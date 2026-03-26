We may disagree in the Gulf over a goal scored in stoppage time, and voices may rise in programs, but the disagreement remains within its framework and cannot be dressed in another guise that leads to conflict.



What is said about sports disagreements applies to other differences we have lived and coexisted with in the spirit of the Gulf and its people.



No Gulf citizen can wish harm upon any country, ruler, or individual from the Gulf; we are in the same boat, and any imbalance in it could lead us to sinking. Therefore, it is our duty to maintain this vessel.



With the onset of the first crisis, we forgot our disagreements and their motives and directed ourselves towards protecting our Gulf homeland, each in their own field, and this has been our way since the time of our ancestors.



The Gulf is our collective umbrella, and we must protect it from lurking enemies who are waiting for its downfall, eager to dance on the ruins of this great Gulf homeland.



Crisis reveals intentions, and it has shown us the malice and darkness from those we thought were with us, placing them in the positions they deserve; the reward is of the same kind as the action.



There are mercenaries present in the Gulf crises who are more dangerous and hostile than the obvious enemies, and those who observe and monitor know exactly who I am talking about.



I welcome the media battles among the people of the Gulf, which, even if they intensify, will not cross the red lines; and even if their frequency rises at times, they will end in the manner of disputes among cousins.



I wish the mercenaries would understand that the Gulf countries are too aware to be led by these opportunists; they realize that even insults come at a price with them.



We may accept reproach among ourselves and engage in some banter, but we can never forget for a moment that our fate is one.



Saudi Arabia is the pillar of the tent and the beating heart of the Gulf; it is the elder brother and will remain so, and it cannot pay attention to mercenaries whose role will end with the return of matters to normal.



The beautiful writer Abdul Latif Al Sheikh says: It is unfortunate to see some who are supposed to lead awareness (especially academics and holders of higher degrees) falling into the trap of class-based intellectual arrogance, and instead of simplifying and spreading knowledge, we see them entrenched behind complex terms and (imported) ideas, looking down upon society under the label of "the masses".