تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
نادراً ما استفز، وإن قلت السبب قد أتجاوز على «الأهلي»، الذي تعلّمت منه أكثر ممّا تعلّمه أنيس منصور من صالون العقاد، ومَنْ يفهم الربط في هذا السياق يدرك أن الأهلي لم يكن مجرد نادٍ أحببته، ففي سردية العلاقة بيني وبين الأهلي ما يخرجها من سياق العلاقة التقليدية إلى علاقة سامية أكبر من أن أضعها في حوار أضداد يشوّه لغة اكتسبتها من هذه الجامعة الرياضية العملاقة، التي رسم لها الأمير عبدالله الفيصل نهجاً ومنهجاً إن غيّبه جاهل سيحميه التاريخ..!
شبّان جدد يحاولون أن يبحثوا لأنفسهم عن مقعد في صالة الروّاد الخضراء دون أن يعيشوا مع الأبجدية بتراتبية الألف فيها أولاً والياء آخراً، ويحدّدوا هم أين؛ لكي نفهم ونقيّم..!
لا بأس عليكم، أخذني سمو علاقتي بالأهلي إلى حالة فرز أرى فيها إشكالية «سوء فهم» من يقدّمون المتحرك على الثابت..!
للأهلي يا سادة يا كرام ذاكرة مَنْ أراد أن يعرفها عليه أن يفسّر معنى أعرف بها ولا تعرف بي؛ لكي يفهم بعض ما أريد إيصاله من هذا النص الذي أهديه إلى كل من يتسامرون على سواد الشتيمة وليلها الطويل..!
ولأن الأسود يليق بهم سأكتفي بالانشغال بالأهلي في منأى عمَّن يريدون أن يكونوا جزءاً منه، وهم لم يكونوا «منه»..!
• ومضة:
«إنني ﻻ أفهم حقّاً؛ لماذا يتدخّل الناس فيما ﻻ يعنيهم؟!»
- فيودور دوستويفسكي
Rarely do I get provoked, and if I mention the reason, I might overlook "Al-Ahli," from which I learned more than Anis Mansour learned from the salon of Al-Aqqad. Those who understand the connection in this context realize that Al-Ahli was not just a club I loved; in the narrative of my relationship with Al-Ahli, there is something that elevates it beyond the traditional relationship to a higher bond that I cannot place in a dialogue of opposites that distorts the language I acquired from this giant sports university, which Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal charted a path and methodology for, and if a fool were to obscure it, history would protect it..!
New young people are trying to find a seat for themselves in the green lounge of pioneers without living through the alphabet in the order of Alif first and Ya last, and they determine where; so that we can understand and evaluate..!
It’s okay for you, my relationship with Al-Ahli has taken me to a sorting state where I see the issue of "misunderstanding" from those who present the dynamic over the static..!
Al-Ahli, dear gentlemen, has a memory that those who wish to know must interpret the meaning of knowing me while I do not know them; so they can understand some of what I want to convey from this text that I dedicate to all those who gather over the darkness of insults and its long night..!
And because black suits them, I will content myself with being preoccupied with Al-Ahli, far from those who want to be part of it, while they were never "of it"..!
• A Flash:
“I really do not understand; why do people interfere in what does not concern them?!”
– Fyodor Dostoevsky