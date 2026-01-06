تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
الأهلي و«يلو» فيلم انتهى بانتصار البطل، وأي انتصار يا أهلي، أما من يستحضرون مفردة «يلو» للإساءة للأهلي فهؤلاء أقل بكثير من أن يفهموا قصة الأمس بمعطيات اليوم.
الأهلي اليوم حقق كل البطولات، آسيوية وعربية وخليجية، وكل البطولات المحلية، فماذا تريدون منه أيها اللاهثون على هوامش عمرنا؟ سؤال أصبغه بـ«يلو»، وإن زدت لوناً أخشى أن أكشف المعنى.
أراهم - أي الحساد والمقهورين - يتعاطون «يلو» بكثير من الغل مع أنه - أي «يلو» - لون فاقع ارتسم على وجوه المغبونين بعد أن خضعت آسيا للأهلي بقوة قرار مدرج أثبت أنه كبير المدرجات السعودية.
الأهلي الذي بيننا اليوم هو صناعة مدرج، وليس مثل غيره تسول الدعم أو تقدم الصورة جمهوره ينثرون الدموع طلباً للعون والمعونة.
أُسس الأهلي على الشموخ ولا يمكن أن ينحني لعاصفة أياً كانت الظروف، فهو مثل النخيل هامته فوق، فماذا أمام هذا الشموخ تريد أن تقول يا صاح.
في تلك الليلة السوداء لم تنل منا اللحظة، بل رددنا بكل ما فينا من عشق وعبر الزمان سنمضي معاً، فعن أي شموخ تتحدث.
الأهلي ترقى وارتقى وما زالوا يقتاتون على عبارات ركلها الزمن، ولا موضع لها بين شموخ الشامخين، وكم هي عظيمة «نخبة آسيا» التي وضعت الأهلي كما أراد له التاريخ لا كما قال العوام.
أخيراً: حتى لا نقع ضحية لانبراشات مدافعين (خبلان) قد يصيبك أحدهم دون أن يعرف أنه ارتكب كارثة، هنا توماس فريدمان ينصح هؤلاء بطريقته الخاصة: «في كل صباح يستيقظ غزال في أفريقيا، يجب عليه أن يركض أسرع من الأسد؛ وإلا سيموت. وفي كل صباح يستيقظ أسد.. يجب عليه أن يركض أسرع من الغزال، وإلا فإنه سيموت من الجوع. لا يهم من أنت -غزال أم أسد؛ عندما تشرق الشمس، عليك أن تركض».
The الأهلي and "يلو" film ended with the hero's victory, and what a victory it is, الأهلي! As for those who invoke the term "يلو" to insult الأهلي, they are far too few to understand yesterday's story with today's data.
Today, الأهلي has achieved all the championships, Asian, Arab, and Gulf, as well as all the local championships. So what do you want from him, you who are chasing the margins of our lives? A question I paint with "يلو," and if I add more color, I fear I might reveal the meaning.
I see them - the envious and the oppressed - dealing with "يلو" with a lot of malice, even though "يلو" is a bright color that has appeared on the faces of the wronged after Asia submitted to الأهلي with the strength of a decision that proved he is the giant of Saudi stands.
The الأهلي among us today is a product of the stands, unlike others who beg for support or present a picture of their fans shedding tears in search of help and assistance.
The الأهلي was founded on pride and cannot bend to any storm, regardless of the circumstances. It is like the palm tree, its height above all. So what do you want to say in front of this pride, my friend?
On that dark night, the moment did not defeat us; rather, we responded with all our love, and through time, we will move forward together. So what pride are you talking about?
The الأهلي has risen and continues to rise while they still feed on phrases that time has kicked aside, which have no place among the pride of the proud. How great is the "Elite of Asia" that placed الأهلي as history intended, not as the masses said.
Finally: so we do not fall victim to the reckless tackles of defenders (fools) who might hit you without knowing they have committed a disaster, here Thomas Friedman advises them in his own way: "Every morning, a gazelle in Africa wakes up, it must run faster than the lion; otherwise, it will die. And every morning, a lion wakes up... it must run faster than the gazelle, otherwise, it will die of hunger. It doesn't matter who you are - a gazelle or a lion; when the sun rises, you better run."