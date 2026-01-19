One of the worst types of giving is that which is tainted by condescension, the seeking of praise, and the pursuit of boasting as a primary goal. Even worse is when ulterior motives and politicized agendas hide behind the guise of giving, stripping it of its human essence and placing it within the category of tainted actions that time will reveal sooner or later, becoming a blemish and a reproach for those who practice it. A review of history, both ancient and modern, reveals numerous examples of aid provided by countries to peoples in difficult circumstances for various reasons, but it later became clear that these efforts were not purely humanitarian, but rather served other purposes.

In contrast to those dubious actions that masquerade as humanitarian, the Kingdom presents a unique model of its concept of providing assistance to all peoples of the earth without any discrimination or classification; the only consideration is the actual need for help and relief. This noble humanitarian approach has been placed at the highest level of its concerns, regardless of any circumstances it has faced. It is a steadfast principle in times of ease and hardship, in prosperity and adversity, in abundance and scarcity. Anyone who reviews the history of the Kingdom since its establishment as a state will find ample evidence and proof of this, and they will confirm that it does so with dignity and integrity, making it not obsessed with drawing media attention to what it provides, in order to preserve the feelings of those who receive its honest humanitarian efforts. It considers what it does a humanitarian duty, not a field for competition, boasting, or bragging. However, since the facts impose themselves, the world must recognize those who do good for others.

A brief piece of news in its wording but very significant in its meaning and implications states that the news circulated by the media two days ago reported that the United Nations financial tracking platform ranked the Kingdom first among Arab countries and second globally in providing humanitarian and relief assistance among donor countries for the year 2025. This ranking was the result of figures that were documented continuously on international platforms through the Saudi aid platform, which is considered the largest aid platform in the region. I will suffice with a summary of the news, and for those who want to know more about what the Kingdom has provided and continues to provide in this regard, I suggest visiting the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works website to confirm that if another country had provided even a small fraction of what the Kingdom has offered, it would have filled the world with media noise around the clock.

In summary, what the Kingdom provides in humanitarian efforts to all the peoples of the world has nothing to do with any other considerations and is free from any dubious political agendas, unlike some countries that did not hesitate to close the hospitals they provided when the truth of their malicious intentions and goals was revealed. Here lies the difference between truly humanitarian countries and others that claim and pretend to be humanitarian while being far from it.