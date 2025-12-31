تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
ما حدث صباح الأمس من قيام قوات التحالف الجوية بتنفيذ عملية عسكرية محدودة لاستهداف أسلحة وعربات قتالية أُفرغت من سفينتين قادمتين من ميناء الفجيرة الإماراتي في ميناء «المكلا» بعد ثبوت وتوثيق كافة الأدلة المادية مع تطبيق كافة قواعد الاشتباك بما يضمن عدم وقوع أضرار جانبية، ما حدث يُعتبر تحولاً جوهرياً في مسار أزمة اليمن، ويؤكد أن الخطوط الحمراء التي وضعها التحالف، استناداً إلى قرار مجلس الأمن (2216)، واستجابةً لطلب رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني، غير قابلة للتجاوز، وأن المملكة التي تقود التحالف، غير مستعدة أبداً للتهاون بشأن ما يمكنه استهداف وتهديد أمنها على حدود تصل إلى 700 كيلومتر مع محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة.
لقد قامت المملكة بكل الوسائل الممكنة كي يتراجع المجلس الانتقالي عن مساره الأهوج الذي يهدد اليمن ويشكل خطراً على جواره. تم إيصال الرسائل الدبلوماسية، ثم إرسال لجنة للتباحث والتفاهم وإعطاء الفرصة له للعدول عن مغامرته، وبعدها تم تحديد مهلة لانسحابه، لكنه للأسف اعتقد أن بإمكانه خداع التحالف بجلب الأسلحة والعتاد ظناً بأن عيونه قد تغفل عنه، وهنا تتأكد لنا سذاجته وحماقته الكبيرة، فتم تدمير ما جلبه إلى ميناء المكلا في ضربة خاطفة.
الآن نحن أمام معطيات جديدة لم تعد قابلة للشك فيها أو التقليل من خطورتها، إذ يمثّل شحن أسلحة على متن سفينتين من ميناء إماراتي لفصيل متمرد على السلطة اليمنية الشرعية في خرق فاضح لمهمة التحالف وقرار مجلس الأمن، تأجيجاً لنار الفوضى في اليمن، وتهديداً مباشراً لأمن المملكة الوطني، ولا يمكن أبداً الادعاء بأن ذلك عمل تهريبي مليشياوي دون علم السلطات في ميناء مغادرة السفينتين، ولا يمكن إيجاد تبرير لما حدث إلا بنوايا سيئة تجاه أمن منطقة واسعة متاخمة لحدود المملكة، واستهداف أمنها بشكل متعمد ومباشر، فضلاً عن أمن اليمن والمنطقة.
مؤسف جداً ما حدث، وهذا ما جعل الأمور تتكشف بشكل أوضح وبالدليل والبرهان، بحيث لم تعد المواربة ذات معنى، أو التلميح ذا فائدة. التحالف بقيادة المملكة لن يسمح بمثل هذه الاختراقات الخطيرة، والمملكة بالتحالف أو بدونه قادرة على تحصين أمنها الوطني بأي شكل. وأما محاولات اللعب بأوراق الفوضى وخلق بؤر التوترات ودعم المكونات المارقة، فإنها لعبة قد تبدو مثيرة في بداياتها لكنها تنتهي بحرق أصابع من تستهويهم اللعبة.
What happened yesterday morning, when the coalition air forces carried out a limited military operation targeting weapons and combat vehicles unloaded from two ships arriving from the Emirati port of Fujairah at the port of "Al-Mukalla," after confirming and documenting all material evidence while applying all rules of engagement to ensure no collateral damage occurred, is considered a fundamental shift in the course of the Yemen crisis. It confirms that the red lines set by the coalition, based on Security Council Resolution (2216) and in response to the request of the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, are non-negotiable. The Kingdom, which leads the coalition, is absolutely unwilling to compromise on anything that could target and threaten its security along a border that stretches up to 700 kilometers with the provinces of Hadramaut and Al-Mahra.
The Kingdom has made every possible effort to persuade the Transitional Council to retract its reckless course that threatens Yemen and poses a danger to its neighbors. Diplomatic messages were delivered, followed by sending a committee for discussions and understanding, giving it the opportunity to reconsider its adventure. After that, a deadline for its withdrawal was set, but unfortunately, it believed it could deceive the coalition by bringing in weapons and equipment, thinking that its eyes would overlook it. Here, his naivety and great foolishness are confirmed, as what he brought to the port of Al-Mukalla was destroyed in a swift strike.
Now we are faced with new facts that can no longer be doubted or downplayed in terms of their seriousness. The shipment of weapons on board two ships from an Emirati port to a faction rebelling against the legitimate Yemeni authority is a blatant violation of the coalition's mission and the Security Council's decision, inflaming the fires of chaos in Yemen and posing a direct threat to the Kingdom's national security. It cannot be claimed that this is a militia terrorist act without the knowledge of the authorities at the port of departure of the two ships, and there can be no justification for what happened other than bad intentions towards the security of a vast area adjacent to the Kingdom's borders, deliberately and directly targeting its security, as well as the security of Yemen and the region.
What happened is very regrettable, and this is what has made things clearer with evidence and proof, so that ambiguity is no longer meaningful, nor is hinting beneficial. The coalition led by the Kingdom will not allow such dangerous breaches, and the Kingdom, with or without the coalition, is capable of fortifying its national security in any way. As for attempts to play with the cards of chaos, create hotspots of tension, and support rogue components, this is a game that may seem exciting at first but ends up burning the fingers of those who are tempted by it.