الأهلي و«يلو» فيلم انتهى بانتصار البطل، وأي انتصار يا أهلي، أما من يستحضرون مفردة «يلو» للإساءة للأهلي فهؤلاء أقل بكثير من أن يفهموا قصة الأمس بمعطيات اليوم.

الأهلي اليوم حقق كل البطولات، آسيوية وعربية وخليجية، وكل البطولات المحلية، فماذا تريدون منه أيها اللاهثون على هوامش عمرنا؟ سؤال أصبغه بـ«يلو»، وإن زدت لوناً أخشى أن أكشف المعنى.

أراهم - أي الحساد والمقهورين - يتعاطون «يلو» بكثير من الغل مع أنه - أي «يلو» - لون فاقع ارتسم على وجوه المغبونين بعد أن خضعت آسيا للأهلي بقوة قرار مدرج أثبت أنه كبير المدرجات السعودية.

الأهلي الذي بيننا اليوم هو صناعة مدرج، وليس مثل غيره تسول الدعم أو تقدم الصورة جمهوره ينثرون الدموع طلباً للعون والمعونة.

أُسس الأهلي على الشموخ ولا يمكن أن ينحني لعاصفة أياً كانت الظروف، فهو مثل النخيل هامته فوق، فماذا أمام هذا الشموخ تريد أن تقول يا صاح.

في تلك الليلة السوداء لم تنل منا اللحظة، بل رددنا بكل ما فينا من عشق وعبر الزمان سنمضي معاً، فعن أي شموخ تتحدث.

الأهلي ترقى وارتقى وما زالوا يقتاتون على عبارات ركلها الزمن، ولا موضع لها بين شموخ الشامخين، وكم هي عظيمة «نخبة آسيا» التي وضعت الأهلي كما أراد له التاريخ لا كما قال العوام.

أخيراً: حتى لا نقع ضحية لانبراشات مدافعين (خبلان) قد يصيبك أحدهم دون أن يعرف أنه ارتكب كارثة، هنا توماس فريدمان ينصح هؤلاء بطريقته الخاصة: «في كل صباح يستيقظ غزال في أفريقيا، يجب عليه أن يركض أسرع من الأسد؛ وإلا سيموت. ‏وفي كل صباح يستيقظ أسد.. يجب عليه أن يركض أسرع من الغزال، وإلا فإنه سيموت من الجوع. ‏لا يهم من أنت -غزال أم أسد؛ عندما تشرق الشمس، عليك أن تركض».