حسناً فعلت دولة الإمارات العربية الشقيقة باستجابتها لطلب إخلاء ما تبقى من قواتها في اليمن، لكن الأهم من عدم التواجد الفعلي للقوات الإماراتية هو ما أكد عليه بيان مجلس الوزراء السعودي مساء الثلاثاء، الذي أشار بالإضافة إلى خروج القوات الإماراتية إلى: «أمل المملكة في أن تسود الحكمة وتغليب مبادئ الأخوة وحسن الجوار، والعلاقات الوثيقة التي تجمع دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية ومصلحة اليمن الشقيق، وأن تتخذ دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الخطوات المأمولة للمحافظة على العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الشقيقين، التي تحرص المملكة على تعزيزها، والعمل المشترك نحو كل ما من شأنه تعزيز رخاء دول المنطقة وازدهارها واستقرارها». وكذلك تأكيد بيان المجلس على «إيقاف أي دعم عسكري أو مالي للمجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي وأي طرف آخر داخل اليمن».

بيان مجلس الوزراء، والبيانات السعودية التي سبقته من قيادة التحالف ووزارة الخارجية، بعد الإعلان عن استهداف المعدات العسكرية في ميناء المكلا، كلها حرصت على التأكيد بأن دولة الإمارات هي شقيقة المملكة رغم ما كان يمكن أن تتسبب فيه من ضرر بالغ للأمن الوطني السعودي، ليس بسبب خطأ في الحسابات أو تصرف معزول أو غير مقصود، وإنما بسبب منهجية سياسية بتبني ورعاية وتمويل وتسليح فصيل يمني تم تهيئته على مدى زمني طويل كي يتموضع في منطقة حدودية شاسعة وحساسة مع المملكة، ولكي يكون أداة لتمرير أجندات ضارة بأمن المنطقة واستقرارها ورخائها وتنميتها.

هل يستطيع أي شخص مدرك أن يفترض أن المملكة لم تكن على علم ودراية بكل تفاصيل ما كان يحدث، وعليمة بمدى خطورته. بالتأكيد هذا غير وارد أبداً، ولكن سياسة المملكة تتصف دائماً بالنفس الطويل والتعاطي الدبلوماسي الهادئ الذي يحترم الاعتبارات المهمة في العلاقات، لكنها محتاطة تماماً ومنتبهة جداً، وتعرف اللحظة الفاصلة التي تحتم عليها التدخل بوسائل أخرى، أي أنها تعرف أين يقع خطها الأحمر الذي لا تسمح لطرف بتجاوزه أياً كان.

دولة الإمارات عضو مهم في مجلس التعاون الخليجي الذي يشكل أكبر كتلة سياسية واقتصادية مؤثرة في المنطقة العربية. قد تختلف دوله في بعض تفاصيل السياسات تجاه بعض الملفات لكنها لا تخاطر بأمن المنظومة التي هي جزء منها، لا سيما والأمر يتعلق بأمن أكبر دولة في المنظومة الخليجية، وأهمها في التأثير الفعلي في المجتمع الدولي.

ما نأمله في ظل هذه المستجدات أن تقوم دولة الإمارات الشقيقة بمراجعة حقيقية دقيقة وصادقة وشجاعة وأمينة وموضوعية لفلسفتها السياسية المتصلة بأمن المنطقة وجوارها الخليجي ومحيطها العربي. الخروج عن السياق بهذا الشكل ليس من مصلحتها المستقبلية بكل تأكيد، ومهما اعتقدت أن المكاسب الآنية مغرية. ويكفيها هذا الحرص السعودي على أن تبقى دائماً شقيقة، رغم ما حدث. ولكي تكون كذلك فعلاً، عليها رفع يدها تماماً وعملياً ونهائياً عن المجلس الانتقالي أو أي فصيل آخر يؤثر على استقرار اليمن ويهدد أمن المملكة.