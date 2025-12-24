Rarely do I get provoked, and if I mention the reason, I might overlook "Al-Ahli," from which I learned more than Anis Mansour learned from the salon of Al-Aqqad. Those who understand the connection in this context realize that Al-Ahli was not just a club I loved; in the narrative of my relationship with Al-Ahli, there is something that elevates it beyond the traditional relationship to a higher bond that I cannot place in a dialogue of opposites that distorts the language I acquired from this giant sports university, which Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal charted a path and methodology for, and if a fool were to obscure it, history would protect it..!



New young people are trying to find a seat for themselves in the green lounge of pioneers without living through the alphabet in the order of Alif first and Ya last, and they determine where; so that we can understand and evaluate..!



It’s okay for you, my relationship with Al-Ahli has taken me to a sorting state where I see the issue of "misunderstanding" from those who present the dynamic over the static..!



Al-Ahli, dear gentlemen, has a memory that those who wish to know must interpret the meaning of knowing me while I do not know them; so they can understand some of what I want to convey from this text that I dedicate to all those who gather over the darkness of insults and its long night..!



And because black suits them, I will content myself with being preoccupied with Al-Ahli, far from those who want to be part of it, while they were never "of it"..!



• A Flash:



“I really do not understand; why do people interfere in what does not concern them?!”



– Fyodor Dostoevsky