ما حدث صباح الأمس من قيام قوات التحالف الجوية بتنفيذ عملية عسكرية محدودة لاستهداف أسلحة وعربات قتالية أُفرغت من سفينتين قادمتين من ميناء الفجيرة الإماراتي في ميناء «المكلا» بعد ثبوت وتوثيق كافة الأدلة المادية مع تطبيق كافة قواعد الاشتباك بما يضمن عدم وقوع أضرار جانبية، ما حدث يُعتبر تحولاً جوهرياً في مسار أزمة اليمن، ويؤكد أن الخطوط الحمراء التي وضعها التحالف، استناداً إلى قرار مجلس الأمن (2216)، واستجابةً لطلب رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني، غير قابلة للتجاوز، وأن المملكة التي تقود التحالف، غير مستعدة أبداً للتهاون بشأن ما يمكنه استهداف وتهديد أمنها على حدود تصل إلى 700 كيلومتر مع محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة.

لقد قامت المملكة بكل الوسائل الممكنة كي يتراجع المجلس الانتقالي عن مساره الأهوج الذي يهدد اليمن ويشكل خطراً على جواره. تم إيصال الرسائل الدبلوماسية، ثم إرسال لجنة للتباحث والتفاهم وإعطاء الفرصة له للعدول عن مغامرته، وبعدها تم تحديد مهلة لانسحابه، لكنه للأسف اعتقد أن بإمكانه خداع التحالف بجلب الأسلحة والعتاد ظناً بأن عيونه قد تغفل عنه، وهنا تتأكد لنا سذاجته وحماقته الكبيرة، فتم تدمير ما جلبه إلى ميناء المكلا في ضربة خاطفة.

الآن نحن أمام معطيات جديدة لم تعد قابلة للشك فيها أو التقليل من خطورتها، إذ يمثّل شحن أسلحة على متن سفينتين من ميناء إماراتي لفصيل متمرد على السلطة اليمنية الشرعية في خرق فاضح لمهمة التحالف وقرار مجلس الأمن، تأجيجاً لنار الفوضى في اليمن، وتهديداً مباشراً لأمن المملكة الوطني، ولا يمكن أبداً الادعاء بأن ذلك عمل تهريبي مليشياوي دون علم السلطات في ميناء مغادرة السفينتين، ولا يمكن إيجاد تبرير لما حدث إلا بنوايا سيئة تجاه أمن منطقة واسعة متاخمة لحدود المملكة، واستهداف أمنها بشكل متعمد ومباشر، فضلاً عن أمن اليمن والمنطقة.

مؤسف جداً ما حدث، وهذا ما جعل الأمور تتكشف بشكل أوضح وبالدليل والبرهان، بحيث لم تعد المواربة ذات معنى، أو التلميح ذا فائدة. التحالف بقيادة المملكة لن يسمح بمثل هذه الاختراقات الخطيرة، والمملكة بالتحالف أو بدونه قادرة على تحصين أمنها الوطني بأي شكل. وأما محاولات اللعب بأوراق الفوضى وخلق بؤر التوترات ودعم المكونات المارقة، فإنها لعبة قد تبدو مثيرة في بداياتها لكنها تنتهي بحرق أصابع من تستهويهم اللعبة.