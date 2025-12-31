What happened yesterday morning, when the coalition air forces carried out a limited military operation targeting weapons and combat vehicles unloaded from two ships arriving from the Emirati port of Fujairah at the port of "Al-Mukalla," after confirming and documenting all material evidence while applying all rules of engagement to ensure no collateral damage occurred, is considered a fundamental shift in the course of the Yemen crisis. It confirms that the red lines set by the coalition, based on Security Council Resolution (2216) and in response to the request of the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, are non-negotiable. The Kingdom, which leads the coalition, is absolutely unwilling to compromise on anything that could target and threaten its security along a border that stretches up to 700 kilometers with the provinces of Hadramaut and Al-Mahra.

The Kingdom has made every possible effort to persuade the Transitional Council to retract its reckless course that threatens Yemen and poses a danger to its neighbors. Diplomatic messages were delivered, followed by sending a committee for discussions and understanding, giving it the opportunity to reconsider its adventure. After that, a deadline for its withdrawal was set, but unfortunately, it believed it could deceive the coalition by bringing in weapons and equipment, thinking that its eyes would overlook it. Here, his naivety and great foolishness are confirmed, as what he brought to the port of Al-Mukalla was destroyed in a swift strike.

Now we are faced with new facts that can no longer be doubted or downplayed in terms of their seriousness. The shipment of weapons on board two ships from an Emirati port to a faction rebelling against the legitimate Yemeni authority is a blatant violation of the coalition's mission and the Security Council's decision, inflaming the fires of chaos in Yemen and posing a direct threat to the Kingdom's national security. It cannot be claimed that this is a militia terrorist act without the knowledge of the authorities at the port of departure of the two ships, and there can be no justification for what happened other than bad intentions towards the security of a vast area adjacent to the Kingdom's borders, deliberately and directly targeting its security, as well as the security of Yemen and the region.

What happened is very regrettable, and this is what has made things clearer with evidence and proof, so that ambiguity is no longer meaningful, nor is hinting beneficial. The coalition led by the Kingdom will not allow such dangerous breaches, and the Kingdom, with or without the coalition, is capable of fortifying its national security in any way. As for attempts to play with the cards of chaos, create hotspots of tension, and support rogue components, this is a game that may seem exciting at first but ends up burning the fingers of those who are tempted by it.