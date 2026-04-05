يتسابق الرفاق على أيهم أكثر قبولاً وأكثر شجاعةً في وسط رياضي متعدّد المشارب، والقبول والشجاعة يحكمهما طرح الحق وعدم الإيمان بالمنطقة الرمادية.

يتساءل الرفاق عن حالة الود التي يعيشها النصر مع الحكم المحلي، وهي تساؤلات لا تخلو عادةً من ربط الأحداث ببعضها من أجل أن يصلوا إلى حقيقة يزعمون أنهم يملكونها..!

النصر جميل عندما يتحقّق عن جدارة واستحقاق، هكذا قال أحدهم، وأردف آخر: ورائع عندما يأتي دون مساعدة صديق..!

من يرى النصر اليوم يؤمن بأنه وصل حالة اكتمال تجعل منه بطلاً بحكم أجنبي أو محلي.

النصر في كل حالاته رائع إلّا من بعض ما يطرح حوله من بعض إعلامه وبعض جمهوره الذي يشعل الحرائق حوله تحت عناوين عدة لا تخدم النادي ولا تخدم الفريق.

في الطرف الآخر إعلام لا يرى في النصر ما يراه المنصفون، بل يحاول هذا الإعلام تشويه النصر باتهامات هو بريء منها..!

أحاول قدر المستطاع أخذ النصر إلى حيث يريد البسطاء إلا أن هناك من يريد أن يحرمني من هذه العلاقة بطرح أول من رفضه أصدقائي البسطاء؛ لأنهم أحبّوا عباراتي كما أحببت بساطتهم..!

نصير البسطاء بصمة لا يمكن أن يتم التنازل عنها، فهي رسالتي إلى بسطاء لا تجدهم إلا في مدرج النصر.

«أحبك يا نصر» إرث خلّده أبوخالد من خلال صوت طلال، وما زال بيننا نرجع له كلما فاز النصر..!

تميّز بما شئت، لكن لا تتكبّر أبداً.. وخاصم من شئت، لكن لا تُهِن أحداً أبداً.. واغضب كما شئت، لكن لا تجرح أحداً أبداً.

‏صاحب هذه المقولة متصالح مع نفسه، فلماذا لا نكون مثله؟