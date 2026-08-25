تأتي زيارة الدولة الناجحة لسمو ولي العهد إلى باريس تزامناً مع احتفال البلدين بمرور قرن كامل (1926 - 2026م) على بدء العلاقات الدبلوماسية والسياسية الرسمية، وتعكس في مباحثاتها ونتائجها عمق التنسيق المشترك وعالي المستوى بين الرياض وباريس، في مواجهة التحديات الإقليمية والدولية بحكمة ودبلوماسية تعزّز الأمن والسلم الدوليين.

كما تحمل الزيارة أبعاداً مهمة بانعقاد أول اجتماع لمجلس الشراكة الاستراتيجية بين البلدين كعمل مؤسسي مستدام، وتوقيع 21 اتفاقية ومذكرة تفاهم في قطاعات حيوية ومتنوعة مثل الطاقة، والنقل، والصحة، والتكنولوجيا، والدفاع، وعقد اجتماعات الطاولة المستديرة للاستثمار، ودورها في مواءمة «رؤية السعودية 2030» مع التطلعات الاقتصادية الفرنسية والأوروبية.

اللافت في هذه الزيارة -بعيداً عن التفاصيل الرسمية لأجنداتها- هو قدرة سمو ولي العهد برؤيته الملهمة على ترسيخ مفهوم عولمة القوة الناعمة السعودية، من خلال تحويل عناصر الجذب الثقافي والرياضي والسياحي والإنساني للمملكة، من النطاق المحلي والإقليمي إلى منصات التأثير العالمي الصانعة للاتجاهات الدولية، حيث لم تعد القوة الناعمة السعودية تقتصر على المكانة الدينية أو النفطية، بل أصبحت أداة دبلوماسية واقتصادية حيوية تعيد تشكيل الصورة الذهنية للمملكة حول العالم.

تستهدف رؤية عولمة القوة الناعمة السعودية في الوصول المباشر إلى وجدان وعقول الشعوب، عبر تفعيل لغة الاهتمامات المشتركة معها في مجالات متعددة، مثل الرياضة والثقافة والترفيه والسياحة، إلى جانب مخاطبة جيل المستقبل في قطاعات حيوية، مثل الألعاب والرياضات الإلكترونية الذي يربط المملكة اليوم بأكثر من 3 مليارات لاعب حول العالم (يمثلون جيل الشباب واليافعين)، مما يجعل الرياض بالنسبة لهم هي «أرض الأحلام الرقمية»، والعاصمة الروحية لشغفهم الحديث، وهو ما يجعل حضور سمو ولي العهد مع الرئيس الفرنسي ختام كأس العالم للرياضات الإلكترونية في باريس تأكيداً على أهمية وفاعلية هذا المسار.

كذلك تعزيز الدبلوماسية الإنسانية عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، وتفعيل دور الاتصال القيمي في عمليات الإجلاء والوساطات، وكسر النمطية في الجذب السياحي من خلال فتح أبواب المملكة للسياحة العالمية عبر التأشيرة الإلكترونية، إضافة إلى تصدير الهوية السعودية إلى المحافل الدولية وإشباع الفضول الثقافي لشعوب العالم، والأهم في رؤية عولمة القوة الناعمة السعودية هو الطموح البشري الملهم لدى السعوديين في مخاطبة ومشاركة الشغف الإنساني العالمي نحو المستقبل.

اليوم نجحت السعودية في أن تكون جسراً حيوياً للتواصل الثقافي والحضاري مع شعوب العالم، ويأتي الإعلان عن المركز الثقافي السعودي في باريس ترسيخاً لهذا التوجه، كما يعبّر التراث السعودي العالمي في الدرعية والعلا وغيرها أيقونات معمارية وثقافية يتحدث عنها الإعلام الدولي، وتجذب المشاهير وصنّاع القرار من حول العالم.

الرسالة التي يحملها سمو ولي العهد في رؤيته أن السعودية لم تعد مجرد «محطة وقود للعالم»، أو «لاعب جيوسياسي ثقيل» في المنطقة والعالم فحسب، بل تحوّلت السعودية إلى شريك في صياغة الثقافة الشعبية العالمية المستدامة، وقوتها الناعمة مصدراً للتأثير والجذب والفاعلية في التواصل مع شعوب العالم.