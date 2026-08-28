أبدت (راضية) لعمتها (مرضيّة) قلقها؛ من واهل يحكها في بطن أيدها الشمال، وعمتها (مرضيّة) خبيرة شعبية في الواهل، ورفة العين؛ فسرت لها الواهل بقدوم ضيفان، واحد ملايكة ومن عيال الحلال، والثاني بينه وبين عيال الحلال مثل ما بين أسفل الوادي وعلو الجبال؛ وما غربت شمس يومها وحلّ عليهن الليل؛ إلا وهي تتلوى من ما غص في بطنها، وعمتها تتنشدها وش قد كلتِ يا اللوقة؟ وتضيف متسائلة؛ يكون شربتِ شيء عند ابن حرام وإلا بنت حرام؟ والا حد نظرك؟ ثم ترفع مستوى العتب واللوم، قائلة؛ الله لا يعفي عنك إن كان بطنك قِرتك، وما تخلين سند!! فأقسمت لها إنها ما ذاقت الذوق، من أمسي إلا قرصها المفتوت وفنجال القشر! علّقت العمّة؛ عليّ عنّا منك ومن طفاستك، القشر اللي رحتِ به وانت عروس (مِدْوِد) مقضى آبوك الرخيص الله يرخصه باطن الدنيا وظاهرها، بغت تردّ عليها؛ ففزت قائمة؛ واستندت على الخصفة؛ وهي تصيح؛ خلاص يا عمّة جاني الطّلْق.

تعجبت (مرضيّة) من زوجة ابنها اللي ما زادت عن الحيلة إلا شبر ونص، كيف جابت اثنين، ولد وبنت، وهي تلف الولد في الحوكة تشاءمت منه وتصفه لنفسها وتقول منين قد ألتقطته ما هب كما ولدي؛ صندحته كما جباهة المسيد؛ ومهادله ما كنها الا مهادل جمل المحضّرة؛ وأضافت بشماتة؛ ومنين لها البطن اللي وسعهم، وشواكلها المزرية لاطية في ضلاعينها كما عنز المصارية، وبين حديث نفس مضحك، وشكوك شيطانية؛ انصرفت لما يقتضيه الواجب؛ و يبيّض وجهها مع زوجة ابنها التي فقدت أمها وهي طفلة رضيعة؛ ولم تتمكن من تمييز جسدي المواليد، فالاتريك يبقبق، وليلتهم أسود من قعر الجحل، وما أيست كهلة الرحمن يطلع نور النهار، فخرجتْ فوق الجناح ولعلعت بالغطاريف، وسرعان ما ضك البيت بالنسوان؛ اللي تهلل وتكبّر، واللي تتهول كيف لقّح (الشبّارة) زوجته باثنين وهو غصبن يزوع أرجوله من الحيلة.

أوصت (مرضيّة) زوجة ابنها، ما تحترك؛ وقالت؛ جارات، بيسدونك في نفسك وفي فروخك اللي كما فروخ الصعو، فضحكتْ وقالت؛ لا تتشمتين ما بيعوضك إلا فروخي، زفرت وعلّقت؛ يا الله في الحيا؛ ما يعوض إلا الله يا نسمة صدري، وتذكرت الفانين فانفرطت تبكي، ولكي تقطع عليها (راضية) حبل موال الحزن المألوف، طلبت منها تناولها الصغار من الميزب ترضعهم؛ سمّتْ بكل اسمٍ عظيم، ولفتها أن عيون الولد مغوّرة، وما برزت مثل عيون أخته؛ حلّت النفاس بنايق صدرها، فرضع الابن من ثدي، وناولت شقيقته الثدي الآخر فصار يزرم زريم الكلبة المجرية، علّقت الجدّة؛ حسودي، وما بيغدي بعميان إلا حُسده.

عاد ابن مرضيّة من غربته، خاطره متنكد، ولا هيا إنه لام نفسه، على بعض تجاوزات الماضي التي كانت شؤوماً عليه، بهذه البليّة، فالطفل الأعمى يحتاج من يصاليه، واستعاد ملامح مولودته اللي كن وجهها شقفه من البدر، فهان عليه وجعه، وعلّق؛ بهواها البنت المهبورة كما الأرض الممطورة، كلٌ وده يحترثها، والمعثورة ينفرون منها يخافون على اللومة تنكسر، وكلّف الفقيه يدرّس (الأعمى) القرآن، وله مع كل جزء يختمه مدّ حنطة ومثله ذرة، وما ختم ربع ياسين، إلا والفقيه ينذّر به ويدعي من ينذّر معه؛ ويدور في المساريب، ودميانه تعطي؛ وكل ما حد نشده؛ وش فقع راسك؟ يلتفت لا يكون الأعمى وراه؛ ثم يستأنف الشتم؛ قطع الله حدانه وجدانه هبدني بالشون سلمت مضاغتي والا يكون وسّدني قبري من ساعتي، سمع والد عميان الصياح فوطى اللي في ايده وأقبل؛ وخرع من دميان الفقيه وتيقن أن ابنه عُميّان الصّلف؛ ما بيخلي حد في حاله، فقام يمسح دمه بعمامته؛ ويقول؛ قطع الله ايد اللاش، وليتها في راسي عن راسك يا ولد عمتي، وأضاف؛ وش سنعه طقك؟ فقال الفقيه؛ كنت أردد عليه (في زجاجة) يقول (في قزازة) مرتين ثلاث ولا أمداني التفت للباقين إلا وهبدة عصاته اللي ظلّمت بالدنيا وانحن ظهيرة، أعجبت المذّن وان كان ما أبداها، وفي داخله يردد؛ خلك تستاهل ليته أشكل واهب فوقها ضفعة ثور حاسر.

كبر عميّان، الزاهد في النسوان، والمشفي للزاد والميلان، ومن يعترضه؛ أو يساومه؛ أمه دعت عليه؛ وصارت القرية تتعوذ منه صبح وعشيّة، يتخمخم من كل بيت ويناغش الذبان في جو السما؛ إن حس بجواره آدمي نغزه بعصاته؛ وإن شعر حوله بدابة نخسها، ويسري على أرجوله يسمر عند السحار، فغدا مرجعاً في الشعوذة، ولم تسلم منه لا ذرّة ولا جرّة ولا حُرمة ولا خُرمة، وما تخيّل الجماعة انه بيجي عليهم يوم ويتطاول على العريفة؛ أثر في قلبه حثمة عليه؛ يوم لقيه متوسد متكاه ومتمدد على جاعده، ومشغّل راديه، ورافع الصوت، ويغني مع (حسين جاسم حبيبي؛ شمعة الجلاس) فاستحبه باذنه ودفه من الدرجة وهو يقول؛ شمعة تشبّك وتشب أهلك يا الأعمى القِلح الطماع، وغصبى تلاحق عمره، وشالها له في قلبه؛ وما هلا غلقوا صلاة الجمعة، تقدم الصفوف؛ وقال؛ إن كان العريفة زافر؛ فأنا الفلكة اللي تشيل الجُوَز والسواري، سكتْ العريفة، وما علّق إلا بقول؛ ابشر بدسمة شاربك، وهو يدرك إنه ما بيريّحه، فاستدعى (شبيب الملغّب) ولزم بايده وقال؛ هبطنا، فردّ عليه ما نيب سامه؛ معي تنك بارود، ودي اشوف له مستودع آمن، فقال العريفة؛ ما دعيتك إلا من شأن البارود؛ وقبّضه عشرة ريالات فضيّة؛ وقال؛ هب لعميان منها ثلاثة وإلا نصها ورصّ التنك في سفله؛ وقل له؛ بنحطه في السفل ونكبس فوقه علف، ونأخذ منه قدر الحاجة؛ ميّس بها عميّان؛ وتالي ليل انتفضت القرية من نومها؛ على طقطقة النيران في بقايا عمران وخشب بيت عميّان؛ وما لقيوا له الأثر.