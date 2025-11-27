إنّ القبلة الشهيرة التي طبعها مدرب نادي الاتحاد، سيرجو سياسيسكو، على رأس وجبين الكابتن القدير والأسطورة كريم بنزيما، تعد مشهداً لا يمكن نسيانه. ومن المؤكد أنها أوضحت لجماهير النادي طبيعة العلاقة التي تجمع بين الطرفين، وأغلقت الباب أمام ما يُثار من أقوال وشائعات اتخذت طابعاً مثيراً ومخيفاً، تعود أحداثه إلى الموسم قبل الماضي، وما تردد حينذاك عن علاقة متوترة بين بنزيما والمدرب السابق نونو سانتو، خلال موسم خرج منه الاتحاد بـ«خفيّ حُنين» رغم تطلعات جماهيره التي كانت تتوقع انسجاماً بين مدرب كبير ولاعب كبير يثمر عن نتائج إيجابية على مستوى الدوري والمسابقات المحلية والقارية، وبما يبث روح التفاؤل حول موسمٍ حافل بالبطولات.


-غير أنّ الجماهير شاهدت لاعباً عملاقاً ظهر وكأنه «منتهٍ» يهدر ركلات الجزاء، وبدلاً من هز شباك المنافسين إذا به يسجل في مرمى فريقه، ليغدو مادة للتندّر، وليُطرح تساؤل مشروع: هل هذا هو اللاعب الذي لُقّب بـ «الحكومة» والذي طالما زلزل شباك أقوى الفرق؟ وكيف تحوّل إلى نجم آفل من الأفضل له الاعتزال؟ لتأتي الإجابة منه شخصياً بتصريحه الشهير الذي أبدى فيه افتقاده إلى لاعبين يساعدونه على استعادة نجوميته.


-إن كان ذلك العذر قد بدا مقنعاً لملاّك شركة نادي الاتحاد، فاستجابوا له قبل بداية الموسم الماضي ووفّروا متطلباته عبر التعاقد مع نجوم كبار أعادوا الاتحاد إلى الواجهة وتحقيق بطولتي الدوري والكأس، إلا أنّ هذا المبرر لم يكن مقنعاً لي على الإطلاق؛ فالمستوى الفني «المخجل» الذي يقدّمه بنزيما منذ بداية هذا الموسم يمثل دليلاً واضحاً على تكرار ذات الصورة التي أعادتنا إلى موسم كان فيه اللاعب «يعكّ» الكرة داخل منطقة الست ياردات، لتُنتزع منه بسهولة، مع كثرة تمريراته الخاطئة، وأدائه الباهت، وافتقاده لروح القيادة، حتى بات لا يكلف نفسه مراجعة الحكم تجاه أخطاء تحكيمية واضحة كما كان بالموسم المنصرم، ناهيكم عن تفاعله مع المدرب السابق بلان بالإشارة وتوجيهاته للاعبين.


-كل ذلك يقدّم مؤشراً واحداً: أنّ هناك سبباً جوهرياً لهذا الغياب الذهني والفني، سبب لا يعلمه إلا صناع القرار والجهاز الفني، ويعزز صحة ما يُتداول بشأن عدم تلبية رغبته في تجديد عقده، الأمر الذي دفعه – فيما يبدو – لاتخاذ موقف انعكس بوضوح على أدائه، فظهر بروح «ميتة» وشخصية قائد لا وجود لها.


-أعود هنا إلى تلك القبلة التي وضعها سياسيسكو على جبين بنزيما، والتي كان من المفترض أن تدفعه إلى «حرث» الملعب والقتال تقديراً لها، إلا أن ذلك لم يحدث. وهذه للأسف من السمات المتكررة لدى بعض اللاعبين – عرباً كانوا أو سعوديين – ممن مرّوا على نادي الاتحاد، إذ اعتاد بعضهم تقديم أداء متدنٍ إذا لم تُلبَّ طلباتهم أو لم يُعجبهم المدرب أو الرئيس، ليكون النادي وجماهيره الضحية أمام نتائج سيئة تُساق إليها الإدارة والمدرب نحو الاستقالة أو الإقالة.


-صحيح أن للمدربين، الحالي والسابق، أخطاءهم الفادحة، إلا أن ذلك لا يُعفي بنزيما وزملاءه من المسؤولية عمّا يمر به الاتحاد من «مهازل» فنية، تأمل جماهير العميد من إدارة النادي والجهاز الفني أن تضع حداً لها اعتباراً من مباراة الجمعة أمام الشباب، وإلا فإن النهاية ستكون حتمية إما استقالة إدارة، أو إقالة مدرب، ليعود الاتحاد إلى دوامة تقودها شلة «المصالح» ومنطق «أحبك يا نافعني».