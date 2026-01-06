Some believe that invoking Israel's role in the ongoing attempts to destabilize security and spread chaos through separatist and divisive tendencies in some Arab countries is a form of exaggeration in the perception of conspiracy theory, and an attempt to inflate the intentions and ambitions of the extremist Jewish state, while jumping over the reality of the chronic internal problems in the countries witnessing these events, which would have exploded at any time as a natural expected result of those problems.

This belief is far from the truth and reduces the picture to a single aspect. Yes, there are chronic and complex problems that have accumulated in those countries, but the violent explosion of these issues, simultaneously, according to a similar scenario, in a geographically close environment that holds significant geopolitical importance, necessitates deeper and broader thinking about the political situation in the region and searching for who benefits from what is happening. When we refer to Israel, it is no longer merely an analytical endeavor, but because the evidence has begun to clarify and come to light, represented in the statements of officials from entities advocating for division and separation, expressing their intention to establish relations with Israel should their projects succeed, and Israel's welcome and joy regarding this, which makes the connection between Israel and these parties very logical. The political naivety of those entities has led them to expose themselves early, throwing their cards into the betting box on Israel for support, under the illusion of passing through it to gain recognition from the major influential countries that hold Israel in special regard.

Israel no longer faces major obstacles to its ability to establish a presence in new vital areas, except for the formidable barrier represented by the Kingdom, which stands firmly and steadfastly with Palestinian rights throughout the history of the Palestinian cause, and which rallied the world last year in an unprecedented manner to recognize the Palestinian state and implement the two-state solution as a non-negotiable basis for peace. The Kingdom rejected free normalization like some countries, and its non-involvement in this project means that Israel has not benefited much, nor has it achieved anything, and thus it must attempt to occupy or blackmail it with a scenario that affects its security through entities willing to cooperate with it and fulfill its objectives. However, Israel would not have been able to attract those entities without the existence of a mediator or agent who got involved in this dangerous adventure threatening everyone's security.

When the Southern Transitional Council announced the start of implementing its separatist project, one of its declared priorities was to establish relations with Israel; this is not a coincidence and cannot be so. There was a prior arrangement and preparation for this goal, but all calculations fell apart, and all illusions faded in the face of the firmness, strength, and speed of the Saudi decision, which knows well how and when to act.

Israel's plan to benefit from the troubled areas is no longer a possibility but a reality, and the claim of national entitlements by the rebellious entities serving Israel has become an exposed lie. It is a disgraceful time when an Arab conspires against the security of his brothers in service to the main enemy of all Arabs.