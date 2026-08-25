You come into the world without a name, and around you, they cover you with the term "newborn," and you leave the world with a name, and they cover your name with the term "corpse."

So where is the fairness in both cases?

The existence of the self in this worldly life is under a clear name, and in the previous two cases, the "covering" cancels the awareness of your state at that time.

In our life journey - since childhood - our awareness goes through different degrees, starting with the sensation of what is around you, growing into the knowledge of things, forming a knowledge that becomes established at a certain age, and cognitive growth occurs by rejecting various things. Your rejection of them is because you have confirmed that they were planted within you in a moment of negligence - the negligence of childhood, or the negligence of social orientation - at that time, a personal conviction is established, and this conviction requires deepening your belief through research. The more you search, the result is either reinforcing your faith in what you have accepted or refuting what you previously believed in, and this is the awareness of your human existence. Life is awareness that determines your position among the ideas that life is filled with.

At that time, perhaps the state of "covering" in your death will change, and it will be said, for example: Near the corpse of so-and-so.