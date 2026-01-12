I'm not the one saying that what happened to Al-Ahly against Al-Akhidood was a refereeing disaster, and there is no analyst, critic, or viewer who said that what happened with the refereeing crossed the line of provocation for Al-Ahly. Rather, those who said that are groups and individuals, except for my colleague Jamal Aref. Away from all that, what excuse can the group of referees who officiated the match present to the refereeing committee as justification for what occurred..?

Honestly, Al-Ahly endured all the provocations, yet they saved themselves with a goal of determination, but they will continue to chase the refereeing and VAR with a question akin to a fireball: who among you bears the responsibility for what happened to us..?

My colleague Eissa Al-Joukam, in this post, presents what happened in the best words that are concise: (To be fair.. Usually, the mistakes of local referees in matches involving big teams against those lesser, whether in the middle or at the bottom of the standings, are all in favor of the big teams.. Except when Al-Ahly plays, the situation is reversed).

This statement unveiled the art of the possible that my colleague Eissa is known for and presented the truth in (except when Al-Ahly plays.....). Indeed, why is it always Al-Ahly that suffers against all teams..!

Amid this consensus confirming Al-Ahly's suffering, dear Jamal Aref insisted on contradicting everyone by saying (For the first time, I saw referee ⁧‫#Khalid_Al-Turaies‬⁩ at this weak refereeing level, and VAR referees saved him from counting two incorrect goals for Al-Ahly..!!

In addition to his weak character in dealing with players' objections)..!!

It seems that our dear colleague watched a different match than the one we saw..!!