In an exceptional organizational achievement that reflects the Kingdom's status and its growing ability to host major sporting events, Riyadh successfully organized the Islamic Solidarity Games 2025 in a remarkable manner that received wide praise from both participants and audiences alike. This event served as an important milestone to showcase Saudi capabilities in sports management, advanced infrastructure, and organized institutional work, reflecting the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and its aspirations to enhance the role of sports as a bridge for international communication.



This event was held under the supervision of the Supreme Organizing Committee, chaired by Prince Fahd bin Jiluwi, who played a pivotal role in directing the work and coordinating efforts among the various participating entities. Prince Fahd bin Jiluwi demonstrated effective leadership characterized by precision and flexibility, but what contributed to ensuring that the events proceeded according to the highest standards of excellence was the personality and spirit of Prince Fahd and his way of dealing with individuals or committees that emerged from the Supreme Committee, which were specialized executive committees: field operations, media, marketing, logistics, security, and welcoming delegations, all of which worked in great harmony reflecting professionalism and the ability to manage a multi-sport event with wide participation.



One of the most notable aspects of success in this event was the participation of more than 1,200 male and female volunteers from the youth of the Kingdom, who embodied the spirit of giving and national belonging. The tasks of the volunteers varied between guiding and organizing the crowds, accompanying delegations, and providing technical and media support, which added a youthful and vibrant character to the event. These volunteers also contributed to enhancing the image of the hospitable Kingdom and demonstrated the readiness of the Saudi generation for active participation in global events.



The organization of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh has set a successful model for planning, management, and cooperation between government institutions and Saudi youth, sending a clear message that the Kingdom is steadily moving towards enhancing its international presence through sports and efficiently organizing major events.