الكل يتابع ما يحدث في الرياض، ويترقب ما سيحدث، بخصوص الشأن اليمني الذي تدير المملكة ملفه بصفتها قائدة تحالف دعم الشرعية منذ الانقلاب عليها. نحن إزاء مرحلة جديدة وحاسمة تمثل المفهوم السعودي لأمنها عندما يتم العبث بأمن جارها بتدخلات من خارجه، وبتصعيد متزايد يمثّل رسالة لا يمكن تأجيل الرد عليها، وقد فعلت المملكة ما يجب أن تفعله، وتحركت في نفس الوقت للتعامل مع مصادر الخطر الأخرى في الجغرافيا المحيطة بسرعة حاسمة وجدية تامة، وبهذا فإن المملكة تكون قد أعلنت للعالم إستراتيجيتها للتعامل مع كل مستويات الخطر، المباشر وغير المباشر، المؤكد والمحتمل، وأنها حين تفعل ذلك فلأنها تملك القدرة والقوة، والثقل والتأثير، في العمق العربي والإسلامي والمجتمع الدولي.

المملكة ليست دولة أطماع أو مغامرات أو مؤامرات، فعندما بادرت للوقوف مع اليمن ضد مشروع إسقاطه كدولة وارتهانه لمليشيات من الخارج، كانت تعرف أهمية ما تفعله لليمن ولأمنها أيضاً. حاولت إدارة المراحل وفق معطياتها وظروفها. تعاملت مع الأخطاء المقصودة وغير المقصودة بحكمة وبصيرة، وغضّت الطرف عن الكثير من التجاوزات التي حدثت، لكن عندما وصل التآمر على أمن اليمن وأمنها إلى ذلك الحد الخطير الذي حدث مؤخراً، دون استجابة لدعوات التراجع وعدم التصعيد، كان لا بد للمملكة أن تضع حداً حاسماً لكل ذلك التهديد، وتعرّي الجهة التي تدعمه، وتلقنها ومن يقف خلفها درساً في مغبة الاستهتار بأمن الدول القوية.

الآن، بالإمكان القول إن جزءاً مهماً من المشكلة اليمنية قد تم حله من خلال توحيد سلطة القرار السياسي والعسكري والأمني، وخروج العناصر المعطّلة من المشهد، وبدء مسار حقيقي وعملي لقضية الجنوب بعد تحييد المستغلين لها من الداخل والخارج.