تأتي للدنيا من غير اسم، ومن حولك يغمون عليك بمفردة «المولود»، وتغادر الدنيا ولك اسمٌ، فيغمون على اسمك بمفردة «الجثة».

فأين الإنصاف في الحالتين؟

وجود الذات في الحياة الدنيا باسم صريح، وفي الحالتين السابقتين تكون «التغمية» إلغاء الإدراك لوضعك الذي كنت فيه.

في مسيرتنا الحياتية - منذ الطفولة- يمر إدراكنا بدرجاتٍ مختلفة، يبدأ بالإحساس بما حولك، ويتنامى بمعرفة الأشياء، مكوّناً معرفة تكون راسخةً في عمر معين، ويحدث تنامٍ معرفيٌّ برفض أشياء مختلفة، ورفضك لها كونك توثقت بأنها زُرعت في داخلك في غفلة منك- غفلة الطفولة، أو غفلة التوجه الاجتماعي- حينها يتم تأسيس قناعة خاصة بك، تلك القناعة تستوجب تعميق قناعتك بالبحث، وكلما بحثت تكون النتيجة تأصيل إيمانك بما اقتنعت به، أو تكون نقض ما آمنت به سابقاً، وهذا هو الإدراك بتواجدك الإنساني، فالحياة إدراك يحدّد موقعك بين أفكار تموج بها الحياة.

ساعتها ربما تتغيّر حالة «التغميم» في مماتك فيقال مثلاً: قرب جثة فلان.