The important thing in the league competition is to accumulate points for those seeking to achieve it, and it is also important for those looking to escape relegation, as well as for competing for the top positions with the aim of participating in external tournaments. Therefore, you will not find an easy match; even matches where there are technical differences in terms of training or players will not be easy. As the matches continue, all clubs improve, discover mistakes, rectify them, and reach a good level of technical quality on the field, thus making things more complicated for all clubs.



In the Roshan League, we have reached significant levels during matches thanks to God and then to government support. Many clubs now lose due to mistakes or lapses by players, not necessarily because of a specific player or poor technical work, as the choices today have become more realistic, freer, and more focused on specific goals for each club. Winning is a requirement for every club, and losing is a specter that haunts everyone. Maintaining psychological stability in every match is important, and the state of fear or confusion can have a greater impact on the team than any technical flaw during the match. High morale and enthusiasm often cover up any technical shortcomings, and conversely, technical work can be excellent, but the psychological state of the team may not contribute to the team's success on the field.



For example, at Al-Nassr, there is significant technical work evidenced by ten consecutive victories in the league without a loss. The Al-Nassr team has instilled fear in all clubs due to the high levels they perform. However, there remain some individual aspects that affect the team as a whole. Sometimes, the striker may not be in a good mental state, as happened in the match against Al-Ettifaq, which ended in a draw. The number of missed goals in this match does not indicate a technical flaw but perhaps a moral or mental issue that causes the player to lose focus. The legend Cristiano Ronaldo was in Dubai two days before the match attending an awards ceremony, which means he was not at the training session that day. Such things can cause a player, no matter how experienced, to lose their ability to focus and capitalize on opportunities.



This aspect is important in the journey of any team, and it is the coach's role to pay attention to this aspect and monitor such details to improve the selection of the players who will participate in the match. A large part of any player's success is their mental presence and focus during the match.



Stay well..