في غدٍ حين تجوس المراصد في الأفق بحثاً عن هلال شوال، وتستشعر الأنفس فرحة غامرة بطلعة هلال العيد، وتتهيّأ كل الدور لاستقبال المهنئين والمباركين؛ سترتفع شمس الضحي مسنودة بالتكبير والتهليل والحمد، طاعة وإذعاناً واستجابة لأمر الخالق عز وجل (يُرِيدُ اللَّهُ بِكُمُ الْيُسْرَ وَلَا يُرِيدُ بِكُمُ الْعُسْرَ وَلِتُكْمِلُوا الْعِدَّةَ وَلِتُكَبِّرُوا اللَّهَ عَلَى مَا هَدَاكُمْ وَلَعَلَّكُمْ تَشْكُرُونَ)، اكتملت العدة، وانقضت أيّام الصوم خفافاً، فهي بوصف خالقها (أَيَّاماً مَعْدُودَاتٍ) وها قد أذن مؤذن الفرح بالعيد السعيد.

عيد نستحلب له الفرح استحلاباً مهما عظمت الخطوب، وتكاثرت المحن والدواهي، فقد ضيّعت علينا هذه الحرب الدائرة الآن ما كنا نصرفه لأيّام وليالي رمضان المبارك من خشوع وطاعة وقربات نبتغي بها وجه الله، فإذا نحن نعيش واقعاً لم يمرّ علينا مثله من قبل، ونحن نترقب تداعيات هذه الحرب التى لا ناقة لنا فيها ولا جمل، وإننا رغم ذلك نستشعر عظيم الفخر بقيادتنا الرشيدة وهي تدير ملف هذه الحرب بأقصى درجات الحكمة وضبط النفس، وتشحذ همم جنودنا البواسل للذود عن حياض الوطن، والحفاظ على مكتسباته وترفع من درجات الاستعداد والانتباه بحيث ترد كل «المسيّرات» والصواريخ التي يرسلها العدو باتجاه وطننا الأبي، فكان مصيرها جميعاً التصدّي الماحق، والتفجير قبل أن تبلغ أهدافها، وهو عدوان لا مبرر له مهما كانت الذرائع، فأرض المملكة لم تكن منطلقاً للصواريخ والمقذوفات التي استهدفت طهران، وسماء المملكة لم تكن فضاءً قطعته المسيّرات والصواريخ إلى إيران؛ وهذا ما ظلت قيادة المملكة، وكافة دول الخليج العربي تؤكد عليه، وتثبته بالدليل والبرهان، ورغم ذلك ظلت هدفاً للعدوان الإيراني الآثم، الذي أطالت له المملكة ودول الخليج حبل الصبر، رجاء أن تثوب ايران إلى رشدها، وتدرك أن توسيع دائرة الحرب عوضاً عن إيقافها بأعجل ما يكون ستكون له تداعيات خطيرة مع كل يوم تمضي فيه.

مع تباشير العيد مضطر إلى أن أغمس قلمي في مداد لا يخص الفرح والبهجة، بل هو مداد التوجّس، لأكتب؛ مستشعراً في الوقت نفسه قدرة قيادتنا وحكمتها على توفير الأمن والأمان لوطننا ومواطنيه والمقيمين فيه وزوّاره، فما كان أعظم هذه الأيام في ذاكرة مجتمعنا، وأيّام رمضان تؤذن بالرحيل، لتوقف الجميع بين إحساسين متباينين؛ إحساس بوحشة تعترى النفوس الخوالص، وقد أدت فرض الصيام كما ينبغي، صامت نهاراً احتساباً، وقامت ليلها تقرباً، ودعت ربها تضرعاً، وعقدت عزيمة وجدها ترقباً لليلة القدر، فما فترت لها عزيمة فى القربات، ولا ادخرت جهداً في الطاعات.. وبين إحساس الفرحة بمقبل البشرى، وفرحة العيد..

اقرأ ذلك في وجه أمي، كناية بها عن كل الأمّهات، وهي تحاول أن تعيد الزمن إلى الوراء، حيث الأشياء غير الأشياء، والأيّام غير الأيام، والأحباب قد مضوا وتركوا لها الحسرة، وطوائف الحزن الممض.. لكنها تمضي في دروب الحياة، وتكتّم الجراح، وتعلن الفرح استبشاراً بالغد المشرق وأن هذا الوطن أمّنه الله من خوف وسخّر له من يذود عنه ويحميه.

نعم؛ في غدٍ سترفع المراصد قرون استشعارها بحثاً عن هلال شوال، فإن أفلحت في ذاك فهو العيد قبل تمام الثلاثين؛ وإلا كان الإكمال، والفطر وجوباً بعدها، فإن تزيّت السماء بهلال شوال، فاقرن فرحتك بإدراك أن شهر الفطر قد سُمّي بشوال، حسب المصادر، لأنَّه «تسمَّى في فترة تشوَّلت فيها ألبانُ الإبل، والشَّول من الإبل: التي قد ارتَفعَتْ ألبانها، الواحدة شائل، واللواتي لقِحَتْ فرفعَتْ أذنابَها، والواحدة شائلة، قال الراجز:

كَأَنَّ فِي أَذْنَابِهِنَّ الشُّوَّلِ

مِنْ عَبَسِ الصَّيْفِ قُرُونَ الإِيَّلِ

واعلم كذلك أن الشَّولة: نجمٌ من نجوم السَّماء، ومنه اشتقاق شَوَّال؛ لأنَّه كان في أيَّام الصَّيفِ، شالَتْ فيه الإبلُ بأذنابها، فسُمِّي بذلك»..

فإن أدركت ذلك إدراك وعي؛ فخفّ سريعاً إلى منبع الفرحة، وخلِّ عنك سيرة الحرب، فاليوم يوم سرور وبهجة، ويوم سعادة واستبشار، فقد كانت لنا فيه ذكريات لن تمحوها الأيام، حين كنا صبية في أم القرى.

ألا ما أبرك تلك الأيام الخوالد في جوف الحنين المتلاف.

كل عام وقيادتنا الرشيدة، ووطننا الأبي، ونحن جميعاً بألف ألف خير. حفظ الله خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان وولي عهده الأمين محمد الخير وأدام علينا نعمة الأمن والأمان وما نحن فيه من خيرات ونعم.