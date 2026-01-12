Everyone is following what is happening in Riyadh and is anticipating what will occur regarding the Yemeni issue, which the Kingdom manages as the leader of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy since the coup against it. We are facing a new and decisive phase that represents the Saudi concept of its security when its neighbor's security is tampered with through external interventions, and with an escalating situation that sends a message that cannot be postponed for a response. The Kingdom has done what it must do and has simultaneously acted to address other sources of danger in the surrounding geography with decisive speed and complete seriousness. Thus, the Kingdom has announced to the world its strategy for dealing with all levels of danger, both direct and indirect, certain and potential, and when it does so, it is because it possesses the capability and strength, weight and influence, in the Arab and Islamic depth and the international community.

The Kingdom is not a state of ambitions, adventures, or conspiracies. When it took the initiative to stand with Yemen against the project to overthrow it as a state and its subjugation to militias from abroad, it knew the importance of what it was doing for Yemen and for its own security as well. It tried to manage the stages according to its data and circumstances. It dealt with intentional and unintentional mistakes wisely and insightfully, and turned a blind eye to many of the transgressions that occurred. However, when the conspiracy against Yemen's security reached that dangerous level that recently occurred, without responding to calls for de-escalation and restraint, it became necessary for the Kingdom to put a decisive end to all that threat, to expose the party that supports it, and to teach it and those behind it a lesson about the consequences of underestimating the security of powerful states.

Now, it can be said that an important part of the Yemeni problem has been resolved through the unification of political, military, and security decision-making authority, the removal of obstructive elements from the scene, and the beginning of a real and practical path for the southern issue after neutralizing those who exploit it from within and abroad.