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تُعد أسواق الدّيْن في اقتصادات الدول معيارًا مهمًا لعمق السوق المالية، ومؤشرًا على جاذبية الاقتصاد وقدرته على استقطاب رؤوس الأموال العالمية. ومن هذا المنطلق، نستطيع قراءة إعلان وزارة المالية السعودية والمركز الوطني لإدارة الدّيْن عن تعيين «إتش إس بي سي» لينضم إلى المؤسسات المالية الدولية الست التي سبق انضمامها إلى برنامج المتعاملين الأوليين في أدوات الدّيْن الحكومية المحلية كخطوة تتجاوز إطارها الإجرائي إلى دلالة أوسع تتعلق بتطور السوق المالية في المملكة.
ما يجري اليوم يعكس انتقالًا تدريجيًا في طبيعة سوق الدّيْن. في السابق، كان التركيز منصبًا على إصدار أدوات الدّيْن وتغطية الاحتياجات التمويلية، مع حضور محدود لدور التداول والسيولة. أما الآن، فالمشهد يتغيّر باتجاه بناء سوق نشطة، حيث تصبح السيولة، وكفاءة التسعير، وتنوع المستثمرين عناصر أساسية في معادلة التطوير.
ما يحدث في سوق الدّيْن السعودية يعكس تحوّلًا في طريقة النظر إلى الدّيْن العام، كونه أصبح مكوّنًا رئيسيًا في بنية السوق المالية، وأداة لربط الاقتصاد المحلي بالأسواق العالمية. هذا التحوّل يشير إلى مرحلة جديدة، حيث تتحوّل السوق من منصة إصدار إلى بيئة تداول متكاملة، قادرة على جذب الاستثمارات وتحقيق كفاءة أعلى في تسعير المخاطر.
يمثل المتعاملون الأوليون حلقة الوصل بين الجهة المصدرة والمستثمرين، ويساهمون في دعم السوق الثانوية من خلال توفير أسعار بيع وشراء مستمرة، ما يعزز ثقة المستثمرين ويقلل من تقلبات التسعير. من انعكاسات هذه الفكرة، ارتفاع جودة وتنوع المؤسسات، وتتحسّن كفاءة السوق بشكل عام، ويتراجع مستوى المخاطر المرتبطة بها، وهو ما ينعكس تدريجيًا على تكلفة الاقتراض.
انضمام مؤسسة بحجم «إتش إس بي سي» يضيف بعدًا مهمًا لهذا التوجه، كونها لاعبًا دوليًا بخبرات واسعة في أسواق الدّيْن. هذا بدوره يعزز قدرة السوق السعودية على الوصول إلى شريحة أوسع من المستثمرين العالميين، كما يدعم بناء جسور أكثر كفاءة بين السوق المحلية وتدفقات رأس المال الدولية. هذا التطور يؤكد توجهًا واضحًا نحو تقليل الاعتماد على القنوات التقليدية، والتوسع في بناء شبكة مالية أكثر تنوعًا وانفتاحًا.
توقيت هذه الخطوة ليس عشوائيًا. الأسواق العالمية تمر بمرحلة تتّسم بارتفاع أسعار الفائدة وتشدّد السيولة، ما يجعل المنافسة على رؤوس الأموال أكثر حدة. في مثل هذا الوضع، تصبح القدرة على توفير سوق عميقة ومرنة عاملًا مهمًا في جذب المستثمرين. فالمستثمر لا يبحث فقط عن العائد، بل عن سوق تمكّنه الدخول إليها والخروج منها بسهولة وشفافية.
كما أن هذه الخطوة تتكامل مع إدراج أدوات الدّيْن السعودية في مؤشرات عالمية مثل «جي بي مورجان وبلومبيرغ»، وهي مؤشرات تعتمد عليها صناديق استثمارية ضخمة في توجيه استثماراتها. الاستفادة من هذا الإدراج تتطلب سوقًا قادرة على استيعاب هذه التدفقات، وتوفير سيولة كافية لضمان استقرار التداول.
تتجه الجهود الآن نحو تعميق السوق الثانوية وتعزيز نشاطها، إلى جانب توسيع وتنويع قاعدة المستثمرين، خاصة عبر تنمية دور المستثمر المؤسسي المحلي. كما يُعد تطوير الأدوات المالية من حيث الآجال والهياكل خطوة مهمة لدعم استدامة الطلب وتوفير خيارات استثمارية أوسع، بما يعزز كفاءة السوق ويواكب تطلعاتها للنمو.
Debt markets in the economies of countries are an important benchmark for the depth of the financial market and an indicator of the attractiveness of the economy and its ability to attract global capital. From this perspective, we can interpret the announcement by the Saudi Ministry of Finance and the National Debt Management Center regarding the appointment of "HSBC" to join the six international financial institutions that previously joined the primary dealers program for local government debt instruments as a step that transcends its procedural framework to a broader indication related to the development of the financial market in the Kingdom.
What is happening today reflects a gradual transition in the nature of the debt market. Previously, the focus was on issuing debt instruments and covering financing needs, with a limited role for trading and liquidity. Now, the scene is changing towards building an active market, where liquidity, pricing efficiency, and investor diversity become essential elements in the development equation.
What is happening in the Saudi debt market reflects a transformation in the way public debt is viewed, as it has become a key component in the structure of the financial market and a tool for linking the local economy with global markets. This transformation indicates a new phase, where the market shifts from an issuance platform to an integrated trading environment capable of attracting investments and achieving higher efficiency in risk pricing.
Primary dealers represent the link between the issuer and investors, contributing to supporting the secondary market by providing continuous buy and sell prices, which enhances investor confidence and reduces pricing volatility. The implications of this idea include an increase in the quality and diversity of institutions, an overall improvement in market efficiency, and a decrease in the associated risk levels, which gradually reflects on borrowing costs.
The inclusion of an institution the size of "HSBC" adds an important dimension to this trend, as it is an international player with extensive experience in debt markets. This, in turn, enhances the Saudi market's ability to reach a broader segment of global investors and supports the building of more efficient bridges between the local market and international capital flows. This development confirms a clear trend towards reducing reliance on traditional channels and expanding the construction of a more diverse and open financial network.
The timing of this step is not random. Global markets are undergoing a phase characterized by rising interest rates and tightening liquidity, making competition for capital more intense. In such a situation, the ability to provide a deep and flexible market becomes an important factor in attracting investors. Investors are not only looking for returns but also for a market that allows them to enter and exit easily and transparently.
This step also complements the inclusion of Saudi debt instruments in global indices such as "JP Morgan and Bloomberg," which are indices relied upon by massive investment funds to direct their investments. Benefiting from this inclusion requires a market capable of absorbing these flows and providing sufficient liquidity to ensure trading stability.
Efforts are now directed towards deepening the secondary market and enhancing its activity, alongside expanding and diversifying the investor base, especially by developing the role of local institutional investors. Additionally, developing financial instruments in terms of maturities and structures is an important step to support sustainable demand and provide broader investment options, thereby enhancing market efficiency and aligning with its growth aspirations.