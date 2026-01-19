من أسوأ أنواع العطاء ذلك النوع الذي يشوبه المنّ واستدعاء المديح والبحث عن المفاخرة كغاية رئيسية، وأسوأ من ذلك عندما تتخفّى خلف العطاء أهداف غير نبيلة وأجندات مسيّسة تأخذه من معناه الإنساني وتضعه ضمن تصنيف الأعمال الملوثة التي يكشفها الوقت عاجلاً أو آجلاً، وتصبح نقيصةً ومذمةً لمن مارسها. وبمراجعة للتأريخ، قديمه وحديثه، سوف نجد أمثلة عديدة لمساعدات قدّمتها دول لشعوب تمر بظروف صعبة لأسباب مختلفة، لكن اتضح لاحقاً أنها لم تكن لوجه الإنسانية المحضة، وإنما لغايات أخرى.

وفي مقابل تلك الأعمال المشبوهة التي تتلبس الإنسانية تقدّم المملكة نموذجاً مغايراً فريداً لمفهومها في تقديم المساعدات لكل شعوب الأرض دون أي تمييز أو تصنيف، الاعتبار الوحيد هو الحاجة الفعلية للمساعدة والإغاثة، وقد وضعت هذا التوجه الإنساني النبيل في أعلى مراتب اهتمامها بغض النظر عن أي ظروف مرّت بها، فهو مبدأ ثابت في اليسر وفي العسر، في الرخاء وفي الشدة، في السعة وفي الضيق، ومن يراجع تأريخ المملكة منذ وجودها دولةً سيجد ما يكفيه من الأدلة والبراهين على ذلك، وسوف يتأكد أنها تفعل ذلك بمروءة وشيمة تجعلها غير مهووسة بتسليط الضوء الإعلامي على ما تقدّمه، حفاظاً على مشاعر الذين تصلهم أعمالها الإنسانية النزيهة، ولأنها تعتبر ما تقوم به واجباً إنسانياً وليس مجالاً للمزايدات والتفاخر والمباهاة، ولكن لأن الحقائق تفرض نفسها فإن العالم لا بد أن ينصف من يقدّم الخير للآخرين.

خبر قليل في مفرداته لكنه كبير جداً في معناه ودلالاته، يقول الخبر الذي تناقلته وسائل الإعلام قبل يومين أن منصة التتبع المالي للأمم المتحدة صنّفت المملكة الأولى عربياً والثانية عالمياً في تقديم المساعدات الإنسانية والإغاثية بين الدول المانحة لعام 2025. وهذا التصنيف كان نتيجة الأرقام التي وُثقت أولاً بأول في المنصات الدولية عبر منصة المساعدات السعودية التي تعتبر أضخم منصة مساعدات في المنطقة. وأنا سوف أكتفي بخلاصة الخبر، ومن أراد معرفة المزيد عما قدمته وتقدمه المملكة في هذا الجانب أقترح عليه المرور على موقع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية كي يتأكد أنه لو قدمت دولة أخرى جزءاً يسيراً مما قدّمته المملكة لملأت الدنيا ضجيجاً إعلامياً على مدار الساعة.

الخلاصة، أن ما تقدّمه المملكة من أعمال إنسانية لكل شعوب العالم لا دخل له أبداً بأي اعتبارات أخرى، ومنزّهٌ من أي أجندات سياسية مشبوهة، كما فعلت بعض الدول التي لم تتورع حتى عن إغلاق المشافي التي قدمتها عندما انكشفت حقيقة نواياها وأهدافها البغيضة. وهنا الفرق بين الدول الإنسانية في حقيقتها، وغيرها التي تدعي وتتمظهر بالإنسانية وهي بعيدة عنها.