The successful state visit of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince to Paris coincides with the celebration of both countries marking a full century (1926 - 2026) since the beginning of official diplomatic and political relations. It reflects the depth of the joint and high-level coordination between Riyadh and Paris in facing regional and international challenges with wisdom and diplomacy that enhance international security and peace.

The visit also carries significant dimensions with the convening of the first meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council between the two countries as a sustainable institutional endeavor, and the signing of 21 agreements and memoranda of understanding in vital and diverse sectors such as energy, transportation, health, technology, and defense, as well as holding roundtable discussions on investment and its role in aligning "Saudi Vision 2030" with French and European economic aspirations.

What stands out in this visit—beyond the official details of its agenda—is the ability of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, with his inspiring vision, to establish the concept of globalizing Saudi soft power by transforming the elements of cultural, sports, tourism, and humanitarian attraction of the Kingdom from the local and regional scope to global influence platforms that shape international trends. Saudi soft power is no longer limited to its religious or oil status; it has become a vital diplomatic and economic tool that reshapes the Kingdom's image around the world.

The vision of globalizing Saudi soft power aims for direct access to the hearts and minds of peoples by activating the language of common interests in various fields such as sports, culture, entertainment, and tourism, alongside addressing the future generation in vital sectors like gaming and esports, which today connects the Kingdom with more than 3 billion players around the world (representing the youth and adolescent generation). This makes Riyadh for them the "land of digital dreams" and the spiritual capital of their modern passion, which makes the presence of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince with the French president at the closing of the World Championship for esports in Paris a confirmation of the importance and effectiveness of this path.

Additionally, enhancing humanitarian diplomacy through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, activating the role of value-based communication in evacuation and mediation operations, and breaking the stereotypes in tourism attraction by opening the Kingdom's doors to global tourism through the electronic visa, in addition to exporting the Saudi identity to international forums and satisfying the cultural curiosity of the world's peoples. The most important aspect of the vision of globalizing Saudi soft power is the inspiring human ambition among Saudis to address and share the global human passion for the future.

Today, Saudi Arabia has succeeded in becoming a vital bridge for cultural and civilizational communication with the peoples of the world. The announcement of the Saudi Cultural Center in Paris reinforces this direction, as the global Saudi heritage in Diriyah, Al-Ula, and other architectural and cultural icons is discussed by international media and attracts celebrities and decision-makers from around the world.

The message carried by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince in his vision is that Saudi Arabia is no longer just a "fuel station for the world," or merely a "heavy geopolitical player" in the region and the world; rather, Saudi Arabia has transformed into a partner in shaping sustainable global popular culture, with its soft power serving as a source of influence, attraction, and effectiveness in communicating with the peoples of the world.