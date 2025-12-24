نادراً ما استفز، وإن قلت السبب قد أتجاوز على «الأهلي»، الذي تعلّمت منه أكثر ممّا تعلّمه أنيس منصور من صالون العقاد، ومَنْ يفهم الربط في هذا السياق يدرك أن الأهلي لم يكن مجرد نادٍ أحببته، ففي سردية العلاقة بيني وبين الأهلي ما يخرجها من سياق العلاقة التقليدية إلى علاقة سامية أكبر من أن أضعها في حوار أضداد يشوّه لغة اكتسبتها من هذه الجامعة الرياضية العملاقة، التي رسم لها الأمير عبدالله الفيصل نهجاً ومنهجاً إن غيّبه جاهل سيحميه التاريخ..!


شبّان جدد يحاولون أن يبحثوا لأنفسهم عن مقعد في صالة الروّاد الخضراء دون أن يعيشوا مع الأبجدية بتراتبية الألف فيها أولاً والياء آخراً، ويحدّدوا هم أين؛ لكي نفهم ونقيّم..!


لا بأس عليكم، أخذني سمو علاقتي بالأهلي إلى حالة فرز أرى فيها إشكالية «سوء فهم» من يقدّمون المتحرك على الثابت..!


للأهلي يا سادة يا كرام ذاكرة مَنْ أراد أن يعرفها عليه أن يفسّر معنى أعرف بها ولا تعرف بي؛ لكي يفهم بعض ما أريد إيصاله من هذا النص الذي أهديه إلى كل من يتسامرون على سواد الشتيمة وليلها الطويل..!


ولأن الأسود يليق بهم سأكتفي بالانشغال بالأهلي في منأى عمَّن يريدون أن يكونوا جزءاً منه، وهم لم يكونوا «منه»..!


• ومضة:


«إنني ﻻ أفهم حقّاً؛ لماذا يتدخّل الناس فيما ﻻ يعنيهم؟!»


‏- فيودور دوستويفسكي