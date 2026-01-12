لست أنا من يقول إن ما حدث للأهلي أمام الأخدود كارثة تحكيمية، وليس هناك محلل أو ناقد أو مشاهد قالوا إن ما حدث من التحكيم تجاوز حد الاستفزاز للأهلي، بل من قالوا ذلك جماعات وأفراد أستثني الزميل جمال عارف، وبعيداً عن كل ذلك ما هي الذريعة التي يمكن أن يقدمها مجموعة الحكام الذين أداروا المباراة للجنة الحكام كتبرير لما حدث..؟

بصراحة الأهلي تحمل كل الاستفزازات ومع ذلك أنقذ نفسه بهدف الإصرار، ولكنه سيظل يطارد التحكيم والفار بسؤال أشبه بكرة النار من منكم يتحمل ما حدث لنا..؟

الزميل عيسى الجوكم في هذا المنشور يطرح ما حدث في خير الكلام ما قل ودل: (الحق يقال.. عادة أخطاء الحكام المحليين في المباريات التي تلعب فيها الفرق الكبيرة مع التي أقل منها سواء في الوسط أو في أسفل الترتيب كلها لمصلحة الكبار.. إلا عندما يلعب الأهلي الصورة تكون بالمقلوب).

كلام أماط من خلاله الزميل عيسى اللثام عن فن الممكن الذي اشتهر به وقدم الحقيقة في (إلا عندما يلعب الأهلي.....).فعلاً لماذا دائماً الأهلي هو المتضرر مع كل الفرق..!

ووسط هذا الإجماع الذي تأكد من خلاله تضرر الأهلي أصر الحبيب جمال عارف على مخالفة الجميع بقوله (لأول مرة أشاهد الحكم ⁧‫#خالد_الطريس‬⁩ بهذا المستوى التحكيمي الضعيف وقد أنقذه حكام تقنية VAR من احتساب هدفين غير صحيحين للأهلي..!!

‏إضافة إلى ضعف الشخصية في التعامل مع اعتراضات اللاعبين)..!!

‏⁧‫يبدو أن زميلنا الغالي شاهد مباراة غير التي شاهدناها..!!