المتابعون للتحركات الدبلوماسية السعودية في الفترة الأخيرة، يتضح لهم جلياً المسار الذي تمضي فيه لمعالجة الأزمات القائمة في منطقتنا، خصوصاً بعد المستجدات التي طرأت وشكلت تهديداً إضافياً للأمن الإقليمي استوجب التعامل معها بجدية تامة، ومواقف واضحة وإجراءات تضمن صد الاختراقات والمغامرات التي تقفز على متطلبات الأمن القومي العربي وتعرضه لمخاطر كبيرة.

هذا ليس جديداً على سياسة المملكة في ما يتعلق بأمنها واستقرارها، وأمن واستقرار المنطقة العربية. بل إن أهم ثوابت سياستها هو هذا المنطلق، أي توظيف كل إمكاناتها وعلاقاتها ومكانتها وتأثيرها في المجتمع الدولي لتحقيق هذا الهدف الجوهري. تعاملها مع الأزمة المستجدة في اليمن بعد انكشاف حقيقة ممارسات ونوايا المجلس الانتقالي هو درس تأريخي في سياسة التعامل مع الأزمات المعقدة، وحضورها القوي في التهديد الخطير الذي واجهته الصومال بمحاولة شرعنة انفصال جزء منه، ودخول إسرائيل في هذا الملف، يثبت أن المملكة واعية تماماً ومدركة لما يمكن أن يترتب على ذلك من تهديد وجودي لأمن منطقة بالغة الأهمية جيوسياسياً، فتحركت بأسلوب فعّال يقطع الطريق على المستفيدين من بؤر الفوضى والحركات الانفصالية المرتبطة بدعم أطراف تؤجج هذه الأوضاع المزعزعة للأمن والاستقرار.

الأوضاع في المنطقة العربية لم تبلغ من قبل مستوى الحساسية التي تمر بها الآن. إنها مرحلة دقيقة ومفصلية في تأريخها، والمملكة تقود تحركاً نابعاً من حرصها على الاستقرار والأمن والسلام والتنمية في كل الدول العربية من خلال سياسة واضحة وفعالة، لا تخفي وراءها أي أجندات أو مطامع. إنها تدعم وتبني وتعين كل الدول التي تعاني، برامج الدعم والإعمار تسير بالتوازي مع الجهود السياسية البناءة. المملكة تقدم للعالم نموذجاً أخلاقياً ومسؤولاً لسياسة الدولة التي تريد الخير والأمن والسلم والتنمية للجميع.