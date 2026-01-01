المهم في مسابقة الدوري حصد النقاط لمن يبحث عن تحقيقه، ومهم أيضاً لمن يبحث عن الهروب من الهبوط، وكذلك مهم للتنافس على المراكز الأولى بهدف المشاركة في البطولات الخارجية، لذا لن تجد مباراة سهلة، حتى المباريات التي فيها فوارق فنية على مستوى التدريب أو العناصر لن تكون سهلة، ومع استمرار المباريات كل الأندية تتحسن وتكتشف الأخطاء، وتعالجها وتصل لمرحلة جيدة من الجودة الفنية داخل الملعب، وبالتالي تصبح الأمور أكثر تعقيداً أمام كل الأندية.


في دوري روشن وصلنا بفضل الله ثم بفضل الدعم الحكومي إلى مستويات كبيرة أثناء المباريات، وأصبحت كثير من الأندية إذا خسرت فهي تخسر بسبب أخطاء أو هفوات لاعبين، ليس بالضرورة بسبب لاعب معين أو عمل فني غير جيد، لأن الاختيارات اليوم أصبحت أكثر واقعية وأكثر حرية واهتماماً وفق أهداف معينة لكل نادٍ. فالفوز مطلب عند كل نادٍ، والخسارة شبح يطارد الجميع، والثبات النفسي في كل مباراة أمر مهم، وحالة الخوف أو الارتباك قد يكون تأثيرها في الفريق أكبر من أي خلل فني أثناء المباراة، فالمعنويات العالية والحماس تغطي أحياناً كثيرة على أي خلل فني، والعكس صحيح قد يكون العمل الفني رائعاً جدّاً، لكن الحالة النفسية للفريق لا تساعد على نجاح الفريق داخل الملعب.


في النصر على سبيل المثال هناك عمل فني كبير بدليل عشرة انتصارات متتالية في الدوري دون خسارة، وقد ترك الفريق النصراوي رهبة عند كل الأندية نظير المستويات الكبيرة التي يؤديها، لكن تبقى بعض الجزئيات الفردية التي تؤثر في الفريق بشكل عام، أحياناً لا يكون المهاجم في حالة ذهنية جيدة كما حدث في مباراة الاتفاق التي انتهت بالتعادل، فكمية الأهداف المهدرة أمام المرمى في هذه المباراة لا تدل على وجود خلل فني، بل ربما خلل معنوي أو ذهني تجعل اللاعب يفقد تركيزه، الأسطورة كريستيانو رونالدو قبل المباراة بيومين كان في دبي يحضر حفل تسليم جوائز، هذا يعني أنه لم يكن في الحصة التدريبية في ذلك اليوم، مثل هذه الأشياء تفقد اللاعب مهما بلغت خبرته قدرته على التركيز واستثمار الفرص.


هذا الجانب مهم في مسيرة أي فريق، ودور المدرب أن يولي هذا الجانب اهتماماً، ويتابع مثل هذه التفاصيل حتى يحسن اختيار العناصر التي ستشارك معه في المباراة، جزء كبير من نجاح أي لاعب هو حضوره الذهني، وتركيزه أثناء المباراة.


دمتم بخير..