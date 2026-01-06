يعتقد البعض أن استحضار دور إسرائيل في ما يجري من محاولات خلخلة الأمن وإشاعة الفوضى من خلال نزعات الانفصال والتقسيم في بعض الدول العربية، هو شكل من المبالغة في تصور نظرية المؤامرة، ومحاولة لتضخيم نوايا وأطماع الدولة اليهودية المتطرفة، والقفز على حقيقة المشاكل الداخلية المزمنة في الدول التي تشهد هذه الأحداث التي كانت ستنفجر في أي وقت كنتيجة طبيعية متوقعة لتلك المشاكل.

هذا الاعتقاد يجانب الحقيقة، ويختزل الصورة في جانب واحد. نعم هناك مشاكل مزمنة ومعقدة تراكمت في تلك الدول، لكن تفجيرها بشكل عنيف، في وقت متزامن، وفق سيناريو متشابه، وفي محيط جغرافي متقارب يشكّل أهمية جيوسياسية كبيرة، يحتّم التفكير بشكل أعمق وأوسع في الوضع السياسي للمنطقة، والبحث عن المستفيد مما يحدث. وعندما نشير إلى إسرائيل فإن ذلك لم يعد اجتهاداً تحليلياً فحسب، بل لأن الأدلة بدأت تتضح وتخرج إلى العلن، ممثلةً في تصريحات المسؤولين عن الكيانات الداعية إلى التقسيم والانفصال بتوجههم لإقامة علاقات مع إسرائيل حال نجاح مشاريعهم، وترحيب إسرائيل وابتهاجها بذلك، ما يجعل الربط بين إسرائيل وهذه الأطراف منطقياً جدّاً. السذاجة السياسية لتلك الكيانات جعلتها تفضح نفسها مبكراً، وترمي بأوراقها في خانة الرهان على إسرائيل لدعمها، بوهم العبور من خلالها لاكتساب الاعتراف بها من قبل الدول الكبرى المؤثرة التي تحظى إسرائيل بمكانة خاصة لديها.

إسرائيل لم تعد تواجهها عقبات رئيسية أمام استطاعتها التواجد في مناطق حيوية جديدة سوى حائط الصد المنيع الذي تمثله المملكة، التي تقف مع الحق الفلسطيني بصلابة وثبات عبر تأريخ القضية الفلسطينية، والتي حشدت العالم خلال العام الماضي بشكل غير مسبوق للاعتراف بالدولة الفلسطينية وتطبيق حل الدولتين كأساس للسلام غير قابل للتنازل عنه. المملكة رفضت التطبيع المجاني كبعض الدول، وعدم انخراطها في هذا المشروع يعني أن إسرائيل لم تستفد كثيراً، بل لم تحقّق شيئاً، وبالتالي لا بد من محاولة إشغالها أو ابتزازها بسيناريو التأثير على أمنها من خلال كيانات مستعدة للتخادم معها وتنفيذ أهدافها. ولكن لم يكن لإسرائيل أن تستقطب تلك الكيانات لولا وجود الوسيط أو الوكيل الذي تورّط في هذه المغامرة الخطيرة على أمن الجميع.

عندما أعلن المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي عن بدء تنفيذ مشروعه الانفصالي كان من ضمن أولوياته المعلنة إقامة علاقات مع إسرائيل، هذه ليست صدفة ولا يمكن أن تكون كذلك. هناك ترتيب وتجهيز مسبق لهذا الهدف، لكن كل الحسابات سقطت، وكل الأوهام تلاشت أمام حزم وقوة وسرعة القرار السعودي الذي يعرف جيداً كيف ومتى يكون.

مخطط إسرائيل للاستفادة من المناطق المضطربة لم يعد احتمالاً بل حقيقة، وادعاء الاستحقاقات الوطنية لدى الكيانات المتمردة التي تخدم إسرائيل أصبح كذبة مكشوفة. إنه زمن قبيح عندما يتواطأ عربي على أمن أشقائه خدمةً للعدو الأساسي لكل العرب.