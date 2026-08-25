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تأتي زيارة الدولة الناجحة لسمو ولي العهد إلى باريس تزامناً مع احتفال البلدين بمرور قرن كامل (1926 - 2026م) على بدء العلاقات الدبلوماسية والسياسية الرسمية، وتعكس في مباحثاتها ونتائجها عمق التنسيق المشترك وعالي المستوى بين الرياض وباريس، في مواجهة التحديات الإقليمية والدولية بحكمة ودبلوماسية تعزّز الأمن والسلم الدوليين.
كما تحمل الزيارة أبعاداً مهمة بانعقاد أول اجتماع لمجلس الشراكة الاستراتيجية بين البلدين كعمل مؤسسي مستدام، وتوقيع 21 اتفاقية ومذكرة تفاهم في قطاعات حيوية ومتنوعة مثل الطاقة، والنقل، والصحة، والتكنولوجيا، والدفاع، وعقد اجتماعات الطاولة المستديرة للاستثمار، ودورها في مواءمة «رؤية السعودية 2030» مع التطلعات الاقتصادية الفرنسية والأوروبية.
اللافت في هذه الزيارة -بعيداً عن التفاصيل الرسمية لأجنداتها- هو قدرة سمو ولي العهد برؤيته الملهمة على ترسيخ مفهوم عولمة القوة الناعمة السعودية، من خلال تحويل عناصر الجذب الثقافي والرياضي والسياحي والإنساني للمملكة، من النطاق المحلي والإقليمي إلى منصات التأثير العالمي الصانعة للاتجاهات الدولية، حيث لم تعد القوة الناعمة السعودية تقتصر على المكانة الدينية أو النفطية، بل أصبحت أداة دبلوماسية واقتصادية حيوية تعيد تشكيل الصورة الذهنية للمملكة حول العالم.
تستهدف رؤية عولمة القوة الناعمة السعودية في الوصول المباشر إلى وجدان وعقول الشعوب، عبر تفعيل لغة الاهتمامات المشتركة معها في مجالات متعددة، مثل الرياضة والثقافة والترفيه والسياحة، إلى جانب مخاطبة جيل المستقبل في قطاعات حيوية، مثل الألعاب والرياضات الإلكترونية الذي يربط المملكة اليوم بأكثر من 3 مليارات لاعب حول العالم (يمثلون جيل الشباب واليافعين)، مما يجعل الرياض بالنسبة لهم هي «أرض الأحلام الرقمية»، والعاصمة الروحية لشغفهم الحديث، وهو ما يجعل حضور سمو ولي العهد مع الرئيس الفرنسي ختام كأس العالم للرياضات الإلكترونية في باريس تأكيداً على أهمية وفاعلية هذا المسار.
كذلك تعزيز الدبلوماسية الإنسانية عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، وتفعيل دور الاتصال القيمي في عمليات الإجلاء والوساطات، وكسر النمطية في الجذب السياحي من خلال فتح أبواب المملكة للسياحة العالمية عبر التأشيرة الإلكترونية، إضافة إلى تصدير الهوية السعودية إلى المحافل الدولية وإشباع الفضول الثقافي لشعوب العالم، والأهم في رؤية عولمة القوة الناعمة السعودية هو الطموح البشري الملهم لدى السعوديين في مخاطبة ومشاركة الشغف الإنساني العالمي نحو المستقبل.
اليوم نجحت السعودية في أن تكون جسراً حيوياً للتواصل الثقافي والحضاري مع شعوب العالم، ويأتي الإعلان عن المركز الثقافي السعودي في باريس ترسيخاً لهذا التوجه، كما يعبّر التراث السعودي العالمي في الدرعية والعلا وغيرها أيقونات معمارية وثقافية يتحدث عنها الإعلام الدولي، وتجذب المشاهير وصنّاع القرار من حول العالم.
الرسالة التي يحملها سمو ولي العهد في رؤيته أن السعودية لم تعد مجرد «محطة وقود للعالم»، أو «لاعب جيوسياسي ثقيل» في المنطقة والعالم فحسب، بل تحوّلت السعودية إلى شريك في صياغة الثقافة الشعبية العالمية المستدامة، وقوتها الناعمة مصدراً للتأثير والجذب والفاعلية في التواصل مع شعوب العالم.
The successful state visit of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince to Paris coincides with the celebration of both countries marking a full century (1926 - 2026) since the beginning of official diplomatic and political relations. It reflects the depth of the joint and high-level coordination between Riyadh and Paris in facing regional and international challenges with wisdom and diplomacy that enhance international security and peace.
The visit also carries significant dimensions with the convening of the first meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council between the two countries as a sustainable institutional endeavor, and the signing of 21 agreements and memoranda of understanding in vital and diverse sectors such as energy, transportation, health, technology, and defense, as well as holding roundtable discussions on investment and its role in aligning "Saudi Vision 2030" with French and European economic aspirations.
What stands out in this visit—beyond the official details of its agenda—is the ability of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, with his inspiring vision, to establish the concept of globalizing Saudi soft power by transforming the elements of cultural, sports, tourism, and humanitarian attraction of the Kingdom from the local and regional scope to global influence platforms that shape international trends. Saudi soft power is no longer limited to its religious or oil status; it has become a vital diplomatic and economic tool that reshapes the Kingdom's image around the world.
The vision of globalizing Saudi soft power aims for direct access to the hearts and minds of peoples by activating the language of common interests in various fields such as sports, culture, entertainment, and tourism, alongside addressing the future generation in vital sectors like gaming and esports, which today connects the Kingdom with more than 3 billion players around the world (representing the youth and adolescent generation). This makes Riyadh for them the "land of digital dreams" and the spiritual capital of their modern passion, which makes the presence of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince with the French president at the closing of the World Championship for esports in Paris a confirmation of the importance and effectiveness of this path.
Additionally, enhancing humanitarian diplomacy through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, activating the role of value-based communication in evacuation and mediation operations, and breaking the stereotypes in tourism attraction by opening the Kingdom's doors to global tourism through the electronic visa, in addition to exporting the Saudi identity to international forums and satisfying the cultural curiosity of the world's peoples. The most important aspect of the vision of globalizing Saudi soft power is the inspiring human ambition among Saudis to address and share the global human passion for the future.
Today, Saudi Arabia has succeeded in becoming a vital bridge for cultural and civilizational communication with the peoples of the world. The announcement of the Saudi Cultural Center in Paris reinforces this direction, as the global Saudi heritage in Diriyah, Al-Ula, and other architectural and cultural icons is discussed by international media and attracts celebrities and decision-makers from around the world.
The message carried by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince in his vision is that Saudi Arabia is no longer just a "fuel station for the world," or merely a "heavy geopolitical player" in the region and the world; rather, Saudi Arabia has transformed into a partner in shaping sustainable global popular culture, with its soft power serving as a source of influence, attraction, and effectiveness in communicating with the peoples of the world.