المهم في مسابقة الدوري حصد النقاط لمن يبحث عن تحقيقه، ومهم أيضاً لمن يبحث عن الهروب من الهبوط، وكذلك مهم للتنافس على المراكز الأولى بهدف المشاركة في البطولات الخارجية، لذا لن تجد مباراة سهلة، حتى المباريات التي فيها فوارق فنية على مستوى التدريب أو العناصر لن تكون سهلة، ومع استمرار المباريات كل الأندية تتحسن وتكتشف الأخطاء، وتعالجها وتصل لمرحلة جيدة من الجودة الفنية داخل الملعب، وبالتالي تصبح الأمور أكثر تعقيداً أمام كل الأندية.
في دوري روشن وصلنا بفضل الله ثم بفضل الدعم الحكومي إلى مستويات كبيرة أثناء المباريات، وأصبحت كثير من الأندية إذا خسرت فهي تخسر بسبب أخطاء أو هفوات لاعبين، ليس بالضرورة بسبب لاعب معين أو عمل فني غير جيد، لأن الاختيارات اليوم أصبحت أكثر واقعية وأكثر حرية واهتماماً وفق أهداف معينة لكل نادٍ. فالفوز مطلب عند كل نادٍ، والخسارة شبح يطارد الجميع، والثبات النفسي في كل مباراة أمر مهم، وحالة الخوف أو الارتباك قد يكون تأثيرها في الفريق أكبر من أي خلل فني أثناء المباراة، فالمعنويات العالية والحماس تغطي أحياناً كثيرة على أي خلل فني، والعكس صحيح قد يكون العمل الفني رائعاً جدّاً، لكن الحالة النفسية للفريق لا تساعد على نجاح الفريق داخل الملعب.
في النصر على سبيل المثال هناك عمل فني كبير بدليل عشرة انتصارات متتالية في الدوري دون خسارة، وقد ترك الفريق النصراوي رهبة عند كل الأندية نظير المستويات الكبيرة التي يؤديها، لكن تبقى بعض الجزئيات الفردية التي تؤثر في الفريق بشكل عام، أحياناً لا يكون المهاجم في حالة ذهنية جيدة كما حدث في مباراة الاتفاق التي انتهت بالتعادل، فكمية الأهداف المهدرة أمام المرمى في هذه المباراة لا تدل على وجود خلل فني، بل ربما خلل معنوي أو ذهني تجعل اللاعب يفقد تركيزه، الأسطورة كريستيانو رونالدو قبل المباراة بيومين كان في دبي يحضر حفل تسليم جوائز، هذا يعني أنه لم يكن في الحصة التدريبية في ذلك اليوم، مثل هذه الأشياء تفقد اللاعب مهما بلغت خبرته قدرته على التركيز واستثمار الفرص.
هذا الجانب مهم في مسيرة أي فريق، ودور المدرب أن يولي هذا الجانب اهتماماً، ويتابع مثل هذه التفاصيل حتى يحسن اختيار العناصر التي ستشارك معه في المباراة، جزء كبير من نجاح أي لاعب هو حضوره الذهني، وتركيزه أثناء المباراة.
دمتم بخير..
The important thing in the league competition is to accumulate points for those seeking to achieve it, and it is also important for those looking to escape relegation, as well as for competing for the top positions with the aim of participating in external tournaments. Therefore, you will not find an easy match; even matches where there are technical differences in terms of training or players will not be easy. As the matches continue, all clubs improve, discover mistakes, rectify them, and reach a good level of technical quality on the field, thus making things more complicated for all clubs.
In the Roshan League, we have reached significant levels during matches thanks to God and then to government support. Many clubs now lose due to mistakes or lapses by players, not necessarily because of a specific player or poor technical work, as the choices today have become more realistic, freer, and more focused on specific goals for each club. Winning is a requirement for every club, and losing is a specter that haunts everyone. Maintaining psychological stability in every match is important, and the state of fear or confusion can have a greater impact on the team than any technical flaw during the match. High morale and enthusiasm often cover up any technical shortcomings, and conversely, technical work can be excellent, but the psychological state of the team may not contribute to the team's success on the field.
For example, at Al-Nassr, there is significant technical work evidenced by ten consecutive victories in the league without a loss. The Al-Nassr team has instilled fear in all clubs due to the high levels they perform. However, there remain some individual aspects that affect the team as a whole. Sometimes, the striker may not be in a good mental state, as happened in the match against Al-Ettifaq, which ended in a draw. The number of missed goals in this match does not indicate a technical flaw but perhaps a moral or mental issue that causes the player to lose focus. The legend Cristiano Ronaldo was in Dubai two days before the match attending an awards ceremony, which means he was not at the training session that day. Such things can cause a player, no matter how experienced, to lose their ability to focus and capitalize on opportunities.
This aspect is important in the journey of any team, and it is the coach's role to pay attention to this aspect and monitor such details to improve the selection of the players who will participate in the match. A large part of any player's success is their mental presence and focus during the match.
Stay well..