. It has not treated the south as a bargaining chip, nor the southern cause as a tool of pressure, but rather as a political file that requires care, not exploitation. The meetings hosted by Riyadh and the institutional communication with southern leaders and figures have contributed to deepening the understanding of the dimensions of the cause and elevating its political status, producing tangible results, from accelerating the resolution of salary payment crises to announcing economic and developmental support worth 1.9 billion riyals. This difference does not need media embellishment; it is a difference of approach, not rhetoric.



As for the street in Aden, it cannot be reduced to a person, nor understood as a mandate for individual leadership. The protests express a just cause, not a narrow agenda. Exploiting this legitimate anger to serve external interventions, specifically Abu Dhabi's agenda, is an affront to the cause before it is an affront to the south. Here too, the description must be placed in its correct context.



Therefore, the most dangerous aspect accompanying this phase is not only the behavior on the ground but also the media incitement that attempts to redefine Saudi patience as hesitation and to portray clarity as a threat. The truth is that Saudi patience has never been weakness, and the forthcoming clarity is not escalation. It is a calculated transition from a phase of containment to a phase of meaning control, after it became clear that the continuation of external intervention—led by Abu Dhabi—in Yemeni affairs, incitement, and dividing ranks in the face of terrorism directly obstructs opportunities for security and stability.



In conclusion, it is essential to establish the clearest equation: naming things by their names is neither a rupture nor enmity, nor is it a renunciation of the wisdom that has characterized Saudi policy. It is the language of a confident state when the phase of silence ends and the duty of clarity begins, which protects the southern cause from being hijacked, safeguards Yemen from chaos, and affirms that regional stability is not built with tools, but with states.