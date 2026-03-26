قد نختلف في الخليج على هدف سجل في الوقت الضائع، وقد ترتفع الأصوات في البرامج، لكن يظل الاختلاف في إطاره ولا يمكن أن نلبسه رداء آخر يؤدي إلى الخلاف.


وما يقال عن الاختلاف الرياضي ينسحب على غيره من اختلافات عشنا وتعايشنا معها بروح الخليج وأبناء الخليج.


لا يمكن لأي خليجي أن يتمنى لأي دولة أو حاكم أو فرد خليجي الشر، فنحن في سفينة واحدة، أي خلل فيها قد يأخذنا للغرق، ولهذا واجب علينا أن نحافظ على هذه السفينة.


مع هبوب أول أزمة نسينا خلافاتنا ونسينا دوافعها واتجهنا إلى حماية وطننا الخليج كل في مجاله وهذا ديدننا من عهد الأجداد.


الخليج مظلتنا جميعاً، وينبغي أن نحميه من أعداء متربصين ينتظرون سقوطه، وينتظرون الرقص على أنقاض هذا الوطن الكبير الخليج.


الأزمات تكشف النوايا، وكشفت لنا الغل والسواد من كنا نظن أنهم معنا ووضعناهم في المكان الذي يستحقونه، والجزاء من جنس العمل.


ثمة مرتزقة يحضرون في الأزمات الخليجية - الخليجية هم أشد خطراً وعداوة من الأعداء الواضحين، ومن يتابع ويراقب يدرك تماماً عن من أتحدث.


أقبل المعارك الإعلامية بين أبناء الخليج والتي وإن اشتدت لن تتجاوز الخطوط الحمراء، وإن ارتفع معدلها في بعض الأحيان ستنتهي على طريقة خلافات أبناء العمومة.


ودي يفهم المرتزقة أن دول الخليج أكثر وعياً من أن تنساق خلف هؤلاء الأحباش؛ لأنها تدرك أن حتى الشتيمة عندهم لها ثمن.


قد نقبل بيننا العتب وقد نساجل بعض، لكننا لا يمكن أن ننسى في لحظة أن المصير واحد.


السعودية هي عمود الخيمة وقلب الخليج النابض وهي الأخ الأكبر وستظل كذلك ولا يمكن أن تلتفت لمرتزقة سينتهي دورهم مع عودة الأمور إلى وضعها الطبيعي.


يقول الكاتب الجميل عبداللطيف آل الشيخ؛ من المؤسف أن نرى بعض من يُفترض بهم قيادة الوعي (خاصة الأكاديميين وحملة الشهادات العليا) يسقطون في فخ الاستعلاء الطبقي المعرفي، وبدلاً من تبسيط المعرفة ونشرها، نراهم يتمترسون خلف مصطلحات معقدة وأفكار (مستوردة) وينظرون للمجتمع نظرة دونية تحت مسمى «العوام».