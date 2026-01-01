The sisterly United Arab Emirates has done well by responding to the request to evacuate what remains of its forces in Yemen, but more important than the actual absence of Emirati troops is what was emphasized in the statement from the Saudi Council of Ministers on Tuesday evening, which, in addition to the withdrawal of Emirati forces, stated: “The Kingdom hopes that wisdom will prevail, prioritizing the principles of brotherhood and good neighborliness, the close relations that bind the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and the interests of the brotherly Yemen, and that the United Arab Emirates will take the hoped-for steps to maintain the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, which the Kingdom is keen to enhance, and to work together towards everything that would promote the prosperity, flourishing, and stability of the countries in the region.” The statement also confirmed the “cessation of any military or financial support to the Southern Transitional Council and any other party within Yemen.”

The statement from the Council of Ministers, along with previous Saudi statements from the coalition leadership and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, following the announcement of the targeting of military equipment at the port of Mukalla, all emphasized that the United Arab Emirates is a sister to the Kingdom, despite the severe harm it could have caused to Saudi national security, not due to a miscalculation or isolated or unintended action, but rather due to a political methodology of adopting, sponsoring, funding, and arming a Yemeni faction that has been prepared over a long period to position itself in a vast and sensitive border area with the Kingdom, and to serve as a tool for passing harmful agendas to the security, stability, and prosperity of the region.

Can anyone who is aware assume that the Kingdom was not aware of all the details of what was happening and the extent of its danger? Certainly, this is out of the question, but the Kingdom's policy is always characterized by patience and calm diplomatic engagement that respects important considerations in relationships. However, it is completely cautious and very attentive, knowing the critical moment that necessitates intervention through other means, meaning it knows where its red line is that it does not allow any party to cross, regardless of who they are.

The United Arab Emirates is an important member of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which forms the largest political and economic bloc influencing the Arab region. While its countries may differ in some details of policies regarding certain issues, they do not jeopardize the security of the system of which they are a part, especially when it comes to the security of the largest country in the Gulf system, which is the most influential in the international community.

What we hope for in light of these developments is that the sisterly United Arab Emirates conducts a genuine, accurate, honest, courageous, and objective review of its political philosophy related to the security of the region and its Gulf neighbors and Arab surroundings. Deviating from the context in this way is certainly not in its future interest, no matter how tempting it may believe the immediate gains are. It is enough for it to have this Saudi concern for it to always remain a sister, despite what has happened. And to truly be so, it must completely and practically and definitively withdraw its support from the Transitional Council or any other faction that affects the stability of Yemen and threatens the security of the Kingdom.