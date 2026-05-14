Debt markets in the economies of countries are an important benchmark for the depth of the financial market and an indicator of the attractiveness of the economy and its ability to attract global capital. From this perspective, we can interpret the announcement by the Saudi Ministry of Finance and the National Debt Management Center regarding the appointment of "HSBC" to join the six international financial institutions that previously joined the primary dealers program for local government debt instruments as a step that transcends its procedural framework to a broader indication related to the development of the financial market in the Kingdom.

What is happening today reflects a gradual transition in the nature of the debt market. Previously, the focus was on issuing debt instruments and covering financing needs, with a limited role for trading and liquidity. Now, the scene is changing towards building an active market, where liquidity, pricing efficiency, and investor diversity become essential elements in the development equation.

What is happening in the Saudi debt market reflects a transformation in the way public debt is viewed, as it has become a key component in the structure of the financial market and a tool for linking the local economy with global markets. This transformation indicates a new phase, where the market shifts from an issuance platform to an integrated trading environment capable of attracting investments and achieving higher efficiency in risk pricing.

Primary dealers represent the link between the issuer and investors, contributing to supporting the secondary market by providing continuous buy and sell prices, which enhances investor confidence and reduces pricing volatility. The implications of this idea include an increase in the quality and diversity of institutions, an overall improvement in market efficiency, and a decrease in the associated risk levels, which gradually reflects on borrowing costs.

The inclusion of an institution the size of "HSBC" adds an important dimension to this trend, as it is an international player with extensive experience in debt markets. This, in turn, enhances the Saudi market's ability to reach a broader segment of global investors and supports the building of more efficient bridges between the local market and international capital flows. This development confirms a clear trend towards reducing reliance on traditional channels and expanding the construction of a more diverse and open financial network.

The timing of this step is not random. Global markets are undergoing a phase characterized by rising interest rates and tightening liquidity, making competition for capital more intense. In such a situation, the ability to provide a deep and flexible market becomes an important factor in attracting investors. Investors are not only looking for returns but also for a market that allows them to enter and exit easily and transparently.

This step also complements the inclusion of Saudi debt instruments in global indices such as "JP Morgan and Bloomberg," which are indices relied upon by massive investment funds to direct their investments. Benefiting from this inclusion requires a market capable of absorbing these flows and providing sufficient liquidity to ensure trading stability.

Efforts are now directed towards deepening the secondary market and enhancing its activity, alongside expanding and diversifying the investor base, especially by developing the role of local institutional investors. Additionally, developing financial instruments in terms of maturities and structures is an important step to support sustainable demand and provide broader investment options, thereby enhancing market efficiency and aligning with its growth aspirations.