في إنجازٍ تنظيمي استثنائي يعكس مكانة المملكة وقدرتها المتنامية في استضافة الأحداث الرياضية الكبرى، نجحت الرياض في تنظيم دورة ألعاب التضامن الإسلامي 2025 بصورة لافتة لاقت إشادة واسعة من المشاركين والجماهير على حدٍّ سواء. وقد شكّلت هذه الدورة محطة مهمة لإبراز القدرات السعودية في الإدارة الرياضية، والبنية التحتية المتطورة، والعمل المؤسسي المنظم، الذي يعكس رؤية المملكة 2030 وما تحمله من طموحات لتعزيز دور الرياضة جسراً للتواصل الدولي.


جاءت هذه الدورة تحت إشراف اللجنة العليا المنظمة برئاسة الأمير فهد بن جلوي، الذي لعب دوراً محورياً في توجيه العمل وتنسيق الجهود بين مختلف الجهات المشاركة. وقد أظهر الأمير فهد بن جلوي قيادة فاعلة تمتاز بالدقة والمرونة، لكن ما أسهم في ضمان سير الفعاليات وفق أعلى المعايير والتميز هي شخصية وروح الأمير فهد وطريقة تعامله مع الأفراد أو اللجان التي انبثقت عن اللجنة العليا، وهي لجان تنفيذية متخصصة: العمليات الميدانية، والإعلام، والتسويق، والخدمات اللوجستية، والأمن، واستقبال الوفود، كلها عملت بتناغم كبير يعكس الاحترافية والقدرة على إدارة حدث متعدد الألعاب وواسع المشاركة.


أحد أبرز جوانب النجاح في هذه الدورة كان مشاركة أكثر من 1,200 متطوع ومتطوعة من شباب وفتيات المملكة، الذين جسّدوا روح العطاء والانتماء الوطني. تنوّعت مهمات المتطوعين بين الإرشاد وتنظيم الجماهير، ومرافقة الوفود، وتقديم الدعم التقني والإعلامي، مما أضفى على الحدث طابعاً شبابياً وحيوياً. كما أسهم هؤلاء المتطوعون في تعزيز صورة المملكة المضيافة، وأظهروا مدى استعداد الجيل السعودي للمشاركة الفاعلة في الأحداث العالمية.


لقد شكّل تنظيم دورة ألعاب التضامن الإسلامي في الرياض نموذجاً ناجحاً للتخطيط والإدارة والتعاون بين المؤسسات الحكومية والشباب السعودي، ورسالة واضحة بأن المملكة ماضية بثبات نحو تعزيز حضورها الدولي عبر الرياضة وتنظيم الفعاليات الكبرى بكفاءة واقتدار.