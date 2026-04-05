The companions compete over who is more accepted and more courageous in a sports environment with diverse influences, and acceptance and courage are governed by the presentation of truth and the disbelief in the gray area.

The companions wonder about the state of goodwill that victory shares with the local referee, and these questions usually involve linking events together in order to reach a truth they claim to possess..!

Victory is beautiful when it is achieved with merit and entitlement, one of them said, and another added: and it is wonderful when it comes without the help of a friend..!

Those who see victory today believe that it has reached a state of completeness that makes it a champion by foreign or local standards.

Victory, in all its forms, is wonderful except for some of what is raised around it by some of its media and some of its fans who ignite fires around it under various titles that do not serve the club or the team.

On the other side, there is media that does not see in victory what the fair-minded see, but this media tries to distort victory with accusations it is innocent of..!

I try as much as possible to take victory to where the simple people want it, but there are those who want to deprive me of this relationship by presenting the first thing my simple friends rejected; because they loved my phrases just as I loved their simplicity..!

Being a champion for the simple is a mark that cannot be relinquished, for it is my message to the simple who can only be found in the stands of victory.

“I love you, O Victory” is a legacy immortalized by Abu Khalid through Talal's voice, and it still resonates between us every time victory wins..!

Excel as you wish, but never be arrogant.. and quarrel with whom you wish, but never insult anyone.. and be angry as you wish, but never hurt anyone.

The owner of this saying is at peace with himself, so why can't we be like him?