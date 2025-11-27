The famous kiss that the coach of Al-Ittihad Club, Sergio Siassico, placed on the head and forehead of the capable captain and legend Karim Benzema, is a scene that cannot be forgotten. It certainly clarified to the club's fans the nature of the relationship between the two parties and closed the door on the rumors and statements that took on an exciting and frightening tone, dating back to the season before last, when there were whispers about a tense relationship between Benzema and former coach Nuno Santo, during a season in which Al-Ittihad ended up with "nothing" despite the aspirations of its fans who expected harmony between a great coach and a great player that would yield positive results in the league and local and continental competitions, instilling a spirit of optimism about a season full of championships.



-However, the fans witnessed a giant player who appeared to be "finished," missing penalty kicks, and instead of shaking the nets of opponents, he ended up scoring in his own team's goal, becoming a subject of ridicule, leading to a legitimate question: Is this the player who was nicknamed "the government" and who has long shaken the nets of the strongest teams? How did he transform into a fading star better off retiring? The answer came personally from him in his famous statement expressing his need for players to help him regain his stardom.



-If that excuse seemed convincing to the owners of Al-Ittihad Club, they responded to him before the start of last season and provided his requirements by signing big stars who brought Al-Ittihad back to the forefront, achieving both the league and cup titles. However, this justification was not convincing to me at all; the "embarrassing" technical level that Benzema has shown since the beginning of this season is clear evidence of the repetition of the same image that took us back to a season when the player was "fumbling" the ball inside the six-yard box, easily losing it, with numerous incorrect passes, lackluster performance, and absence of leadership spirit, to the point where he no longer bothers to review the referee regarding clear officiating errors as he did in the previous season, not to mention his interaction with former coach Blanc through gestures and instructions to the players.



-All of this presents a single indicator: that there is a fundamental reason for this mental and technical absence, a reason known only to the decision-makers and the coaching staff, which reinforces the validity of what is being circulated about not meeting his desire to renew his contract, a matter that seems to have led him to take a stance that clearly reflected on his performance, appearing with a "dead" spirit and a nonexistent leader's personality.



-I return here to that kiss that Siassico placed on Benzema's forehead, which was supposed to motivate him to "till" the pitch and fight in appreciation of it, but that did not happen. Unfortunately, this is one of the recurring traits among some players—whether Arab or Saudi—who have passed through Al-Ittihad Club, as some have become accustomed to delivering poor performances if their requests are not met or if they are dissatisfied with the coach or the president, leaving the club and its fans as victims of bad results that lead management and the coach toward resignation or dismissal.



-It is true that the current and former coaches have their grave mistakes, but that does not absolve Benzema and his teammates from the responsibility for what Al-Ittihad is going through in terms of "technical farces." The fans of the club hope that the management and coaching staff will put an end to this starting from the match on Friday against Al-Shabab, otherwise the end will be inevitable, either with the resignation of management or the dismissal of the coach, leading Al-Ittihad back into a vortex driven by a clique of "interests" and the logic of "I love you, you benefit me."