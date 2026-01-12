الثقافة جسر حيّ ينبض بين الماضي والحاضر، بين أصالة التراث وروح الابتكار، بين هويتنا الوطنية الصامدة وعالم يتغير بسرعة، على هذا الجسر تتجلّى أهميتها في المعارض والمهرجانات والفعاليات، حيث تتحوّل المعرفة إلى تجربة، والحكاية إلى حضور حيّ يلامس الحواس ويترك أثراً خالداً في الذاكرة الجماعية.


وتلعب المعارض دوراً محورياً في إحياء تراثنا السعودي وتقديمه بروح معاصرة حيث تتجلى الحرف التقليدية والعمارة التاريخية والقطع التراثية داخل مساحات تفاعلية تنبض بالحياة وتروي حكاية تنوع المناطق وثراء العمق الحضاري للمملكة بحضور يوقظ الوعي بأهمية صونه ويعيد نسجه في سياق الحاضر ليظل التراث جسراً ممتداً نحو المستقبل وهوية حية تتجدد دوماً.


فالقهوة السعودية مشروب يُقدم، بمثابة هوية وطنية ورسالة حضارية تُقال بصمت في رائحتها دفء الأرض، وفي طقوسها أخلاق المكان، تحضر شاهدة على كرم متجذّر، وتواصلٍ أصيل، واحترامٍ يُقدّم قبل السؤال.


ففي فضاءات المعارض والملتقيات الثقافية، تتجاوز القهوة السعودية كونها مشروب ضيافة إنما تقدم دوراً ذكياً في تعزيز الصورة الذهنية للمملكة، إذ تترك أثراً وجدانياً عميقاً لدى الزائر، وترسّخ انطباعاً إيجابياً عن مجتمع متوازن، معتز بهويته، ومنفتح على العالم، وهي وسيلة تواصل صامتة، تختصر قيم الاحترام والتقدير والإنصات، وتمنح اللقاء بُعداً إنسانياً يتجاوز الرسميات، ويُهيئ الأجواء للتفاعل، وتبادل الأفكار، وبناء الثقة.


ومن خلال الفعاليات المتخصصة، تُقدَّم الإبل كعنصر ثقافي واقتصادي متكامل، يسلط الضوء فيه على أدوارها التاريخية في الحياة اليومية، وعلى قيمها الرمزية التي شكّلت وجدان المجتمع، وصولاً إلى مكانتها المعاصرة في المهرجانات، والاقتصاد، والهوية الوطنية.


كما يشكّل العود والبخور نبضاً حضارياً وأصيلاً في الثقافة السعودية، تحضر هذه الصناعة في المعارض بوصفها لغة حسية تتحدث عن الذوق الرفيع والهوية المتجذرة، وعن تاريخ امتد عبر أجيال، ليصوغ ملامح مجتمع يقدر الجمال ويعلي من قيمة الرموز ومن خلال منصات التجربة المباشرة، لا يكتفي الزائر بمشاهدة المنتجات، بل يشاركها، يتلمسها، ويعيش أبعادها الاجتماعية والاقتصادية، ليصبح جزءاً من حكاية أجمل ويبقى الشعر السعودي على العرش، ينسج حروفه في الأمسيات والمنتديات الثقافية المصاحبة للمعارض، جسراً حيّاً بين التراث العريق وواقعنا المعاصر، ونبضاً يعكس روح الهوية الوطنية.


أما معارض الطعام والمهرجانات المصاحبة، فتتحول إلى مسرح للحواس والذكريات، حيث تتحوّل كل وجبة إلى حكاية عن تنوع الأرض والإنسان والمكان، وتصبح الأطباق الشعبية قصصاً ثقافية تتغلغل في ذاكرة الزائر، فتترك أثرها العميق.


لقد برهنت هذه الفعاليات أن القوة الناعمة للمملكة هي تجربة ملموسة؛ تنقل الثقافة الوطنية بفن وإبداع، وتبرز هوية سعودية متكاملة، تجمع بين التراث، والضيافة، والفنون، والدين، والمطبخ، هي صورة وطن واثق بجذوره، منفتح على العالم، وراسخ في حضوره الثقافي.