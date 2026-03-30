باندلاع المواجهة العسكرية بين الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل من جهة وإيران من جهة أخرى، دخلت المنطقة مرحلة شديدة التعقيد، تتشابك فيها الحسابات الإستراتيجية مع الاعتبارات السياسية والأمنية بشكل غير مسبوق، وفي ظل هذا المشهد المضطرب انتهجت المملكة العربية السعودية نهجًا متزنًا يقوم على الحياد، وحرصت على عدم الانخراط في الصراع أو استخدام أراضيها كنقطة انطلاق لأي عمليات عسكرية ضد إيران، إدراكًا منها لخطورة توسيع رقعة الحرب وانعكاس ذلك على أمن المنطقة واستقرارها، ولم تتخذ المملكة بمفردها هذا الموقف المحايد بل تبنته كذلك بقية دول الخليج العربي، التي ارتأت في التهدئة وضبط النفس الخيار الأكثر حكمة في لحظة إقليمية حرجة.

غير أن هذا النهج العقلاني لم يُقابل بسلوك مماثل من الجانب الإيراني، بل جاء الرد معاكسًا تمامًا، حيث أقدمت إيران على استهداف المدن السعودية ومصافي النفط في تصعيد خطير يفتقر لأي مبرر سياسي أو عسكري، فدول الخليج وفي مقدمتها المملكة، لم تكن طرفًا في النزاع ولم تشارك في أي أعمال عدائية ضد إيران، ومع ذلك وجدت نفسها هدفًا لهجمات مباشرة تهدّد أمنها واستقرارها، ولم يتوقف الأمر عند هذا الحد بل امتدت الاعتداءات لتشمل دولًا خليجية أخرى، في مؤشر واضح على رغبة إيران في توسيع دائرة الصراع بدلاً من احتوائه.

وقد تعاملت المملكة مع هذه الاعتداءات بمزيج من الحزم والمسؤولية، وحذرت إيران من مغبة الاستمرار في استهداف أراضيها، مؤكدة أن أمنها الوطني خط أحمر لا يمكن تجاوزه، مؤكدة على أنها تحتفظ بحقها الكامل في الدفاع عن نفسها بكافة الوسائل، بما في ذلك الخيار العسكري إذا اقتضت الضرورة، ولم تكن هذه الرسائل دعوة للتصعيد بقدر ما كانت تأكيدًا على حق مشروع تكفله القوانين الدولية، ورسالة ردع تهدف إلى وقف السلوك العدائي قبل أن يتفاقم.

غير أن ما يثير الاستغراب في السلوك الإيراني هو توقيته، والذي يتزامن مع تعرّضها لضربات متواصلة من قبل الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل، استهدفت بنيتها التحتية العسكرية وغير العسكرية وألحقت بها أضرارًا جسيمة، فمنطق إدارة الأزمات يقتضي منها (في تلك الظروف) تقليل الجبهات المفتوحة والتركيز على احتواء الخسائر، بدلاً من السعي لفتح جبهات جديدة مع دول لم تكن أصلًا جزءًا من الصراع، وهي الإستراتيجية التي تعكس خللًا واضحًا في تقدير الموقف، وتطرح تساؤلات جدية حول طبيعة صناعة القرار داخل النظام الإيراني.

وبخلاف ذلك لا يمكن إغفال الوضع الداخلي في إيران التي يعاني اقتصادها من حالة تدهور حادة نتيجة فرض العقوبات عليها وبسبب سوء الإدارة، فيما يشهد الشارع الإيراني حالة من الاحتقان المتزايد بسبب الضغوط المعيشية وتراجع مستوى الخدمات، ومن المفترض في مثل هذه الظروف أن يختار النظام الحاكم الخيار الأكثر عقلانية المتمثل في التهدئة وتخفيف الأعباء عن الداخل، لا تصدير الأزمات إلى الخارج وخلق صراعات جديدة تزيد من تعقيد المشهد.

ورغم المواقف الخليجية الواضحة التي دعت إلى وقف الاعتداءات واحترام سيادة الدول، وآخرها الاجتماع التشاوري الذي عُقد في الرياض بمشاركة دول خليجية وعربية وإسلامية، وشدّد على ضرورة حماية أمن المنطقة واستقرارها، وأكد فيه وزير الخارجية السعودي أن المملكة قد تلجأ إلى الرد العسكري إذا لزم الأمر، إلا أن إيران مستمرة في نهجها التصعيدي، بل زادت من وتيرة استهدافها للمدن والمنشآت الحيوية في السعودية ودول الخليج، غير مكترثة بكل التحذيرات أو الدعوات إلى التهدئة.

من المؤكد أن الإصرار على التصعيد رغم الظروف المعقدة التي تمر بها إيران داخليًا وخارجيًا، يعكس سلوكًا يبعد كثيراً عن الإدارة العقلانية التي من المفترض أن تتحلى بها الأنظمة الحاكمة، ويعزز الانطباع بأننا أمام نظام يتخذ قراراته بمعزل عن منطق المصالح الوطنية، بل ويدفع بالمنطقة نحو مزيد من التوتر وعدم الاستقرار، وبدلاً من أن يسعى إلى تجنيب شعبه مزيدًا من المعاناة، يختار المضي في انتهاج سياسات تصعيدية قد تجر عليه وعلى المنطقة عواقب وخيمة، وفي ضوء هذا الواقع تجد دول الخليج نفسها أمام خيارين: الاستمرار في ضبط النفس مع تعزيز قدراتها الدفاعية، أو الانتقال إلى خيارات أكثر حسمًا لحماية أمنها وسيادتها حال استمرار التهديدات، ورغم أن الخيار الأول يظل هو المفضل حفاظًا على الاستقرار الإقليمي، إلا أن الأمن الوطني يبقى أولوية لا يمكن التفريط بها تحت أي ظرف.

لا شك أن ما نشهده اليوم لا يمكن تفسيره إلا أنه تعبير عن أزمة عميقة تضرب بنية صناعة القرار السياسي الإيراني، تتميّز بغياب الحسابات العقلانية وسيادة حسابات المغامرة، وهو ما يعني أن ما يحدث الآن من انتهاكات بحق دول الخليج لا تصدر إلا من نظام «فقد رشده»، غير أن الأمل لا يزال معقودًا في أن تدرك إيران خطورة ما تقوم به، وأن تعود إلى لغة العقل قبل أن تنزلق المنطقة إلى ما لا تُحمد عقباه.