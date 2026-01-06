The الأهلي and "يلو" film ended with the hero's victory, and what a victory it is, الأهلي! As for those who invoke the term "يلو" to insult الأهلي, they are far too few to understand yesterday's story with today's data.

Today, الأهلي has achieved all the championships, Asian, Arab, and Gulf, as well as all the local championships. So what do you want from him, you who are chasing the margins of our lives? A question I paint with "يلو," and if I add more color, I fear I might reveal the meaning.

I see them - the envious and the oppressed - dealing with "يلو" with a lot of malice, even though "يلو" is a bright color that has appeared on the faces of the wronged after Asia submitted to الأهلي with the strength of a decision that proved he is the giant of Saudi stands.

The الأهلي among us today is a product of the stands, unlike others who beg for support or present a picture of their fans shedding tears in search of help and assistance.

The الأهلي was founded on pride and cannot bend to any storm, regardless of the circumstances. It is like the palm tree, its height above all. So what do you want to say in front of this pride, my friend?

On that dark night, the moment did not defeat us; rather, we responded with all our love, and through time, we will move forward together. So what pride are you talking about?

The الأهلي has risen and continues to rise while they still feed on phrases that time has kicked aside, which have no place among the pride of the proud. How great is the "Elite of Asia" that placed الأهلي as history intended, not as the masses said.

Finally: so we do not fall victim to the reckless tackles of defenders (fools) who might hit you without knowing they have committed a disaster, here Thomas Friedman advises them in his own way: "Every morning, a gazelle in Africa wakes up, it must run faster than the lion; otherwise, it will die. And every morning, a lion wakes up... it must run faster than the gazelle, otherwise, it will die of hunger. It doesn't matter who you are - a gazelle or a lion; when the sun rises, you better run."