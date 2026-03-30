With the outbreak of military confrontation between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other, the region has entered a phase of extreme complexity, where strategic calculations intertwine with political and security considerations in an unprecedented manner. In light of this turbulent scene, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has adopted a balanced approach based on neutrality, being careful not to engage in the conflict or use its territory as a launch point for any military operations against Iran, recognizing the dangers of expanding the war and its repercussions on the region's security and stability. The Kingdom did not take this neutral stance alone; it was also embraced by the other Gulf Cooperation Council countries, which saw de-escalation and restraint as the wisest option in a critical regional moment.

However, this rational approach was not met with a similar response from the Iranian side; rather, the response was completely opposite, as Iran targeted Saudi cities and oil refineries in a dangerous escalation that lacks any political or military justification. The Gulf countries, led by the Kingdom, were not parties to the conflict and did not engage in any hostile actions against Iran. Nevertheless, they found themselves the target of direct attacks that threaten their security and stability. The situation did not stop there; the assaults extended to include other Gulf countries, clearly indicating Iran's desire to expand the circle of conflict rather than contain it.

The Kingdom dealt with these assaults with a mix of firmness and responsibility, warning Iran against continuing to target its territory, affirming that its national security is a red line that cannot be crossed, and emphasizing that it retains its full right to defend itself by all means, including military options if necessary. These messages were not a call for escalation but rather a confirmation of a legitimate right guaranteed by international laws, and a deterrent message aimed at stopping hostile behavior before it escalates.

What is surprising about the Iranian behavior is its timing, coinciding with continuous strikes against it by the United States and Israel, targeting its military and non-military infrastructure and causing significant damage. The logic of crisis management would require it (under those circumstances) to reduce open fronts and focus on containing losses, rather than seeking to open new fronts with countries that were not originally part of the conflict. This strategy reflects a clear miscalculation and raises serious questions about the nature of decision-making within the Iranian system.

Moreover, the internal situation in Iran cannot be overlooked, as its economy suffers from severe deterioration due to imposed sanctions and mismanagement, while the Iranian street experiences increasing tension due to living pressures and declining service levels. Under such circumstances, the ruling system should choose the more rational option of de-escalation and alleviating burdens at home, rather than exporting crises abroad and creating new conflicts that complicate the scene further.

Despite the clear Gulf positions calling for an end to the assaults and respect for the sovereignty of states, the latest being the consultative meeting held in Riyadh with the participation of Gulf, Arab, and Islamic countries, which emphasized the necessity of protecting the region's security and stability, and in which the Saudi Foreign Minister confirmed that the Kingdom may resort to military response if necessary, Iran continues its escalatory approach, even increasing the pace of its targeting of cities and vital facilities in Saudi Arabia and Gulf states, disregarding all warnings or calls for de-escalation.

It is certain that the insistence on escalation despite the complex circumstances Iran is facing internally and externally reflects behavior far removed from the rational management that ruling systems are supposed to possess, and reinforces the impression that we are dealing with a regime that makes its decisions in isolation from the logic of national interests, pushing the region towards further tension and instability. Instead of seeking to spare its people further suffering, it chooses to pursue escalatory policies that may bring dire consequences for itself and the region. In light of this reality, Gulf countries find themselves faced with two options: continue to exercise restraint while enhancing their defensive capabilities, or move to more decisive options to protect their security and sovereignty in the event that threats persist. While the first option remains preferred to maintain regional stability, national security remains a priority that cannot be compromised under any circumstances.

There is no doubt that what we are witnessing today can only be interpreted as an expression of a deep crisis affecting the structure of Iranian political decision-making, characterized by the absence of rational calculations and the dominance of adventurous calculations, which means that the current violations against Gulf countries can only come from a regime that has "lost its way." However, hope still remains that Iran will realize the seriousness of its actions and return to the language of reason before the region slips into undesirable consequences.