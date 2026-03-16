Tomorrow, when the observatories scan the horizon in search of the crescent of Shawwal, and souls feel an overwhelming joy at the sight of the Eid crescent, and every home prepares to receive congratulators and well-wishers; the sun of the morning will rise supported by the glorification, praise, and gratitude, in obedience and submission to the command of the Creator, Almighty Allah (Allah wants ease for you and does not want hardship for you, and that you complete the period and glorify Allah for what He has guided you to, and perhaps you will be grateful). The period has been completed, and the days of fasting have passed lightly, as they are described by their Creator (a few numbered days), and now the joyful caller has announced the happy Eid.

This is a holiday for which we extract joy no matter how great the calamities and hardships may be, for this ongoing war has deprived us of what we used to spend on the days and nights of the blessed Ramadan in humility, obedience, and acts of worship that we seek to please Allah. We find ourselves living a reality unlike any we have experienced before, while we await the repercussions of this war in which we have no stake. Nevertheless, we feel immense pride in our wise leadership as it manages this war with the utmost wisdom and self-control, motivating our brave soldiers to defend the homeland and preserve its gains, raising the levels of readiness and vigilance to intercept all the drones and missiles sent by the enemy towards our noble homeland. Their fate has been total repulsion and destruction before they reach their targets, which is an aggression that has no justification, no matter the excuses. The land of the Kingdom has not been a launchpad for the missiles and projectiles that targeted Tehran, and the skies of the Kingdom have not been a space traversed by drones and missiles to Iran; this is what the leadership of the Kingdom and all the Gulf states have consistently affirmed, substantiating it with evidence and proof. Despite this, it has remained a target for the wicked Iranian aggression, which the Kingdom and the Gulf states have shown great patience towards, hoping that Iran would return to its senses and realize that expanding the circle of war instead of stopping it as soon as possible will have serious repercussions with each passing day.

With the dawn of Eid, I am compelled to dip my pen into ink that does not pertain to joy and happiness, but rather to ink of apprehension, to write; feeling at the same time the capability and wisdom of our leadership in providing security and safety for our homeland, its citizens, residents, and visitors. How great these days are in the memory of our community, and the days of Ramadan are signaling their departure, leaving everyone caught between two contrasting feelings; a feeling of desolation that overwhelms the pure souls, who have performed the fasting duty as they should, fasting during the day in anticipation, and standing in prayer at night in devotion, calling upon their Lord in supplication, and having a firm resolve as they await the Night of Decree, with unwavering determination in acts of worship, and not sparing any effort in obedience... and between the feeling of joy at the approaching good news, and the joy of Eid...

I see that in the face of my mother, a metaphor for all mothers, as she tries to turn back time, where things were different, and days were not the same, and loved ones have passed, leaving her with sorrow and deep sadness... but she continues along the paths of life, concealing her wounds, and declaring joy in anticipation of a bright tomorrow, and that this homeland is secure from fear and has been granted those who defend and protect it.

Yes; tomorrow the observatories will raise their sensors in search of the crescent of Shawwal, and if they succeed in that, it will be Eid before the completion of thirty days; otherwise, completion and the obligation of breaking the fast will follow. If the sky is adorned with the crescent of Shawwal, then link your joy with the understanding that the month of breaking the fast has been named Shawwal, according to sources, because it is "named during a period when the milk of camels has increased, and the 'shool' of camels refers to those whose milk has risen; the singular is 'sha'il', and those that have been mated and have raised their tails, the singular is 'sha'ila'. The poet said:

As if in their tails are the shools

From the heat of summer, the horns of the deer

And know also that the 'shoola' is a star from the stars of the sky, and from it is derived the name Shawwal; because it was in the days of summer, when the camels raised their tails, it was named so...

If you grasp this with awareness; then hasten quickly to the source of joy, and set aside the narrative of war, for today is a day of happiness and delight, a day of joy and anticipation, for we have memories in it that the days will not erase, when we were young in the Mother of Cities.

Oh, how blessed those everlasting days are in the depths of nostalgic longing.

Every year, may our wise leadership, our noble homeland, and all of us be in a thousand thousand good. May Allah preserve the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman, and his trustworthy Crown Prince, Mohammed the Good, and may He continue to bless us with security and safety and all the bounties and blessings we enjoy.