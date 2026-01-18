Those following the recent diplomatic movements of Saudi Arabia can clearly see the path it is taking to address the ongoing crises in our region, especially after the recent developments that posed an additional threat to regional security, necessitating serious engagement, clear positions, and measures to counter breaches and adventures that undermine the requirements of Arab national security and expose it to significant risks.

This is not new to the Kingdom's policy regarding its security and stability, as well as the security and stability of the Arab region. In fact, one of the most important constants of its policy is this premise: to utilize all its capabilities, relationships, status, and influence in the international community to achieve this fundamental goal. Its handling of the recent crisis in Yemen, after the truth about the practices and intentions of the Transitional Council was revealed, is a historical lesson in managing complex crises. Its strong presence in the serious threat faced by Somalia, with attempts to legitimize the separation of part of it and Israel's involvement in this issue, proves that the Kingdom is fully aware and cognizant of the existential threats to the security of a region that is geopolitically crucial. It has moved effectively to cut off the paths for those benefiting from chaos and separatist movements linked to parties that fuel these destabilizing situations.

The conditions in the Arab region have never reached the level of sensitivity they are experiencing now. This is a critical and pivotal phase in its history, and the Kingdom is leading a movement driven by its commitment to stability, security, peace, and development in all Arab countries through a clear and effective policy that does not hide any agendas or ambitions. It supports, builds, and assists all countries in need, with support and reconstruction programs running parallel to constructive political efforts. The Kingdom presents the world with a moral and responsible model of state policy that seeks goodness, security, peace, and development for all.